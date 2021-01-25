Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results And Commencement of Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared the Company's first ever quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, (i) adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures) reflect adjustments for investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion, net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses, and gains and losses from the sale of REO and impairment of premises and (ii) adjusted results excluding provisions (which are also non-GAAP financial measures) further reflect adjustments for the provisions for credit losses, including the provision for loan losses and the provision for unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































2020



2019











Adjusted











Adjusted











Excluding











Excluding



GAAP

Adjusted

Provisions



GAAP

Adjusted

Provisions Net income $ 4,508

4,230

4,195

$ 3,336

3,188

3,344 Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74%

3.37%

3.37%



3.55%

3.55%

3.55% Return on average assets

1.60%

1.50%

1.49%



1.49%

1.42%

1.49% Return on average equity

17.82%

16.72%

16.58%



14.95%

14.29%

14.99% Efficiency ratio

42.49%

43.47%

43.47%



44.71%

46.63%

46.63% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72

0.68

0.67

$ 0.53

0.51

0.53



























Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)









5,733











4,691



























(1) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure























































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































2020



2019











Adjusted











Adjusted











Excluding











Excluding



GAAP

Adjusted

Provisions



GAAP

Adjusted

Provisions



























Net income $ 10,170

9,441

15,276

$ 12,354

12,443

12,045 Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.39%

3.23%

3.23%



3.44%

3.44%

3.44% Return on average assets

0.93%

0.87%

1.40%



1.42%

1.43%

1.38% Return on average equity

10.45%

9.70%

15.70%



14.72%

14.83%

14.35% Efficiency ratio

44.55%

43.95%

43.95%



48.88%

48.67%

48.67% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.62

1.51

2.44

$ 1.97

1.98

1.92



























Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)









20,582











16,051



























(1) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure







As of



As of



As of





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 1,801

$ 2,134

$ 1,680

Real estate owned

-



401



4,973

Non-performing assets

1,801



2,535



6,653

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.19%



0.23%



0.21%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.16%



0.22%



0.73%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)

-



40,058



N/A

Net charge-offs $ 20

$ 23

$ 270

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

739.20%



623.71%



347.20%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.42%



1.40%



0.72%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.56%



1.58%



N/A



















Other Data

















Shares outstanding

6,286,003



6,286,003



6,249,053

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

16.52



15.74



14.57

Closing market price per common share

20.50



15.40



22.10

Closing price to book value ratio

124.10%



97.86%



151.72%

Equity to assets ratio

9.36%



8.78%



10.04%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.11%



10.20%



11.54%





















(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms















(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure

(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

















Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are happy to finish out 2020 with another successful quarter which saw adjusted net income excluding the provisions for credit losses (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.2 million in the same quarter of 2020, while adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding the provisions for credit losses (non-GAAP) increased 26% from $0.53 to $0.67 over the same period. Our allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) currently stands at 1.56%, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications dropped to $0 at December 31, 2020. Based on this and other considerations, we did not provide any additional allowance for loan losses in the current quarter. We continue to remain highly focused on delivering a strong return to our shareholders, which is reflected in our adjusted return on average equity excluding the provisions for credit losses (non-GAAP) increasing from 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 16.6% in the same period of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. From an asset quality perspective, we were very pleased to sell the last of our REO properties during the current quarter and finish the year with only 0.16% non-performing assets to total assets. Finally, our earnings and capital are now at a level that we are able to start rewarding our shareholders with our first ever quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 30.7%, from $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $10.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $231.2 million , or 26.9%, from $858.3 million to $1.089 billion , due in part to PPP loans.

, or 26.9%, from to , due in part to PPP loans. Average net interest-earning assets grew $89.0 million , or 44.7%, from $199.3 million to $288.4 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

, or 44.7%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity. The rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 116.9% from 1.80% to 0.83%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.55% to 3.74%.

Net interest income increased approximately $6.8 million, or 23.6%, from $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $35.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $218.8 million , or 26.2%, from $834.1 million to $1.053 billion , due in part to PPP loans.

, or 26.2%, from to , due in part to PPP loans. Average net interest-earning assets grew $83.7 million , or 48.2%, from $173.7 million to $257.4 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

, or 48.2%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity. The rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 69.4% from 1.88% to 1.11%.

These factors were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 3.39% during the same period of 2020 as a result of increased on-balance sheet liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.93% during the year ended December 31, 2019 to 4.23% during the same period in 2020 due, in part, to lower yields on PPP loans.

The Company recognized approximately $1.0 million and $1.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $7.5 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company did not record any additional provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2020. A provision for (recovery of) loan losses of $0.2 million and ($0.5) million was recorded for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $0.7 million, or 89.0%, from $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $0.1 million in the same quarter of 2020, due primarily to a $0.2 million decline in swap brokerage fees and a $0.5 million one-time write-down recorded on the Company's previous headquarters building which it expects to sell at a loss.

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million, or 31.3%, from $2.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 to $1.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.5 million decline in swap brokerage fees and a $0.5 million write-down on the Company's previous headquarters building discussed above, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in the gain on sale of investments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million, or 15.8%, from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily the result of a $0.5 million increase in compensation and benefits and a $0.2 million loss on the sale of the Company's final REO property, partially offset by a $0.1 million reduction in occupancy expense.

Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 9.0%, from $15.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $16.7 million for the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily the result of a $0.7 million increase in compensation and benefits, of which $0.4 million related to one-time PPP bonuses, a $0.3 million increase in the loss on sale of REO as the Company liquidated its remaining REO properties, and a $0.4 million increase in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 21.4% and 25.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate of the Company was 22.3% and 25.5% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including BOLI, tax-free loans and investments in municipal securities. The Company's effective tax rate declined during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 due primarily to investments in certain loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $203.3 million, or 22.4%, from $906.7 million at December 31, 2019 to $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

Loans receivable increased $128.0 million , or 15.9%, from $807.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $935.5 million at December 31 , 2020. Approximately $81 million of this increase resulted from PPP loans.

, or 15.9%, from at to at , 2020. Approximately of this increase resulted from PPP loans. Interest-earning deposits in other banks increased $50.6 million from $7.5 million at December 31, 2019 to $58.1 million at December 31, 2020 , reflecting the Company's decision to maintain higher levels of on-balance sheet liquidity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

from at to at , reflecting the Company's decision to maintain higher levels of on-balance sheet liquidity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments available for sale increased $34.0 million from $46.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $80.9 million as proceeds from higher deposit and borrowing levels were invested partially in investment securities.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last four quarters:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 14,805

17,772

17,238

20,950

21,560 Other construction

35,361

39,858

40,996

40,944

39,319 Farmland

7,943

8,430

8,592

8,391

8,429 Home equity

32,543

35,833

35,882

41,674

40,988 Residential

224,288

218,872

211,234

203,030

196,614 Multi-family

42,666

27,758

26,606

26,980

27,065 Owner-occupied commercial

170,683

150,402

149,646

137,289

134,977 Non-owner occupied commercial

234,751

257,907

253,280

256,197

252,158 Commercial & industrial

80,380

73,234

74,107

78,031

76,533 PPP Program

81,465

107,723

107,384

-

- Consumer

10,597

10,359

11,375

11,098

9,797























$ 935,482

948,148

936,340

824,584

807,440

Total deposits increased $164.0 million, or 21.6%, from $757.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $921.9 million at December 31, 2020. The primary driver of this increase was a $69.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $138.9 million to $208.2 million. The Company also issued a $50.0 million brokered-CD at an interest rate of 0.15% during the fourth quarter of 2020 in order to pay off its remaining Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last four quarters:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 208,250

221,300

215,202

134,498

138,848 NOW and money market

96,243

86,931

84,930

83,658

84,201 Savings

316,083

306,119

286,995

283,032

289,163 Retail time deposits

173,305

196,188

186,386

175,857

163,928 Wholesale time deposits

128,015

88,831

126,486

152,670

81,792























$ 921,896

899,369

899,999

829,715

757,932

FHLB borrowings of $50.0 million at December 31, 2020 represent a 3-month floating rate advance swapped to a fixed rate through March 2025.

On July 15, 2020, the Company issued $10.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 in a private offering to institutional accredited investors. The notes will initially bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including July 15, 2025 to, but excluding, the maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the then current three-month term SOFR (provided, however, that in the event three-month term SOFR is less than zero, three-month term SOFR shall be deemed to be zero), plus 593 basis points, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears. The notes are redeemable by the Company, in whole or in part, on or after July 15, 2025, and at any time, in whole but not in part, upon the occurrence of certain events.

Total equity increased $12.8 million, or 14.1%, from $91.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $103.8 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $10.2 million, as well as an increase in the unrealized gain on investments available for sale. Tangible book value per share improved from $14.57 at December 31, 2019 to $16.52 at December 31, 2020. Equity to assets declined from 10.04% at December 31, 2019 to 9.36% at December 31, 2020 because of the significant increase in total assets, including the PPP loans. The Company and Bank remain well capitalized.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased slightly from 0.21% at December 31, 2019 to 0.19% at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.73% at December 31, 2019 to 0.16% at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the sale of the Company's remaining $5.0 million of real estate owned properties over the same period. Net charge-offs of $20 thousand were recognized during 2020 compared to $270 thousand during 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans increased from 0.72% at December 31, 2019 to 1.42% at December 31, 2020 (1.56% excluding PPP loans) and coverage of non-performing loans remained strong at 739.2% at December 31, 2020. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

During the first six months of 2020, the Company granted principal and/or interest deferrals on loans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted below, the balance of loans with COVID-related modifications decreased from $191.5 million at June 30, 2020 to $0 at December 31, 2020 as all modified loans returned to pre-modification payment levels.

The following summarizes the outstanding loans as of the applicable period with COVID-related modifications by customer industry:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)

























Office building $ -

10,345

19,800 Warehouse

-

9,691

13,400 Residential 1-4

-

3,985

13,800 Retail

-

3,138

7,900 Vacant real estate

-

2,513

2,767 Medical

-

1,719

2,856 Campground

-

1,564

1,564 Equipment

-

1,100

1,982 Vacation cabins

-

1,069

9,100 Restaurants

-

1,029

1,964 Hotel

-

917

67,000 Mini-storage

-

-

21,800 Marina

-

-

9,300 Multi-family

-

-

5,900 Other industries

-

2,988

12,367















$ -

40,058

191,500

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, both including and excluding the provisions for (recovery of) credit losses, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (v) the further deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (vi) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (vii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xvii) results of regulatory examinations, (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xix) the possibility of additional increases to compliance costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxi) loss of key personnel, and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020 2019



2020 2019 Interest income















Loans $ 11,057 10,245

$ 41,978 38,802

Investment securities - taxable

484 294



1,631 1,724

Investment securities - tax exempt

78 -



225 -

Other investments

81 126



414 563





11,700 10,665



44,248 41,089 Interest expense















Deposits

1,211 2,764



7,536 11,284

Other borrowings

175 44



495 368

Senior debt

102 176



498 767

Subordinated debt

175 -



275 -





1,663 2,984



8,804 12,419

















Net interest income

10,037 7,681



35,444 28,670

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

- 212



7,500 (538)

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

10,037 7,469



27,944 29,208

















Noninterest income















Bank owned life insurance

33 36



133 147

Deposit fees and charges

101 128



453 544

Interchange income

48 42



174 165

Swap fees

- 227



256 757

Brokerage income

120 119



472 444

Realized gain (loss) on investments

55 72



110 (100)

Gain on sale of loans

54 34



174 75

Other

(323) 146



105 699





88 804



1,877 2,731 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits

2,746 2,283



9,567 8,882

Occupancy

617 750



2,361 2,422

Data processing

368 264



1,401 1,378

FDIC insurance

122 11



426 227

Advertising

51 71



230 231

Professional fees

194 321



835 866

Real estate owned

33 (249)



327 115

Other

261 343



1,592 1,229





4,392 3,794



16,739 15,350

















Income before income taxes

5,733 4,479



13,082 16,589

















Income taxes

1,225 1,143



2,912 4,235

















Net income $ 4,508 3,336

$ 10,170 12,354

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.72 0.54

$ 1.62 1.98

Diluted $ 0.72 0.53

$ 1.62 1.97

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,257,858 6,213,648



6,260,045 6,236,595

Diluted

6,260,520 6,270,935



6,272,931 6,268,798

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 14,287

$ 11,079

$ 9,113 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

58,081



57,546



7,481

Cash and cash equivalents

72,368



68,625



16,594



















Certificates of deposit

-



6,216



6,216 Investments available for sale

80,919



83,328



46,903 Loans held for sale

418



130



1,087



















Loans receivable

935,482



948,148



807,440 Allowance for loans losses

(13,313)



(13,310)



(5,833)

Net loans receivable

922,169



934,838



801,607



















Premises and equipment, net

11,437



12,026



11,513 Accrued interest receivable

4,247



5,051



2,640 Real estate owned

-



401



4,973 Bank owned life insurance

7,435



7,402



7,302 Restricted stock

2,951



2,951



2,179 Deferred tax assets, net

3,611



1,497



1,888 Other assets

4,415



4,499



3,786



















Total assets $ 1,109,970

$ 1,126,964

$ 906,688



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 208,250

$ 221,300

$ 138,848 Interest-bearing

585,631



589,238



537,292 Wholesale

128,015



88,831



81,792

Total deposits

921,896



899,369



757,932



















FHLB / FRB borrowings

50,000



96,916



35,000 Senior debt, net

14,000



14,588



15,987 Subordinated debt, net

9,772



9,759



- Accrued interest payable

495



382



366 Post-employment liabilities

2,992



2,810



2,393 Other liabilities

6,974



4,220



3,986



















Total liabilities

1,006,129



1,028,044



815,664



















Total shareholders' equity

103,841



98,920



91,024



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,109,970

$ 1,126,964

$ 906,688

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2020 2019

2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP) $ 4,508 3,336

10,170 12,354 Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

(55) (72)

(110) 100 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(1,016) -

(1,731) - Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

695 (129)

854 20 Tax effect of adjustments

98 53

258 (31) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

4,230 3,188

9,441 12,443 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(48) 212

7,900 (538) Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) credit losses

13 (55)

(2,065) 141 Adjusted net income w/o provision for (recovery of) credit losses (Non-GAAP) $ 4,195 3,344

15,276 12,045













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.72 0.53

1.62 1.97 Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

(0.01) (0.01)

(0.02) 0.02 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.16) -

(0.28) - Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

0.11 (0.02)

0.14 0.00 Tax effect of adjustments

0.02 0.01

0.04 (0.01) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

0.68 0.51

1.51 1.98 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.01) 0.03

1.26 (0.09) Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.00 (0.01)

(0.33) 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share w/o provision for (recovery of) credit losses (Non-GAAP) $ 0.67 0.53

2.44 1.92













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.60% 1.49%

0.93% 1.42% Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

-0.02% -0.03%

-0.01% 0.01% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.36% 0.00%

-0.16% 0.00% Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

0.25% -0.06%

0.08% 0.00% Tax effect of adjustments

0.03% 0.02%

0.02% 0.00% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.50% 1.42%

0.87% 1.43% Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.02% 0.09%

0.72% -0.06% Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.00% -0.02%

-0.19% 0.02% Adjusted return on average assets w/o provision for (recovery of) credit losses (Non-GAAP)

1.49% 1.49%

1.40% 1.38%













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

17.82% 14.95%

10.45% 14.72% Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

-0.22% -0.32%

-0.11% 0.12% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-4.02% 0.00%

-1.78% 0.00% Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

2.75% -0.58%

0.88% 0.02% Tax effect of adjustments

0.39% 0.24%

0.27% -0.04% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

16.72% 14.29%

9.70% 14.83% Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.19% 0.95%

8.12% -0.64% Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.05% -0.25%

-2.12% 0.17% Adjusted return on average equity w/o provision for (recovery of) credit losses (Non-GAAP)

16.58% 14.99%

15.70% 14.35%













Adjusted Efficiency Ratio











Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

42.49% 44.71%

44.55% 48.88% Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

N/M N/M

N/M N/M Accretion of PPP fees, net

N/M N/M

N/M N/M Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

N/M N/M

N/M N/M Reserve for unfunded commitments

N/M N/M

N/M N/M Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

43.47% 46.63%

43.95% 48.67% N/M - Not Meaningful













Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2020 2019

2020 2019 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)











Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.74% 3.55%

3.39% 3.44% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.37% 0.00%

-0.16% 0.00% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.37% 3.55%

3.23% 3.44%













Allowance to Non-PPP loans











Allowance to loans (GAAP)

1.42%



1.42%

Impact of PPP loans

0.14% N/A

0.14% N/A Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.56%



1.56%















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (GAAP)

4,508 3,336

10,170 12,354 Income taxes

1,225 1,143

2,912 4,235 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

- 212

7,500 (538) Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

5,733 4,691

20,582 16,051













(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 921,698 11,057 4.77%

$ 789,955 10,245 5.15%

Loans - tax exempt (1)

11,262 191 6.75%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

66,400 484 2.90%



48,634 294 2.40%

Investments - tax exempt (2)

11,425 99 3.44%



- - 0.00%

Interest earning deposits

67,479 15 0.09%



10,900 53 1.93%

Other investments, at cost

11,212 66 2.34%



8,812 73 3.29%

Total interest-earning assets

1,089,476 11,912 4.35%



858,301 10,665 4.93%

Noninterest earning assets

36,952







37,766





Total assets $ 1,126,428





$ 896,067

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 29,027 6 0.08%

$ 19,055 27 0.56%

Savings accounts

311,802 252 0.32%



296,010 1,171 1.57%

Money market accounts

65,195 58 0.35%



60,779 234 1.53%

Retail time deposits

186,403 719 1.53%



168,046 928 2.19%

Wholesale time deposits

125,588 176 0.56%



81,139 404 1.98%

Total interest bearing deposits

718,015 1,211 0.67%



625,029 2,764 1.75%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

59,178 175 1.18%



17,943 44 0.97%

Senior debt

14,147 102 2.87%



16,000 176 4.36%

Subordinate debt

9,765 175 7.13%



- - 0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

801,105 1,663 0.83%



658,972 2,984 1.80%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

216,235







139,849





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

7,900







8,001





Total liabilities

1,025,240







806,822



























Total shareholders' equity

101,188







89,245





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,126,428





$ 896,067



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,249







7,681

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 288,371





$ 199,329



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

136%







130%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.52%







3.13%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.74%







3.55%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit













(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 892,150 41,978 4.71%

$ 744,967 38,802 5.21%

Loans - tax exempt (1)

2,899 196 6.76%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

59,630 1,631 2.74%



66,271 1,724 2.60%

Investments - tax exempt (2)

8,265 285 3.45%



- - 0.00%

Interest earning deposits

64,623 114 0.18%



14,215 262 1.84%

Other investments, at cost

25,388 300 1.18%



8,678 301 3.47%

Total interest-earning assets

1,052,955 44,504 4.23%



834,131 41,089 4.93%

Noninterest earning assets

38,145







38,156





Total assets $ 1,091,100





$ 872,287

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 23,137 56 0.24%

$ 19,930 104 0.52%

Savings accounts

295,076 2,260 0.77%



282,893 4,331 1.53%

Money market accounts

62,361 461 0.74%



53,013 824 1.55%

Retail time deposits

182,504 3,381 1.85%



176,288 3,903 2.21%

Wholesale time deposits

126,373 1,378 1.09%



95,045 2,122 2.23%

Total interest bearing deposits

689,451 7,536 1.09%



627,169 11,284 1.80%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

86,661 495 0.57%



17,271 368 2.13%

Senior debt

14,905 498 3.34%



16,000 767 4.79%

Subordinate debt

4,510 275 6.10%



- - 0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

795,527 8,804 1.11%



660,440 12,419 1.88%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

189,761







120,924





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,521







6,996





Total liabilities

993,809







788,360



























Total shareholders' equity

97,291







83,927





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,091,100





$ 872,287



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



35,700







28,670

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 257,428





$ 173,691



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

132%







126%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.12%







3.05%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.39%







3.44%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit











(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total



interest-earning assets



















SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bank

Related Links

www.mcb.com

