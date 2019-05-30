Mountain Climbing and Travel Insurance: What Adventurous Travelers Need to Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure travel is at an all-time high this summer, with interest in activities such as hiking and mountain climbing more than tripling in popularity over last summer, according to Squaremouth data. Many adventurous travelers with planned mountain climbing excursions turn to travel insurance as an extra precaution, however depending on the specifics of the climb, there may not be coverage.

Many travel insurance policies cover hiking and exclude mountain climbing, but the difference between the two isn't always clear to travelers. As more travelers push the limits on their vacation adventures, Squaremouth explains where travel insurance providers draw the line and what travelers should look for in a policy to ensure they have the coverage they need.

How Are You Climbing?

Travel insurance policies typically differentiate hiking from mountain climbing or mountaineering by the use of equipment. If ropes or guides are used, for example, the activity usually meets the definition of mountain climbing. Travelers planning excursions that fall within this category should look for a policy with Sports & Activities coverage.

How High Are You Climbing?

Policies that cover hiking and mountain climbing typically restrict coverage to a certain height. While most policies limit coverage to 15,000 feet, some only extend coverage to 11,500 feet. Any injuries sustained above the listed height will not be covered under the policy, so it is important for travelers to always compare their coverage with their climbing itineraries to make sure their excursion is covered.

How Are You Getting Down?

While some standard policies can provide coverage for mountain climbing, they may not cover other adventure activities travelers plan to participate in while they are on the mountain or on their way back down. Travel insurance policies with Sports & Activities benefits can cover a wide array of mountain-related activities that are often excluded from standard policies, such as mountain biking, ice climbing, and skiing.

Squaremouth's Adventure Travel Insurance search matrix allows active travelers to search for the most suitable policies that can cover a wide array of adventure sports and activities.

