Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, its thirteenth consecutive quarterly dividend.  The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We took several steps during the fourth quarter of 2023 that we believe will improve our future earnings including executing a $10.0 million securities and a $50.0 million borrowings restructuring, as discussed in further detail below.  These restructurings are expected to improve earnings beginning in the first quarter of 2024.  In addition, we continue to consolidate several of our leased locations into buildings that we own which should result in lease expense savings throughout 2024.  We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans increased 76 bp from 4.75% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2023.  However, the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 215 bp from 2.14% to 4.29% over the same period.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was approximately 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.09% at December 31, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned.  We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our retail deposit base, with retail certificates of deposit growing $213.0 million since December 31, 2022.  Our December 31, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. 

I'm pleased that we have continued a common stock dividend this quarter despite the near-term negative impact of the securities restructuring.  While returning capital to shareholders through dividends and other methods is something we've done over the last several years, I've always believed that growing tangible book value and accreting capital to support our planned growth should be a key element of our effort to increase shareholder value.  Our board has always evaluated, and will continue to evaluate, our dividend paying capacity with these key goals in mind as we seek to strike an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders and growing tangible book value and capital over the long-term.

We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.
  • We finalized repairs and improvements on our newest financial center in West Knoxville which opened for business on October 30, 2023. In addition to providing a more visible and strategic geographic location, we also consolidated approximately 8,900 sf of space that we formerly leased with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this building."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2023

2022












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income (loss)

$

(376)

1,244

$

3,788

4,309

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.06)

0.20

$

0.61

0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA)

-0.09 %

0.29 %

0.96 %

1.09 %

Return on average equity

-1.25 %

4.13 %

13.15 %

14.96 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.69 %

1.68 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.98 %

1.98 %

3.15 %

3.15 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

1,182

$

5,145

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


0.27 %



1.30 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2023

2022












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

6,914

8,908

$

18,440

21,795

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.11

1.43

$

2.96

3.50

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.41 %

0.53 %

1.25 %

1.48 %

Return on average equity

5.74 %

7.40 %

15.78 %

18.65 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.44 %

1.45 %

1.61 %

1.55 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.17 %

2.17 %

3.57 %

3.54 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

9,719

$

26,036

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


0.58 %



1.77 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

















As of and for the

As of and for the

As of and for the



3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2023

2023

2022













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality








Non-performing loans

$

1,607

$

607

$

1,277

Real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

1,607

$

607

$

1,277

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.10 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.08 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

459

$

66

$

89

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

811.08 %

2147.28 %

990.21 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 

0.90 %

0.90 %

0.96 %










Other Data








Cash dividends declared

$

0.080

$

0.160

$

0.160

Shares outstanding

6,352,725

6,364,666

6,361,494

Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

19.33

$

19.29

$

18.43

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.56)

(3.28)

(2.83)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

21.89

$

22.57

$

21.26

Closing market price per common share

$

18.50

$

16.50

$

27.75

Closing price to book value ratio

95.71 %

85.53 %

150.53 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.07 %

7.07 %

7.33 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.45 %

9.61 %

9.45 %











(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure







(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets

















Five Quarter Trends

For the Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2023

2022


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income 

$

(376)

$

2,473

$

2,459

$

2,358

$

3,788

Diluted earnings per share 

$

(0.06)

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.38

$

0.61

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.96 %

Return on average equity 

-1.25 %

8.19 %

8.13 %

7.89 %

13.15 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.69 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.98 %

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %

3.22 %













2023

2022


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

1,244

$

2,405

$

2,202

$

3,055

$

4,309

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.20

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

$

0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

0.29 %

0.56 %

0.53 %

0.74 %

1.09 %

Return on average equity 

4.13 %

7.97 %

7.28 %

10.22 %

14.96 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.68 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.98 %

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %

3.22 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

1,182

$

2,684

$

2,315

$

3,537

$

5,145

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.55 %

0.86 %

1.30 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
















Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4.0 million, or 34.5%, from $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 to $7.6 million for the same period in 2023.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $114.1 million, or 7.6%, from $1.508 billion to $1.622 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $97.9 million, or 25.5%, from $384.4 million to $286.4 million, due primarily to a $77.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $25.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 215 bp from 2.14% to 4.29%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 76 bp from 4.75% to 5.51%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.15% to 1.98%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

Net interest income decreased $15.7 million, or 32.3%, from $48.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to $32.8 million for the same period in 2023.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $192.2 million, or 13.6%, from $1.409 billion to $1.601 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $78.3 million, or 19.7%, from $397.8 million to $319.5 million, due primarily to a $55.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.2 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 281 bp from 1.05% to 3.86%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 94 bp from 4.32% to 5.26%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.57% to 2.17%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term (90 days or less) interest rates:


Federal



Prime

SOFR

Funds

FHLB

Total

Loans

$

188,200

93,500

-

-

281,700

Funding

$

-

-

107,362

50,000

157,362

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:

Cumulative Beta

Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

 Mar 31, 2022 

128.0 %

0.0 %

 Jun 30, 2022 

32.0 %

5.3 %

 Sep 30, 2022 

24.7 %

14.3 %

 Dec 31, 2022 

25.4 %

30.6 %

 Mar 31, 2023 

26.1 %

43.8 %

 Jun 30, 2023 

27.8 %

55.0 %

 Sep 30, 2023 

30.7 %

57.5 %

 Dec 31, 2023 

33.5 %

62.3 %

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for credit losses of $1.4 million and $0.2 million was recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  The provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 was impacted by the following:

  • $0.4 million complete charge-off of an unsecured loan subject to a repayment plan
  • $0.3 million reserve established for a loan collateralized by lake lots and originated in 2007.
  • $0.7 million reserve established for a loan collateralized by business assets and guaranteed by borrowers with ability to repay.

A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million and $2.2 million was recognized for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  Though negatively impacted by the charge-off and reserves noted above, the 2023 provision was favorably impacted by an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. 

The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:

Impact at 


Jan 1, 2023

(in millions)




Decrease to allowance for credit losses on loans

$

(0.70)

Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments

0.70

Net impact to shareholder's equity

$

-



Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Change





Service charges and fees

$

400

393

7

Bank owned life insurance

52

45

7

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

(666)

(399)

(267)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(90)

68

(158)

Gain on sale of loans

12

2

10

Loss on sale of fixed assets

(55)

-

(55)

Wealth management

185

154

31

Swap fees

162

-

162

Limited partnership distributions

-

-

-

Other

10

16

(6)





Total noninterest income

$

10

279

(269)












Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Change





Service charges and fees

$

1,536

1,472

64

Bank owned life insurance

192

176

16

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

(675)

(611)

(64)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(872)

(1,119)

247

Gain on sale of loans

32

31

1

Loss on sale of fixed assets

(254)

-

(254)

Wealth management

664

698

(34)

Swap fees

528

-

528

Limited partnership distributions

-

469

(469)

Other

47

58

(11)





Total noninterest income

$

1,198

1,174

24

Noninterest income declined to $0.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2022.  The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • An increase of $0.3 million in realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company executed a securities restructuring whereby approximately $7.0 million of securities available for sale with a then current book yield of 2.8% and a duration of 5.0 years were sold at a loss of $0.7 million and replaced with floating-rate government agency securities with a then current book yield of 6.5% and a duration of zero. This transaction resulted in a projected earn back period 2.5 years.
  • Realized and unrealized gains on equity securities declined by $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of a decline in market conditions.
  • The Company recognized a $0.2 million increase in swap fees during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest income remained consistent at $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.  The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2022 as a result of an improvement in market conditions.
  • The Company incurred a $0.3 increase in loss on sale of fixed assets from the sale of the Company's former legacy bank headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.5 million increase in swap fees during 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
  • The Company recognized a $0.5 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,461

3,937

(476)

Occupancy

580

549

31

Furniture and equipment

266

209

57

Data processing

623

524

99

FDIC insurance

314

186

128

Office

180

199

(19)

Advertising

131

167

(36)

Professional fees

477

336

141

Other noninterest expense

361

576

(215)





Total noninterest expense

$

6,393

6,683

(290)












Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

13,269

13,354

(85)

Occupancy

2,321

1,758

563

Furniture and equipment

809

608

201

Data processing

2,220

2,020

200

FDIC insurance

1,186

677

509

Office

783

722

61

Advertising

525

431

94

Professional fees

1,801

1,408

393

Other noninterest expense

1,383

2,649

(1,266)





Total noninterest expense

$

24,297

23,627

670





Noninterest expense declined $0.3 million, or 4.3%, from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $6.4 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.5 million, or 12.1%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 113, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate and an increase in the Company's deposit balances.
  • Professional fees increased $0.1 million due to increased CECL and AML/BSA compliance costs.
  • Other noninterest expense declined $0.2 million due to a reclass of the provision for unfunded commitments from noninterest expense to the provision for credit losses.

Noninterest expense increased $0.7 million, or 2.8%, from $23.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 to $24.3 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.1 million, or 1.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 113, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.8 million due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional depreciation and furniture expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the new facilities.
  • Data processing increased $0.2 million due to an 8.5% increase in the size of the Company's balance sheet.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.5 million due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate and an increase in the Company's deposit balances.
  • Professional fees increased $0.4 million due to increased CECL and AML/BSA compliance costs.
  • Other noninterest expense declined $1.3 million as 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during 2023, and the reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments from noninterest expense to the provision for credit losses.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

-88.00 %

23.24 %

20.72 %

22.61 %

The Company's negative effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2023 reflects the impact of a true up of the Company's state tax provision due to lower reported earnings.  The decrease in the Company's effective tax rate for the full year 2023 compared to 2022 is due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate resulting from tax credits on certain loans.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $137.7 million, or 8.6%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $7.2 million, or 5.2%, primarily due to principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022


Estimated

Net

Estimated

Net


Fair

Unrealized

Fair

Unrealized


Value

Gain (Loss)

Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)












Agency MBS / CMO

$

12,870

(1,853)

17,086

(2,232)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

8,944

(897)

10,110

(1,316)

Agency floating rate

16,919

(41)

9,862

(56)

Business Development Companies

3,420

(345)

3,795

(626)

Corporate

23,801

(2,673)

24,531

(2,487)

Municipal

26,465

(6,790)

26,464

(8,264)

Non-agency MBS / CMO

37,805

(9,489)

45,577

(9,514)








$

130,224

(22,088)

137,425

(24,495)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of December 31, 2023.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher. 

  • The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
  • Loans receivable increased $136.0 million, or 10.3%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023. Increases over that period in other construction, home equity, residential, multi-family, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial loans, offset a reduction in residential construction, farmland, commercial & industrial, PPP and consumer loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

33,881

39,824

40,309

47,170

35,774

Other construction

89,388

82,288

73,183

64,009

56,090

Farmland

8,614

8,699

9,381

10,174

11,657

Home equity

48,118

45,839

43,992

40,609

38,108

Residential 

452,957

446,215

434,780

437,143

423,646

Multi-family

109,859

112,786

111,988

102,761

92,933

Owner-occupied commercial 

234,289

229,879

217,778

205,512

206,873

Non-owner occupied commercial

329,204

317,651

324,883

299,093

297,811

Commercial & industrial

137,076

142,685

134,188

140,022

140,151

PPP Program

154

191

884

1,589

2,659

Consumer

9,331

9,572

12,732

13,128

11,181












$

1,452,871

1,435,629

1,404,098

1,361,210

1,316,883

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2023:

Loan

% of Total


Balance

Loans





Hotels

75,063

5.2 %

Retail

68,932

4.7 %

Office

$

32,869

2.3 %

Campground

30,544

2.1 %

Medical

24,523

1.7 %

Warehouse

21,731

1.5 %

Marina

21,494

1.5 %

Mini-storage

19,210

1.3 %

Vacation Rentals

15,582

1.1 %

Car Wash

10,543

0.7 %

Restaurant

5,025

0.3 %

Other

3,689

0.3 %

$

329,204

22.7 %
  • Premises and equipment increased $19.5 million, or 59.1%, during the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the financial center in West Knoxville which approximated the following:

2023


Costs

Remaining 


Incurred

Expenditures




West Knoxville

$

4.5

-

Johnson City

12.9

3.7




Total

$

17.4

3.7
  • Total deposits increased $125.5 million, or 9.3%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023. An increase in retail and wholesale time deposits offset decreases in non-interest bearing transaction, NOW and money market and savings accounts. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of non-interest bearing transaction, money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company replaced $52 million of FHLB short-term borrowings at a rate of 5.4% with $49 million of 3 year wholesale time deposits at 4.50%.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

243,750

270,299

322,003

293,502

305,210

NOW and money market

271,208

250,920

266,777

314,636

321,028

Savings

248,576

258,110

260,741

293,254

359,613

Retail time deposits

392,638

382,708

355,367

277,408

179,626


1,156,172

1,162,037

1,204,888

1,178,800

1,165,477

Wholesale time deposits

315,862

246,716

212,988

202,608

181,022











Total deposits

$

1,472,034

1,408,753

1,417,876

1,381,408

1,346,499


1,472,034

1,408,753

1,417,876

1,381,408

1,346,499

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of December 31, 2023:









Original

Type

 Principal 

Rate

Maturity

Term






Brokered CD

$

25,000

5.25 %

Feb 5, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD

75,000

4.75 %

Feb 16, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD

38,569

5.10 %

Mar 15, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD

11,431

5.25 %

Mar 15, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD

70,000

4.90 %

Apr 16, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD

555

4.75 %

Dec 22, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD

48,551

4.50 %

Dec 21, 2026

3 Yr

Qwickrate

46,756

5.40 %

Through June 15, 2026

2.5 Yrs or Less







$

315,862

4.94 %

  • FHLB borrowings decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2023:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity

(000's)

Term

Rate

Date





$

50,000

3 months

5.50 %

02/28/24

50,000

12 months

5.27 %

03/15/24

$

100,000

5.39 %
  • Total equity increased $5.5 million, or 4.7%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $122.8 million at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2023:

Total

Tangible


Shareholders'

Book Value


Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2022

$

117,271

18.43





Net income

6,914

1.11

Dividends paid

(4,071)

(0.64)

Stock compensation

1,160

0.18

Share repurchases

(218)

(0.03)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

1,731

0.27





December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.07% at December 31, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth and dividends.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.45% at December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2024.  The following summarizes share repurchase activity during 2023:

Settlement

Shares

Total

Cost

Remaining

Date

Repurchased

Cost 

Per Share

Authorization


(dollars in thousands, except share data)










$

5,000

10/31/23

10,000

166

16.60

4,834














10,000

$

166

$

16.60


Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.11% at December 31, 2023.  Non-performing assets to total assets increased slightly from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.09% at December 31, 2023.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.  Net charge-offs of $0.5 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.90% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was greater than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline;  (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial  service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income







Loans

$

19,734

15,569

$

72,671

52,876

Investment securities - taxable

1,342

1,134

5,229

4,293

Investment securities - tax exempt

37

92

152

386

Dividends and other

891

826

4,290

1,593



22,004

17,621

82,342

59,148

Interest expense







Savings

1,876

1,219

6,779

2,222

Interest bearing transaction accounts

2,559

1,748

10,070

3,022

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,689

1,306

15,513

1,988

Other time deposits

3,072

566

8,690

818

     Total deposits

12,196

4,839

41,052

8,050

Senior debt

409

91

1,451

436

Subordinated debt

164

164

658

657

FHLB & FRB advances

1,669

978

6,363

1,516



14,438

6,072

49,524

10,659









Net interest income

7,565

11,549

32,818

48,489









Provision for credit losses

1,382

210

998

2,210









Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,183

11,339

31,820

46,279









Noninterest income







Service charges and fees

400

393

1,536

1,472

Bank owned life insurance

52

45

192

176

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

(666)

(399)

(675)

(611)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(90)

68

(872)

(1,119)

Gain on sale of loans

12

2

32

31

Loss on sale of fixed assets

(55)

-

(254)

-

Wealth management

185

154

664

698

Swap fees

162

-

528

-

Limited partnership distributions

-

-

-

469

Other

10

16

47

58



10

279

1,198

1,174

Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits

3,461

3,937

13,269

13,354

Occupancy

580

549

2,321

1,758

Furniture and equipment

266

209

809

608

Data processing

623

524

2,220

2,020

FDIC insurance

314

186

1,186

677

Office

180

199

783

722

Advertising

131

167

525

431

Professional fees

477

336

1,801

1,408

Other noninterest expense

361

576

1,383

2,649



6,393

6,683

24,297

23,627









Income (loss) before income taxes

(200)

4,935

8,721

23,826









Income taxes

176

1,147

1,807

5,386









Net income (loss)

$

(376)

3,788

$

6,914

18,440









Earnings (loss)  per common share:







Basic

$

(0.06)

0.61

$

1.11

2.97

Diluted

$

(0.06)

0.61

$

1.11

2.96









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,250,262

6,219,176

6,235,949

6,205,493

Diluted

6,255,789

6,238,530

6,243,642

6,232,063









Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)













December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2023

2023

2022

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

21,193

$

18,586

$

13,824

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

47,688

59,928

64,816

Cash and cash equivalents

68,881

78,514

78,640










Investments available for sale

130,224

127,711

137,425

Equity securities

1,882

1,742

5,750

Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762

3,812

4,260










Loans receivable

1,452,871

1,435,629

1,316,883

Allowance for credit losses

(13,034)

(11,858)

(12,645)

Net loans receivable

1,439,837

1,423,771

1,304,238










Premises and equipment, net

52,397

46,323

32,932

Accrued interest receivable

5,479

5,318

4,514

Bank owned life insurance

9,968

9,915

9,776

Restricted stock

8,145

8,170

7,143

Deferred tax assets, net 

9,101

10,835

10,271

Other assets

8,094

5,001

5,111










Total assets

$

1,737,770

$

1,721,112

$

1,600,060










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing

$

243,750

$

270,299

$

305,210

Interest-bearing

912,422

891,738

860,267

Wholesale

315,862

246,716

181,022

Total deposits

1,472,034

1,408,753

1,346,499










FHLB borrowings

100,000

152,000

105,000

Senior debt, net

20,000

20,000

9,998

Subordinated debt, net

9,917

9,903

9,866

Accrued interest payable

2,258

1,699

885

Post-employment liabilities

3,414

3,442

3,519

Other liabilities

7,360

5,793

7,022










Total liabilities

1,614,983

1,601,590

1,482,789










Total shareholders' equity

122,787

119,522

117,271










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,737,770

$

1,721,112

$

1,600,060










Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31

December 31


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

3,788

$

6,914

18,440

Realized loss on sale of investment securities 

666

399

675

611

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

90

(68)

872

1,119

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-

(13)

-

(298)

Loss on sale of fixed assets

55

-

254

-

Provision for credit losses

1,382

210

998

2,210

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

177

-

325

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-

-

(100)

575

Tax effect of adjustments

(573)

(184)

(705)

(1,187)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,244

4,309

$

8,908

21,795







Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share





Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

(0.06)

0.61

$

1.11

2.96

Realized loss on sale of investment securities 

0.11

0.06

0.11

0.10

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01

(0.01)

0.14

0.18

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-

(0.00)

-

(0.05)

Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.01

-

0.04

-

Provision for credit losses

0.22

0.03

0.16

0.35

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

0.03

-

0.05

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-

-

(0.02)

0.09

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.09)

(0.03)

(0.11)

(0.19)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.20

0.69

$

1.43

3.50







Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)

-0.09 %

0.96 %

0.41 %

1.25 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities 

0.15 %

0.10 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.02 %

-0.02 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses

0.32 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.15 %

Provision for unfunded commitments

0.00 %

0.04 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

0.04 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.13 %

-0.05 %

-0.04 %

-0.08 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.29 %

1.09 %

0.53 %

1.48 %







Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)

-1.25 %

13.15 %

5.74 %

15.78 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities 

2.21 %

1.39 %

0.56 %

0.52 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.30 %

-0.24 %

0.72 %

0.96 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

-0.05 %

0.00 %

-0.25 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.18 %

0.00 %

0.21 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses

4.59 %

0.73 %

0.83 %

1.89 %

Provision for unfunded commitments

0.00 %

0.61 %

0.00 %

0.28 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.08 %

0.49 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-1.90 %

-0.64 %

-0.59 %

-1.02 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

4.13 %

14.96 %

7.40 %

18.65 %







Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31

December 31


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.48 %

1.69 %

1.44 %

1.61 %

Provision for unfunded commitments

0.00 %

-0.01 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

-0.04 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.48 %

1.68 %

1.45 %

1.55 %







Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

1.98 %

3.15 %

2.17 %

3.57 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

1.98 %

3.15 %

2.17 %

3.54 %







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

3,788

$

6,914

18,440

Income taxes

176

1,147

1,807

5,386

Provision for credit losses

1,382

210

998

2,210

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,182

5,145

$

9,719

26,036







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

-0.09 %

0.96 %

$

0.41 %

1.25 %

Income taxes

0.04 %

0.29 %

0.11 %

0.37 %

Provision for credit losses

0.32 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.15 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.27 %

1.30 %

$

0.58 %

1.77 %







Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.33

18.43


Impact of AOCI per share

2.56

2.83


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.89

21.26









(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,399,953

19,734

5.59 %

$

1,259,232

15,569

4.91 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

29,601

504

6.75 %

24,187

412

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

124,219

1,342

4.29 %

127,339

1,134

3.53 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,802

47

3.87 %

11,535

116

4.01 %

Interest earning deposits

55,261

688

4.94 %

78,272

660

3.35 %

Other investments, at cost

8,651

203

9.31 %

7,847

166

8.39 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,622,487

22,517

5.51 %

1,508,412

18,057

4.75 %

Noninterest earning assets

100,036



74,773


Total assets

$

1,722,523


$

1,583,185

`











Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

67,483

531

3.12 %

$

102,318

632

2.45 %

Savings accounts

252,943

1,876

2.94 %

375,017

1,219

1.29 %

Money market accounts

190,938

2,028

4.21 %

205,938

1,116

2.15 %

Retail time deposits

389,574

4,477

4.56 %

142,974

841

2.33 %

Wholesale time deposits

259,972

3,285

5.01 %

152,721

1,031

2.68 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

1,160,910

12,197

4.17 %

978,968

4,839

1.96 %












Senior debt

20,000

409

8.11 %

10,000

91

3.61 %

Subordinated debt

9,911

164

6.56 %

9,857

164

6.60 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

145,217

1,669

4.56 %

125,217

978

3.10 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,336,038

14,439

4.29 %

1,124,042

6,072

2.14 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

254,795



331,885


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,328



12,044


Total liabilities

1,602,161



1,467,971













Total shareholders' equity

120,362



115,214


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,722,523


$

1,583,185













Tax-equivalent net interest income

8,078



11,985












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

286,449


$

384,370













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

121 %



134 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.22 %



2.61 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

1.98 %



3.15 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.






(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 


       interest-earning assets








Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,355,226

72,671

5.36 %

$

1,159,870

52,876

4.56 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

27,969

1,889

6.75 %

24,371

1,645

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

132,768

5,229

3.94 %

135,482

4,293

3.17 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

5,234

192

3.68 %

13,593

489

3.59 %

Interest earning deposits

69,474

3,338

4.80 %

68,429

1,065

1.56 %

Other investments, at cost

10,465

952

9.10 %

7,239

528

7.29 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,601,136

84,271

5.26 %

1,408,984

60,896

4.32 %

Noninterest earning assets

86,945



60,775


Total assets

$

1,688,081


$

1,469,759












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

82,963

2,882

3.47 %

$

80,163

950

1.19 %

Savings accounts

279,940

6,779

2.42 %

373,432

2,222

0.60 %

Money market accounts

192,732

7,188

3.73 %

190,205

2,072

1.09 %

Retail time deposits

325,301

13,459

4.14 %

94,818

1,168

1.23 %

Wholesale time deposits

224,414

10,744

4.79 %

149,718

1,638

1.09 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

1,105,350

41,052

3.71 %

888,336

8,050

0.91 %












Senior debt

17,692

1,451

8.20 %

10,769

436

4.05 %

Subordinated debt

9,891

658

6.65 %

9,846

657

6.67 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

148,726

6,363

4.28 %

102,219

1,516

1.48 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,281,659

49,524

3.86 %

1,011,170

10,659

1.05 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

274,980



330,828


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,046



10,878


Total liabilities

1,567,685



1,352,876













Total shareholders' equity

120,396



116,883


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,688,081


$

1,469,759













Tax-equivalent net interest income

34,747



50,237












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

319,477


$

397,814













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

125 %



139 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.40 %



3.27 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.17 %



3.57 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average


       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.






(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 


       interest-earning assets








Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures  










Three Months Ended 


 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 







 September 30, 2023 

June 30, 2023 

March 31, 2023 

Adjusted Net Income 



Net income (GAAP)

$

2,473

2,459

2,358

Realized loss on sale of investment securities

-

(1)

10

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

50

214

516

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-

-

-

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

269

-

(69)

Provision for credit losses

(411)

(561)

587

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-

-

-

Fraudulent wire recovery

-

-

(100)

Tax effect of adjustments

24

91

(247)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,405

2,202

3,055





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 



Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.40

0.39

0.38

Realized loss on sale of investment securities

-

(0.00)

0.00

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01

0.03

0.08

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-

-

-

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.04

-

(0.01)

Provision for credit losses

(0.07)

(0.09)

0.09

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-

-

-

Fraudulent wire recovery

-

-

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments

0.00

0.01

(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.39

0.35

0.49





Adjusted Return on Average Assets 



Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.06 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Provision for credit losses

-0.10 %

-0.13 %

0.14 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire recovery

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.01 %

0.02 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.56 %

0.53 %

0.74 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity 



Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.19 %

8.13 %

7.89 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.17 %

0.71 %

1.73 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.89 %

0.00 %

-0.23 %

Provision for credit losses

-1.36 %

-1.86 %

1.96 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire recovery

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.33 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.08 %

0.30 %

-0.83 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

7.97 %

7.28 %

10.22 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued 












 Three Months Ended 


 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 







September 30, 2023 

 June 30, 2023 

March 31, 2023 

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets 



Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire recovery

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %





 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)



Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings 



Net income (GAAP)

$

2,473

2,459

2,358

Income taxes

622

417

592

Provision for credit losses

(411)

(561)

587

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,684

2,315

3,537





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Income taxes

0.15 %

0.10 %

0.14 %

Provision for credit losses

-0.10 %

-0.13 %

0.14 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.63 %

0.55 %

0.86 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.78

19.00

18.95

Impact of AOCI per share

3.28

2.78

2.57

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.06

21.78

21.52

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

