Mountain America's Opens 2020-2021 Education Grant Opportunities

"Mountain America is proud to support teachers in extending learning possibilities for their students," says Spencer Carver, assistant vice president of select employer group development. "2020 has provided teachers with unique challenges due to the Coronavirus, and we are honored to provide classroom grants to help provide essential learning tools."

Mountain America is accepting applications through October 9, 2020. The 2020-2021 grant recipients will be announced online by October 31, 2020. For additional details and to apply, visit www.macu.com/scholarships.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 920,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

