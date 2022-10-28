Mountain Bike Market Size to Grow by USD 13540.97 Mn From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mountain Bike Market share is set to increase by USD 13540.97 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.1% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027

Global Mountain Bike Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Mountain Bike Market as a part of the Global Motorcycle Manufacturers market within the global Consumer Discretionary industry. This research report has extensively covered external factors that are expected to influence the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Global Mountain Bike Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Mountain Bike Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Mountain Bike Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Mountain Bike Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Mountain Bike Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Mountain Bike Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global mountain bike market compared to other regions. 34% growth will originate from North America . Mountain biking is gaining popularity across North America . Canada is home to some of the best mountain biking trails in the world. The most prominent ones are in Alberta , British Columbia , Quebec , and Ontario . Thus, the increasing interest in mountain bike events, the rising disposable income, and the launch of technologically advanced mountain bikes will fuel the growth of the regional mountain bike market during the forecast period.

End-User Segment Overview

The Global Mountain Bike Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Leisure and Competition.

Revenue Generating Segment - The leisure segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period, as mountain biking is gaining popularity. Factors such as an increase in disposable income, promotion of mountain biking tourism, changes in the lifestyle of individuals, and events and races held by various associations are expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus.

Global Mountain Bike Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Mountain biking tourism is driving the global mountain bike market growth. It primarily focuses on off-road travel, where bikers ride on dirt roads, gravel, and uneven terrains to reach their destination.

People travel to various destinations around the world to experience mountain biking. The sport has a positive impact on local businesses and is a source of revenue generation for many countries.

The rise in the number of tourists helps in generating jobs and income.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The development of electric mountain bikes is a trend in the global mountain bike market growth. Continuous advances in mountain bikes have led to the development of electric mountain bikes.

Electric mountain bikes help riders improve their pedaling power, which improves the biking experience.

Mountain biking opens up new sporting opportunities by helping riders tackle new requirement profiles and different hardness levels, as electric bikes help in easing the ride.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

An increase in the number of accidents and crashes and related injuries is challenging the global mountain bike market growth.

Traveling through uneven terrain makes riders highly vulnerable to danger to minor and major accidents. The riders are also prone to accidents caused by sudden changes in the weather and lack of sunlight.

These risks are negatively affecting the mountain bike market, which prevents enthusiasts from exploring new trails and new mountain areas.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.



Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mountain bike market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mountain bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mountain bike market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mountain bike market vendors

Mountain Bike Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13540.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., LAPIERRE SA, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Norco Bicycles, Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Pivot Cycles EU GmbH, Pon Holdings BV, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Trek Bicycle Corp., XDS Bike Co., and Youngone Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Competition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Cross country bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 All mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Downhill bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Freeride bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Dirt jumping bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alta Cycling Group

11.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL

11.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

11.6 Fuji Bikes

11.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.8 Grimaldi Industri AB

11.9 Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd.

11.10 Kona Bicycle Co.

11.11 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

11.12 Pending System GmbH and Co. KG

11.13 Pivot Cycles EU GmbH

11.14 Pon Holdings BV

11.15 Trek Bicycle Corp.

11.16 XDS Bike Co.

11.17 Youngone Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

