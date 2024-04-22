Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 22, 2024, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its fourteenth consecutive quarterly dividend.  The dividend is payable on June 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"While the first quarter of 2024 was a challenging quarter, we continue to focus on repositioning our balance sheet through targeted loan growth funded with higher levels of core (non-wholesale) deposits.  Consistent with those priorities, wholesale time deposits and FHLB advances declined $92.9M during the first quarter of 2024, while core deposits grew $159.5 million during the same period.   We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 55 bp to 5.66% in the first quarter of 2024 from 5.11% in the same quarter a year ago and 5.59% in the fourth quarter of 2023.  Our recent monthly results are suggesting that cost of deposits may have reached its peak during the first quarter of 2024, and we are anticipating improvement in our net interest margin in the coming quarters.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and non-performing assets, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was greater than 15 to 1 at March 31, 2024 with no properties in real estate owned.  Liquidity remained strong as of March 31, 2024 with available funding sources in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.  During this time of lower net interest income, we remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which declined to 1.30% of average assets during the first quarter of 2024 from 1.47% in the same quarter of 2023, which we believe is among the lowest in our per group.  With respect to our dividend, we remain committed to managing our tangible book value and ensuring that we have adequate capital for future growth.

Construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected opening date of July 1, 2024.  This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share.  We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of space we currently lease with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2024

2023












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

1,515

1,104

$

2,358

3,055

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

0.18

$

0.38

0.49

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.34 %

0.25 %

0.57 %

0.74 %

Return on average equity

4.92 %

3.59 %

7.89 %

10.22 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.66 %

1.66 %

2.55 %

2.55 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

1,418

$

3,537

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


0.32 %



0.86 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



As of and for the

As of and for the



3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023











(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality






Non-performing loans

$

805

$

1,607

Real estate owned

$

-

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

805

$

1,607

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.06 %

0.11 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.04 %

0.09 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(230)

$

459

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

1559.38 %

811.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.86 %

0.90 %








Other Data






Cash dividends declared

$

0.080

$

0.640

Shares outstanding

6,376,660

6,352,725

Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

19.46

$

19.33

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.55)

(2.56)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

22.01

$

21.89

Closing market price per common share

$

18.25

$

18.50

Closing price to book value ratio

93.79 %

95.71 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

6.88 %

7.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.15 %

9.45 %









(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure

(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets







Five Quarter Trends

For the Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024

2023


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income (loss)

$

1,515

$

(376)

$

2,473

$

2,459

$

2,358

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.24

$

(0)

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.38

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.34 %

-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Return on average equity


4.92 %

-1.25 %

8.19 %

8.13 %

7.89 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %













2024

2023


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

1,104

$

1,244

$

2,405

$

2,202

$

3,055

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.18

$

0.20

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.25 %

0.29 %

0.56 %

0.53 %

0.74 %

Return on average equity


3.59 %

4.13 %

7.97 %

7.28 %

10.22 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

1,418

$

1,182

$

2,684

$

2,315

$

3,537

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


0.32 %

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.55 %

0.86 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 31.6%, from $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $6.4 million for the same period in 2024.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $111.5 million, or 7.1%, from $1.568 billion to $1.680 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $68.2 million, or 20.3%, from $336.8 million to $268.6 million, due primarily to a $56.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 150 bp from 3.08% to 4.58%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 55 bp from 4.96% to 5.51%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.55% to 1.66%.  The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the heightened rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets throughout much of 2023, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans subject to repricing of interest rates as of March 31, 2024:

Prime

SOFR

Treasury

Total

$

186,400

85,700

20,600

292,700

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:

Cumulative Beta

Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

 Mar 31, 2022

128.0 %

0.0 %

 Jun 30, 2022

32.0 %

5.3 %

 Sep 30, 2022

24.7 %

14.3 %

 Dec 31, 2022

25.4 %

30.6 %

 Mar 31, 2023

26.1 %

43.8 %

 Jun 30, 2023

27.8 %

55.0 %

 Sep 30, 2023

30.7 %

57.5 %

 Dec 31, 2023

33.5 %

62.3 %

 Mar 31, 2024

33.9 %

67.6 %

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.5) million and $0.6 million was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  The recovery of credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the payoff of a $0.7 million loan with a full reserve established in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well limited loan growth.

The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. 

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change





Service charges and fees

$

382

375

7

Bank owned life insurance

55

45

10

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

77

(10)

87

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(20)

(516)

496

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

(3)

3

(6)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

30

69

(39)

Wealth management

201

151

50

Swap fees

51

-

51

Limited partnership distributions

-

48

(48)

Other

9

(2)

11





Total noninterest income

$

782

163

619

Noninterest income increased to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $0.2 million in the same quarter of 2023.  The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • An increase of $0.1 million in realized gains on the sale of investment securities available for sale compared to the first quarter of 2023.  During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately $8.0 million of securities at a gain of $77 thousand and utilized the proceeds to pay down wholesale borrowings.
  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.5 million from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of preferred stock in which the Company had invested during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.1 million increase in swap fees from the first quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans.  The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

2,992

3,263

(271)

Occupancy

588

615

(27)

Furniture and equipment

245

193

52

Data processing

446

517

(71)

FDIC insurance

383

233

150

Office

166

202

(36)

Advertising

100

113

(13)

Professional fees

599

579

20

Other noninterest expense

282

320

(38)





Total noninterest expense

$

5,801

6,035

(234)

Noninterest expense declined $0.2 million, or 3.9%, from $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.8 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.3 million, or 8.3%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 110, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs. 
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million due to a growth in deposits and other Company specific risk factors.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023

19.71 %

20.07 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $65.3 million, or 8.6%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.803 billion at March 31, 2024.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $71.3 million, or 103.4%, due to a decrease in lending volume  and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $9.9 million, or 7.6%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023


Estimated

Net

Estimated

Net


Fair

Unrealized

Fair

Unrealized


Value

Gain (Loss)

Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)












Agency MBS / CMO

$

12,462

(2,025)

12,870

(1,853)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

8,965

(852)

8,944

(897)

Agency floating rate

8,151

5

16,919

(41)

Business Development Companies

3,415

(348)

3,420

(345)

Corporate

23,908

(2,555)

23,801

(2,673)

Municipal

26,267

(6,974)

26,465

(6,790)

Non-agency MBS / CMO

37,127

(9,481)

37,805

(9,489)








$

120,295

(22,230)

130,224

(22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of March 31, 2024.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher. 

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $2.5 million, or 0.2%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.455 billion at March 31, 2024.  The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

29,716

33,881

39,824

40,309

47,170

Other construction

84,967

89,388

82,288

73,183

64,009

Farmland

9,684

8,614

8,699

9,381

10,174

Home equity

48,059

48,118

45,839

43,992

40,609

Residential


449,894

452,957

446,215

434,780

437,143

Multi-family

115,065

109,859

112,786

111,988

102,761

Owner-occupied commercial


239,010

234,289

229,879

217,778

205,512

Non-owner occupied commercial

335,634

329,204

317,651

324,883

299,093

Commercial & industrial

134,397

137,076

142,685

134,188

140,022

PPP Program

137

154

191

884

1,589

Consumer

8,779

9,331

9,572

12,732

13,128












$

1,455,342

1,452,871

1,435,629

1,404,098

1,361,210

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of March 31, 2024:

Loan

% of Total


Balance

Loans





Hotels

$

74,317

5.1 %

Retail

68,031

4.7 %

Office

33,553

2.3 %

Campground

30,329

2.1 %

Mini-storage

24,071

1.7 %

Marina

21,309

1.5 %

Medical

21,285

1.5 %

Warehouse

21,252

1.5 %

Vacation Rentals

15,466

1.1 %

Car Wash

10,306

0.7 %

Entertainment

9,158

0.6 %

Restaurant

4,975

0.3 %

Other

1,582

0.1 %

$

335,634

23.1 %
  • Premises and equipment increased $3.8 million, or 7.2%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center.  The following summarizes costs incurred and remaining to be incurred with respect to this project as of March 31, 2024:

Costs

Remaining


Incurred

Expenditures



$

19,266

5,016
  • Total deposits increased $116.6 million, or 7.9%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.589 billion at March 31, 2024.  An increase in NOW and money market and savings accounts of $167.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 from December 31, 2023 was used to reduce wholesale time deposit balances and increase liquidity.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

247,262

243,750

270,299

322,003

293,502

NOW and money market

421,139

271,208

250,920

266,777

314,636

Savings

266,168

248,576

258,110

260,741

293,254

Retail time deposits

381,110

392,638

382,708

355,367

277,408


1,315,679

1,156,172

1,162,037

1,204,888

1,178,800

Wholesale time deposits

272,932

315,862

246,716

212,988

202,608











Total deposits

$

1,588,611

1,472,034

1,408,753

1,417,876

1,381,408

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of March 31, 2024:



Original

Type

 Principal

Rate

Maturity

Term






Brokered CD

70,000

4.90 %

Apr, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD

50,455

5.15 %

May, 2024

3 Months

Brokered CD

555

4.75 %

Dec, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD

39,721

4.80 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD

10,579

4.75 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD

48,551

4.50 %

Dec, 2026

3 Yr

Qwickrate

53,071

5.35 %

Through September 3, 2026

2.5 Yrs or Less







$

272,932

4.94 %

  • FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million from December 31, 2023 and consisted of the following at March 31, 2024:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity

(000's)

Term

Rate

Date





$

25,000

3 months

5.50 %

05/28/24

25,000

6 months

5.46 %

09/11/24

$

50,000

5.48 %
  • Total equity increased $1.3 million, or 1.1%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $124.1 million at March 31, 2024.  The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

Total

Tangible


Shareholders'

Book Value


Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33





Net income

1,515

0.24

Dividends paid

(510)

(0.08)

Stock compensation

360

0.06

Share repurchases

(5)

(0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

(62)

(0.01)





March 31, 2024

$

124,085

19.46

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 6.88% at March 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth and dividends.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.15% at March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025.  No shares were repurchased during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.06% at March 31, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.04% at March 31, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.  Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.86% at March 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the payoff in full of a fully-reserved $0.7 million loan as of December 31, 2023.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was greater than 15 to 1 at March 31, 2024 compared to 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas;  (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline;  (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial  service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)










Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2023

Interest income





Loans

$

19,846

19,734

16,361

Investment securities - taxable

1,323

1,342

1,311

Investment securities - tax exempt

29

37

39

Dividends and other

1,326

891

1,037



22,524

22,004

18,748

Interest expense





Savings

2,078

1,876

1,556

Interest bearing transaction accounts

3,648

2,559

2,319

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,860

4,689

2,663

Other time deposits

3,653

3,072

1,003

     Total deposits

14,239

12,196

7,541

Senior debt

405

409

249

Subordinated debt

164

164

164

FHLB & FRB advances

1,279

1,669

1,385



16,087

14,438

9,339







Net interest income

6,437

7,565

9,409







Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(469)

1,382

587







Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,906

6,183

8,822







Noninterest income





Service charges and fees

382

400

375

Bank owned life insurance

55

52

45

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

77

(666)

(10)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(20)

(90)

(516)

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

(3)

12

3

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

30

(55)

69

Wealth management

201

185

151

Swap fees

51

162

-

Limited partnership distributions

-

-

48

Other

9

10

(2)



782

10

163

Noninterest expense





Compensation and employee benefits

2,992

3,461

3,263

Occupancy

588

580

615

Furniture and equipment

245

266

193

Data processing

446

623

517

FDIC insurance

383

314

233

Office

166

180

202

Advertising

100

131

113

Professional fees

599

477

579

Other noninterest expense

282

361

320



5,801

6,393

6,035







Income (loss) before income taxes

1,887

(200)

2,950







Income taxes

372

176

592







Net income (loss)

$

1,515

(376)

2,358







Earnings (loss)  per common share:





Basic

$

0.24

(0.06)

0.38

Diluted

$

0.24

(0.06)

0.38







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic

6,251,792

6,250,262

6,220,619

Diluted

6,264,626

6,255,789

6,243,297

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)













March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2023

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

12,176

$

21,193

$

14,419

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

127,961

47,688

106,878

Cash and cash equivalents

140,137

68,881

121,297










Investments available for sale

120,295

130,224

137,625

Equity securities

1,875

1,882

5,246

Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762

3,762

4,260










Loans receivable

1,455,342

1,452,871

1,361,210

Allowance for credit losses

(12,553)

(13,034)

(12,313)

Net loans receivable

1,442,789

1,439,837

1,348,897










Premises and equipment, net

56,182

52,397

36,275

Accrued interest receivable

5,657

5,479

4,726

Bank owned life insurance

10,023

9,968

9,821

Restricted stock

6,224

8,145

15,423

Deferred tax assets, net 

8,832

9,101

9,692

Other assets

7,337

8,094

4,680










Total assets

$

1,803,113

$

1,737,770

$

1,697,942










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing

$

247,262

$

243,750

$

293,502

Interest-bearing

1,068,417

912,422

885,298

Wholesale

272,932

315,862

202,608

Total deposits

1,588,611

1,472,034

1,381,408










FHLB borrowings

50,000

100,000

155,000

Senior debt, net

20,000

20,000

20,000

Subordinated debt, net

9,932

9,917

9,879

Accrued interest payable

1,968

2,258

1,082

Post-employment liabilities

3,383

3,414

3,495

Other liabilities

5,134

7,360

6,535










Total liabilities

1,679,028

1,614,983

1,577,399










Total shareholders' equity

124,085

122,787

120,543










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,803,113

$

1,737,770

$

1,697,942

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 






Three Months Ended


March 31


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


Net income (GAAP)

$

1,515

2,358

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

(77)

10

Unrealized loss on equity securities

20

516

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(30)

(69)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(469)

587

Fraud loss (recovery)

-

(100)

Tax effect of adjustments

145

(247)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,104

3,055




Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share


Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.24

0.38

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

(0.01)

0.00

Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00

0.08

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(0.00)

(0.01)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.07)

0.09

Fraud loss (recovery)

-

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments

0.02

(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.18

0.49




Adjusted Return on Average Assets


Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.34 %

0.57 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

-0.02 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00 %

0.13 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.01 %

-0.02 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 %

0.14 %

Fraud loss (recovery)

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.25 %

0.74 %




Adjusted Return on Average Equity


Return on average equity (GAAP)

4.92 %

7.89 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

-0.25 %

0.03 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.06 %

1.73 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.10 %

-0.23 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.52 %

1.96 %

Fraud loss (recovery)

0.00 %

-0.33 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.47 %

-0.83 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

3.59 %

10.22 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued






Three Months Ended


March 31


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






2024

2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets


Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.30 %

1.47 %

Fraudulent wire (loss) recovery

0.00 %

0.01 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.30 %

1.47 %




Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings


Net income (GAAP)

$

1,515

2,358

Income taxes

372

592

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(469)

587

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,418

3,537




Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)


Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.34 %

0.57 %

Income taxes

0.08 %

0.14 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 %

0.14 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.32 %

0.86 %




Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI


Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.46

18.95

Impact of AOCI per share

2.55

2.57

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.01

21.52

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,410,898

19,846

5.66 %

$

1,298,578

16,361

5.11 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

29,440

494

6.75 %

26,120

435

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

126,380

1,323

4.21 %

138,689

1,311

3.83 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,285

37

3.45 %

5,416

49

3.70 %

Interest earning deposits

100,896

1,126

4.49 %

89,844

857

3.87 %

Other investments, at cost

8,056

200

9.99 %

9,822

181

7.47 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,679,955

23,026

5.51 %

1,568,469

19,194

4.96 %

Noninterest earning assets

103,690



76,746


Total assets

$

1,783,645


$

1,645,215












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

114,979

1,077

3.77 %

$

102,274

788

3.12 %

Savings accounts

258,151

2,078

3.24 %

338,062

1,556

1.87 %

Money market accounts

235,371

2,571

4.39 %

201,097

1,531

3.09 %

Retail time deposits

396,708

4,808

4.87 %

208,313

1,674

3.26 %

Wholesale time deposits

289,984

3,705

5.14 %

194,312

1,992

4.16 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

1,295,193

14,239

4.42 %

1,044,058

7,541

2.93 %












Senior debt

20,000

405

8.14 %

12,500

249

8.08 %

Subordinated debt

9,927

164

6.64 %

9,871

164

6.74 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

86,264

1,279

5.96 %

165,233

1,385

3.40 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,411,384

16,087

4.58 %

1,231,662

9,339

3.08 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

229,836



286,103


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

19,338



7,911


Total liabilities

1,660,558



1,525,676













Total shareholders' equity

123,087



119,539


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,783,645


$

1,645,215













Tax-equivalent net interest income

6,939



9,855












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

268,571


$

336,807













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

119 %



127 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

0.93 %



1.89 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

1.66 %



2.55 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.






(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 


       interest-earning assets








Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 












Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Adjusted Net Income



Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

2,473

2,459

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

666

-

(1)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

90

50

214

Loss on sale of fixed assets

55

269

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

1,382

(411)

(561)

Tax effect of adjustments

(573)

24

91

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,244

2,405

2,202





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

(0.06)

0.40

0.39

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.11

-

(0.00)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.01

0.01

0.03

Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.01

0.04

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.22

(0.07)

(0.09)

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.09)

0.00

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.20

0.39

0.35





Adjusted Return on Average Assets



Return on average assets (GAAP)

-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.15 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.05 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.01 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.32 %

-0.10 %

-0.13 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.13 %

0.01 %

0.02 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.29 %

0.56 %

0.53 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity



Return on average equity (GAAP)

-1.25 %

8.19 %

8.13 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

2.21 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.30 %

0.17 %

0.71 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.18 %

0.89 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

4.59 %

-1.36 %

-1.86 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-1.90 %

0.08 %

0.30 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

4.13 %

7.97 %

7.28 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets



Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings



Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

2,473

2,459

Income taxes

176

622

417

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

1,382

(411)

(561)

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,182

2,684

2,315





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 %

Income taxes

0.04 %

0.15 %

0.10 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.32 %

-0.10 %

-0.13 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.55 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.33

18.78

19.00

Impact of AOCI per share

2.56

3.28

2.78

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.89

22.06

21.78

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

