Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 23, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our ninth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2022

2021












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

3,788

4,309

$

5,106

5,243

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61

0.69

$

0.82

0.84

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.96 %

1.09 %

1.53 %

1.57 %

Return on average equity

13.15 %

14.96 %

17.10 %

17.56 %

Efficiency ratio

56.50 %

53.56 %

44.96 %

46.51 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.15 %

3.15 %

3.66 %

3.49 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

5,145

$

6,775

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


1.30 %



2.03 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2022

2021












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

18,440

21,795

$

23,622

19,255

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.96

3.50

$

3.78

3.08

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.25 %

1.48 %

1.93 %

1.58 %

Return on average equity

15.78 %

18.65 %

20.86 %

17.00 %

Efficiency ratio

47.57 %

44.48 %

39.91 %

42.92 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.57 %

3.54 %

3.74 %

3.47 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

26,036

$

27,746

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


1.77 %



2.27 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



As of and for the

As of and for the

As of and for the



3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021












(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality







Non-performing loans

$

1,277

$

1,289

$

1,859

Real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

1,277

$

1,289

$

1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %

0.08 %

0.14 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

89

$

87

$

164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

990.21 %

964.86 %

566.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 

0.96 %

0.97 %

0.98 %









Other Data







Core deposits (2)

$

985,851

$

1,060,021

$

889,076

Cash dividends declared

$

0.160

$

0.155

$

0.530

Shares outstanding

6,361,494

6,309,941

6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.43

$

18.03

$

19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(17,989)

(18,441)

1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

21.26

$

20.95

$

19.05

Closing market price per common share

$

27.75

$

28.12

$

30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

150.53 %

155.97 %

159.66 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.33 %

7.26 %

9.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.45 %

9.75 %

9.75 %










(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure

(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits







(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets






Five Quarter Trends

For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022

2021


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income 

$

3,788

$

5,322

$

4,565

$

4,765

$

5,106

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.61

$

0.85

$

0.73

$

0.77

$

0.82

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

0.96 %

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

Return on average equity 

13.15 %

18.36 %

15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

Efficiency ratio

56.50 %

41.93 %

48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.15 %

3.66 %

3.76 %

3.68 %

3.66 %













2022

2021


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

4,309

$

5,994

$

5,909

$

5,583

$

5,243

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.69

$

0.96

$

0.95

$

0.90

$

0.84

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

1.09 %

1.58 %

1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %

Return on average equity 

14.96 %

20.68 %

20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %

Efficiency ratio

53.56 %

42.60 %

40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.15 %

3.65 %

3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

5,145

$

7,807

$

6,327

$

6,757

$

6,775

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 

1.30 %

2.06 %

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The fourth quarter of 2022 proved to be a challenging quarter, as a significant increase in funding costs put a strain on our net interest margin and earnings.  While we are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 55 bp from 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 179 bp from 0.35% to 2.14% over the same periods.  As a result, our net interest margin declined from 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.15% in the same period of 2022.  Despite this, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained above 1% at 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) remained at nearly 15% for the same quarter.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 10 to 1 at December 31, 2022.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08% at December 31, 2022, with no properties in real estate owned.  Looking forward, we will work hard to remain disciplined on loan pricing, and will continue to prioritize the value of lower cost deposits.  While the coming year looks to be challenging because of the projected rate environment and intense competition in our markets, we remain committed to our aim of delivering the strong returns our shareholders have come to expect.

Additionally, we continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • We are excited to announce that our new 25,000 sf operations center in Gray, TN was completed in January, 2023 and is now being occupied. This is a significant upgrade from our prior 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN and will support the future growth of the Company for years to come.
  • The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center is underway with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sf branch, and we believe will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We estimate this project will cost approximately $19.5 million, of which less than $1 million has been incurred.
  • We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that we currently lease into this building. This building is expected to be operational during the third quarter of 2023."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 1.3%, from $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $11.5 million for the same period in 2022.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $196.3 million, or 15.0%, from $1.312 billion to $1.508 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $49.7 million, or 11.4%, from $434.0 million to $384.4 million, due primarily to a $52.7 million increase in noninterest earning assets including fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 179 bp from 0.35% to 2.14%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 85 bp from 3.90% to 4.75%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.66% to 3.15%.
  • The Company recognized approximately $13 thousand and $0.6 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 11.3%, from $43.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $48.5 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $215.3 million, or 18.0%, from $1.194 billion to $1.409 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $28.6 million, or 7.7%, from $369.2 million to $397.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity and offset by a $32.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets including fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 58 bp from 0.47% to 1.05%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 26 bp from 4.06% to 4.32%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 3.57%.
  • The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $3.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and deposits subject to regular repricing:

30 Day

Federal

3M Brokered


Prime

LIBOR

Funds

Cert of Deposit

Total

Loans

$

192,663

27,414

-

-

220,077

Deposits

$

-

-

174,974

169,756

344,730

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 425 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:

Estimated Cumulative Beta as of

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Loan Yields

128.00 %

32.00 %

24.67 %

25.41 %

Deposit Costs

0.00 %

5.33 %

14.33 %

30.59 %

Net

128.00 %

26.67 %

10.33 %

-5.18 %

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.2 million and $2.2 million was recognized for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.7 million and ($2.6 million) was recognized during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The Company has completed a preliminary estimate of the impact of adoption and does not expect a material adjustment to the Company's Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Service charges and fee income

$

393

333

60

Bank owned life insurance

45

45

-

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(399)

41

(440)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

68

(33)

101

Gain on sale of loans

2

43

(41)

Wealth management

154

174

(20)

Limited partnership income

-

-

-

Other noninterest income

16

4

12






$

279

607

(328)












Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Service charges and fee income

$

1,472

1,316

156

Bank owned life insurance

176

166

10

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(611)

44

(655)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(1,119)

32

(1,151)

Gain on sale of loans

31

350

(319)

Wealth management

698

637

61

Limited partnership income

469

-

469

Other noninterest income

58

47

11






$

1,174

2,592

(1,418)

Noninterest income declined to $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.4 million of realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale.  The Company conducted a loss trade in December 2022 in which $6.7 million of municipal securities were sold at a $0.4 million loss, with the proceeds reinvested in shorter duration and higher yielding securities.  This decline in noninterest income was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) as a result of a decline in interest rates.

Noninterest income declined to $1.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 from $2.6 million during the same period of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.1 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) during 2022 as a result of an increase in interest rates and not due to credit concerns.  Additionally, the Company incurred $0.6 million of realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale during 2022, the majority of which resulted from the December 2022 loss trade described above.  Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during 2022 due to the rising rate environment which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines in noninterest income were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,937

3,419

518

Occupancy

549

395

154

Furniture and equipment

209

105

104

Data processing

524

437

87

FDIC insurance

186

147

39

Office

199

217

(18)

Advertising

167

64

103

Professional fees

336

226

110

Other noninterest expense

576

525

51






$

6,683

5,535

1,148












Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

13,354

10,706

2,648

Occupancy

1,758

1,449

309

Furniture and equipment

608

500

108

Data processing

2,020

1,688

332

FDIC insurance

677

498

179

Office

722

740

(18)

Advertising

431

251

180

Professional fees

1,408

1,006

402

Other noninterest expense

2,649

1,591

1,058






$

23,627

18,429

5,198

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 20.7%, from $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $6.7 million in the same period of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a $0.5 million, or 15.2%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 102 at December 31, 2021 to 116 at December 31, 2022, including an increase of 1 new Relationship Manager.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.  Occupancy expense increased $0.2 million over the same periods due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expenses associated with the Company's new Operations Center and Knoxville (9950 Kingston Pike) financial center.  Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit and advisory expenses in conjunction with its implementation of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.

Noninterest expense increased $5.2 million, or 28.2%, from $18.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $23.6 million in the same period of 2022.  Compensation and benefits increased $2.6 million, or 24.7%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense as described above.  Occupancy expenses increased $0.3 million over the same periods due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expenses associated with the Company's new Operations Center and Knoxville (9950 Kingston Pike) financial center.  Professional fees have increased $0.4 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit and advisory expenses in conjunction with its implementation of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.  Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022 and a $0.3 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

23.24 %

16.30 %

22.61 %

22.22 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased to 23.24% from 16.30% in the same period of the prior year.  The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2021 was favorably impacted by the receipt of a tax credit on a tax-exempt loan which lowered the Company's tax rate by approximately 3.7%.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $265.1 million, or 19.9%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale balances decreased $18.5 million, or 11.9%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

December 31,


2022

2021

(in thousands)






Agency MBS / CMO

$

17,085

20,117

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

10,110

9,988

Agency student loan (98% guarantee)

9,862

-

Business Development Companies

3,795

4,430

Bank subordinated debt

18,443

18,341

Corporate

6,088

6,954

Municipal

26,464

46,482

Non-agency MBS / CMO

45,577

49,604





$

137,424

155,916

Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 35% as of December 31, 2022.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $246.4 million, or 23.0%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial and commercial & industrial loan categories offset a $12.8 million reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

35,774

31,170

29,681

24,769

23,662

Other construction

56,090

50,956

41,629

40,562

40,507

Farmland

11,657

12,524

11,747

12,181

12,456

Home equity

38,108

36,730

34,131

31,848

33,262

Residential 

423,646

393,752

338,314

312,615

292,323

Multi-family

92,933

93,730

80,342

77,542

68,868

Owner-occupied commercial 

206,873

227,502

216,663

216,300

190,162

Non-owner occupied commercial

297,811

281,027

260,537

256,314

251,398

Commercial & industrial

140,151

134,329

146,366

129,450

131,125

PPP Program

2,659

7,461

9,886

11,488

15,454

Consumer

11,181

12,395

12,681

10,727

11,315












$

1,316,883

1,281,576

1,181,977

1,123,796

1,070,532

  • Premises and equipment increased $15.7 million, or 91.3%, during the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily due to the following:
    • Costs incurred for an operations center that the Company constructed in Gray, TN. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has incurred approximately $10.0 million of the $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center opened in January 2023 and replaces certain leased space the Company currently occupies in Johnson City, TN.
    • The Company purchased an additional Knoxville financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately $8.5 million during the third quarter of 2022. Of this purchase price, approximately $2.5 million was allocated to land and not subject to depreciation. This facility is expected to be in use during the third quarter of 2023, following the completion of renovations
  • Total deposits increased $238.6 million, or 21.5%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022. The primary drivers of this increase were a $87.1 million, or 37.2%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $94.8 million, or 111.7%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily 18 months maturity or less), as the Company has offered attractive interest rates on certain money market and time deposit products. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of three months or less.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

305,210

364,290

348,826

331,142

308,176

NOW and money market

321,028

312,132

244,834

240,995

233,899

Savings

359,613

383,599

375,356

373,974

347,001

Retail time deposits

179,626

89,886

75,903

71,434

84,860

Wholesale time deposits

181,022

137,596

163,931

132,981

133,918












$

1,346,499

1,287,503

1,208,850

1,150,526

1,107,854

  • FHLB borrowings increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consisted of the following at December 31, 2022:

Amounts

Current

Maturity

(000's)

Term

Rate

Date





$

25,000

4 Weeks

4.24 %

1/4/2023

30,000

4 Weeks

4.18 %

1/11/2023

50,000

3 Month

4.64 %

3/7/2023

$

105,000

4.41 %

  • Total equity decreased $3.8 million, or 3.1%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $117.3 million at December 31, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2022:

Total

Tangible


Shareholders'

Book Value


Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2021

$

121,061

19.26





Net income

18,440

2.97

Dividends paid

(3,852)

(0.61)

Stock compensation

915

0.14

Share repurchases

(16)

(0.00)

Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale

(19,277)

(3.03)





December 31, 2022

$

117,271

18.43

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.33% at December 31, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by the rising rate environment.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at December 31, 2022.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at December 31, 2022.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and 2021.  Net charge-offs of $89 thousand were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $164 thousand during 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.96% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.98% at December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses was nearly 10 to 1 at December 31, 2022. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment;  (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) vaccines' efficacy against the COVID-19 virus, including new variants; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income







Loans

$

15,569

11,415

$

52,876

44,250

Investment securities - taxable

1,134

837

4,293

2,530

Investment securities - tax exempt

92

104

386

366

Dividends and other

826

129

1,593

325



17,621

12,485

59,148

47,471

Interest expense







Savings

1,219

217

2,222

885

Interest bearing transaction accounts

1,748

123

3,022

367

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

1,306

70

1,988

587

Other time deposits

566

73

818

583

     Total deposits

4,839

483

8,050

2,422

Senior debt

91

96

436

434

Subordinated debt

164

164

657

655

FHLB & FRB advances

978

39

1,516

377



6,072

782

10,659

3,888









Net interest income

11,549

11,703

48,489

43,583









Provision for (recovery of)  loan losses

210

675

2,210

(2,625)









Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

11,339

11,028

46,279

46,208









Noninterest income







Service charges and fee income

393

333

1,472

1,316

Bank owned life insurance

45

45

176

166

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(399)

41

(611)

44

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

68

(33)

(1,119)

32

Gain on sale of loans

2

43

31

350

Wealth management

154

174

698

637

Limited partnership income

-

-

469

-

Other noninterest income

16

4

58

47



279

607

1,174

2,592

Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits

3,937

3,419

13,354

10,706

Occupancy

549

395

1,758

1,449

Furniture and equipment

209

105

608

500

Data processing

524

437

2,020

1,688

FDIC insurance

186

147

677

498

Office

199

217

722

740

Advertising

167

64

431

251

Professional fees

336

226

1,408

1,006

Other noninterest expense

576

525

2,649

1,591



6,683

5,535

23,627

18,429









Income before income taxes

4,935

6,100

23,826

30,371









Income taxes

1,147

994

5,386

6,749









Net income

$

3,788

5,106

$

18,440

23,622









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

0.61

0.82

$

2.97

3.78

Diluted

$

0.61

0.82

$

2.96

3.78









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,219,176

6,190,656

6,205,493

6,241,541

Diluted

6,238,530

6,216,662

6,232,063

6,253,879

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

13,824

$

15,994

$

10,655

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

64,816

72,485

57,932

Cash and cash equivalents

78,640

88,479

68,587











Investments available for sale

137,424

133,550

155,916

Equity securities

5,833

5,798

7,074

Loans held for sale

-

-

315

Premises and equipment held for sale

4,260

4,317

-











Loans receivable

1,316,883

1,281,576

1,070,532

Allowance for loans losses

(12,645)

(12,437)

(10,524)

Net loans receivable

1,304,238

1,269,139

1,060,008











Premises and equipment, net

32,932

29,522

17,211

Accrued interest receivable

4,514

4,103

3,395

Bank owned life insurance

9,776

9,731

9,600

Restricted stock

7,143

7,143

5,951

Deferred tax assets, net 

10,271

9,921

2,784

Other assets

5,028

5,193

4,088











Total assets

$

1,600,059

$

1,566,896

$

1,334,929











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

305,210

$

364,290

$

308,176

Interest-bearing

860,267

785,617

665,760

Wholesale

181,022

137,596

133,918

Total deposits

1,346,499

1,287,503

1,107,854











FHLB borrowings

105,000

135,000

75,000

Senior debt, net

10,000

10,000

11,995

Subordinated debt, net

9,864

9,850

9,828

Accrued interest payable

884

368

398

Post-employment liabilities

3,520

3,472

3,330

Other liabilities

7,021

6,944

5,463











Total liabilities

1,482,788

1,453,137

1,213,868











Total shareholders' equity

117,271

113,759

121,061











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,600,059

$

1,566,896

$

1,334,929

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 










Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31

December 31


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income






Net income (GAAP)

$

3,788

5,106

$

18,440

23,622

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

399

(41)

611

(44)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(68)

33

1,119

(32)

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(13)

(553)

(298)

(3,248)

Loss from sale of REO 

-

-

-

51

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

210

675

2,210

(2,625)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

177

71

325

(14)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-

-

575

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(184)

(48)

(1,187)

1,545

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

4,309

5,243

$

21,795

19,255








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share






Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.61

0.82

$

2.96

3.78

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.06

(0.01)

0.10

(0.01)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01)

0.01

0.18

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.00)

(0.09)

(0.05)

(0.52)

Loss from sale of REO

-

-

-

0.01

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.03

0.11

0.35

(0.42)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

0.03

0.01

0.05

(0.00)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-

-

0.09

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.19)

0.25

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.69

0.84

$

3.50

3.08








Adjusted Return on Average Assets






Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.96 %

1.53 %

1.25 %

1.93 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.10 %

-0.01 %

0.04 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.02 %

0.01 %

0.08 %

0.00 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

-0.17 %

-0.02 %

-0.27 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.05 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

-0.21 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.05 %

-0.01 %

-0.08 %

0.13 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.09 %

1.57 %

1.48 %

1.58 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity






Return on average equity (GAAP)

13.15 %

17.10 %

15.78 %

20.86 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

1.39 %

-0.14 %

0.52 %

-0.04 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.24 %

0.11 %

0.96 %

-0.03 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.05 %

-1.85 %

-0.25 %

-2.87 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.05 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.73 %

2.26 %

1.89 %

-2.32 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

0.61 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

-0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.49 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.64 %

-0.16 %

-1.02 %

1.36 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

14.96 %

17.56 %

18.65 %

17.00 %








Adjusted Efficiency Ratio






Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

56.50 %

44.96 %

47.57 %

39.91 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-1.84 %

0.15 %

-0.58 %

0.04 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.33 %

-0.12 %

-1.05 %

0.03 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.06 %

2.11 %

0.29 %

3.02 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.04 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-1.50 %

-0.58 %

-0.65 %

0.03 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 %

0.00 %

-1.16 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

53.56 %

46.51 %

44.48 %

42.92 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 






Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31

December 31


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)






Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.15 %

3.66 %

3.57 %

3.74 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

-0.17 %

-0.03 %

-0.27 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.15 %

3.49 %

3.54 %

3.47 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings






Net income (GAAP)

$

3,788

5,106

$

18,440

23,622

Income taxes

1,147

994

5,386

6,749

Provision for loan losses

210

675

2,210

(2,625)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

5,145

6,775

$

26,036

27,746








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)






Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.96 %

1.53 %

$

1.25 %

1.93 %

Income taxes

0.29 %

0.30 %

0.37 %

0.55 %

Provision for loan losses

0.05 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

-0.21 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.30 %

2.03 %

$

1.77 %

2.27 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI






Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.43

19.26



Impact of AOCI per share

2.83

(0.20)



Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.26

19.05



























(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin



Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 



























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



Average



Average





Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:










Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,259,232

15,569

4.91 %

$

1,037,584

11,415

4.36 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,187

412

6.75 %

21,820

371

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

127,339

1,134

3.53 %

125,809

837

2.64 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

11,535

116

4.01 %

16,625

132

3.14 %

Interest earning deposits

78,272

660

3.35 %

103,428

37

0.14 %

Other investments, at cost

7,847

166

8.39 %

6,876

92

5.31 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,508,412

18,057

4.75 %

1,312,142

12,884

3.90 %

Noninterest earning assets

74,773



22,086



Total assets

$

1,583,185

4.98 %

$

1,334,228














Interest-bearing liabilities:










Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

102,318

632

2.45 %

$

61,593

20

0.13 %

Savings accounts

375,017

1,219

1.29 %

344,003

217

0.25 %

Money market accounts

205,938

1,116

2.15 %

153,494

103

0.27 %

Retail time deposits

142,974

841

2.33 %

91,235

85

0.37 %

Wholesale time deposits

152,721

1,031

2.68 %

119,847

58

0.19 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

978,968

4,839

1.96 %

770,172

483

0.25 %













Senior debt

10,000

91

3.61 %

12,250

96

3.11 %

Subordinated debt

9,857

164

6.60 %

9,816

164

6.63 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

125,217

978

3.10 %

85,870

39

0.18 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,124,042

6,072

2.14 %

878,108

782

0.35 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits

331,885



327,125



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,044



9,590



Total liabilities

1,467,971



1,214,823















Total shareholders' equity

115,214



119,405



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,583,185


$

1,334,228















Tax-equivalent net interest income

11,985



12,102














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

384,370


$

434,034















Average interest-earning assets to interest-










     bearing liabilities

134 %



149 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

2.61 %



3.54 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.15 %



3.66 %















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate







(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.


(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 



























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



Average



Average





Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:










Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,159,870

52,876

4.56 %

$

980,594

44,250

4.51 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,371

1,645

6.75 %

13,987

944

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

135,482

4,293

3.17 %

93,408

2,530

2.71 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

13,593

489

3.59 %

14,300

463

3.24 %

Interest earning deposits

68,429

1,065

1.56 %

83,078

98

0.12 %

Other investments, at cost

7,239

528

7.29 %

8,305

227

2.73 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,408,984

60,896

4.32 %

1,193,672

48,512

4.06 %

Noninterest earning assets

60,775



27,837



Total assets

$

1,469,759


$

1,221,509














Interest-bearing liabilities:










Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

80,163

950

1.19 %

$

46,040

61

0.13 %

Savings accounts

373,432

2,222

0.60 %

330,739

885

0.27 %

Money market accounts

190,205

2,072

1.09 %

110,946

307

0.28 %

Retail time deposits

94,818

1,168

1.23 %

119,961

857

0.71 %

Wholesale time deposits

149,718

1,638

1.09 %

111,833

312

0.28 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

888,336

8,050

0.91 %

719,519

2,422

0.34 %













Senior debt

10,769

436

4.05 %

12,923

434

3.36 %

Subordinated debt

9,846

657

6.67 %

9,798

655

6.69 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

102,219

1,516

1.48 %

82,192

377

0.46 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,011,170

10,659

1.05 %

824,432

3,888

0.47 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits

330,828



274,180



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,878



9,654



Total liabilities

1,352,876



1,108,266















Total shareholders' equity

116,883



113,243



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,469,759


$

1,221,509















Tax-equivalent net interest income

50,237



44,624














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

397,814


$

369,240















Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

139 %



145 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.27 %



3.59 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.57 %



3.74 %















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 







Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Adjusted Net Income



Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

4,565

4,765

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

42

104

65

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

171

565

451

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(39)

(37)

(209)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

900

450

650

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

86

(88)

150

Fraudulent wire loss

(250)

825

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(238)

(475)

(289)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,994

5,909

5,583





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.85

0.73

0.77

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01

0.02

0.01

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03

0.09

0.07

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.14

0.07

0.10

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.01

(0.01)

0.02

Fraudulent wire loss

(0.04)

0.13

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.04)

(0.08)

(0.05)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.96

0.95

0.90





Adjusted Return on Average Assets



Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.05 %

0.16 %

0.13 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.01 %

-0.06 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.24 %

0.13 %

0.19 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02 %

-0.02 %

0.04 %

Fraudulent wire loss

-0.07 %

0.23 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.06 %

-0.13 %

-0.09 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.58 %

1.67 %

1.64 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity



Return on average equity (GAAP)

18.36 %

15.81 %

15.94 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.14 %

0.36 %

0.22 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.59 %

1.96 %

1.51 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 %

-0.13 %

-0.70 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3.11 %

1.56 %

2.17 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.30 %

-0.30 %

0.50 %

Fraudulent wire loss

-0.86 %

2.86 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.82 %

-1.65 %

-0.97 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.68 %

20.47 %

18.67 %





Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

41.93 %

48.43 %

44.26 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.13 %

-0.41 %

-0.25 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.53 %

-2.13 %

-1.59 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.84 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.64 %

0.72 %

-1.28 %

Fraudulent wire loss

1.86 %

-6.72 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

42.60 %

40.35 %

41.96 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 








Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)



Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.66 %

3.76 %

3.68 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.01 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.65 %

3.75 %

3.61 %





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings



Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

4,565

4,765

Income taxes

1,585

1,312

1,342

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

900

450

650

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,807

6,327

6,757





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

Income taxes

0.42 %

0.37 %

0.40 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.24 %

0.13 %

0.19 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.06 %

1.79 %

1.99 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.03

18.18

18.65

Impact of AOCI per share

2.92

2.07

1.04

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.95

20.25

19.69

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

