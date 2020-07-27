Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 27, 2020, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company.  As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, (i) adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures) reflect adjustments for investment gains and losses and the impact of PPP fee amortization, net of costs and (ii) adjusted results excluding provision for loan losses (which are also non-GAAP financial measures.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.

For the Three Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















2020

2019






Adjusted





Adjusted






Excluding





Excluding


GAAP

Adjusted

Provision

GAAP

Adjusted

Provision

Net income

$

1,520

1,013

3,598

$

2,958

2,936

2,714

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

 N/A 

 N/A 

5,534

 N/A 

 N/A 

3,691

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.08%

2.94%

2.94%

3.40%

3.40%

3.40%

Return on average assets

0.53%

0.35%

1.25%

1.38%

1.37%

1.27%

Return on average equity

6.32%

4.21%

14.96%

14.38%

14.27%

13.19%

Efficiency ratio

37.78%

40.93%

40.93%

50.26%

50.47%

50.47%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

0.16

0.57

$

0.47

0.47

0.43






























For the Six Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















2020

2019






Adjusted





Adjusted






Excluding





Excluding


GAAP

Adjusted

Provision

GAAP

Adjusted

Provision














Net income

$

3,806

3,299

6,988

$

5,847

6,043

5,489

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

N/A

N/A

10,119

N/A

N/A

7,070

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.25%

3.17%

3.17%

3.38%

3.38%

3.38%

Return on average assets

0.73%

0.63%

1.34%

1.37%

1.41%

1.29%

Return on average equity

8.05%

6.98%

14.78%

14.56%

15.05%

13.67%

Efficiency ratio

41.78%

43.50%

43.50%

51.46%

50.53%

50.53%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.60

0.52

1.11

$

0.93

0.96

0.88



As of

As of 

As of 



June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



2020

2019

2019













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality








Non-performing loans

$

4,924

$

1,680

$

739

Real estate owned

1,438

4,973

6,009

Non-performing assets

6,362

6,653

6,748

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.53%

0.21%

0.10%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.54%

0.73%

0.77%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)

191,500

N/A

N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

27

$

270

$

248

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

219.35%

347.14%

763.60%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 

1.15%

0.72%

0.76%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.30%

N/A

N/A










Other Data








Shares outstanding

6,286,003

6,249,053

6,190,647

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

15.37

14.57

13.61

Closing market price per common share

15.90

22.10

19.10

Closing price to book value ratio

103.43%

151.72%

140.38%

Equity to assets ratio

8.27%

10.04%

9.55%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.01%

11.54%

11.25%

(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms

(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure

(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results which continued to be strong with our adjusted net income excluding the provision for loan losses increasing 33% from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.  As a result of the continuing economic downturn, we adjusted several components of our allowance for loan losses model, which contributed to an additional $3.5 million of reserves in the second quarter of 2020, bringing our allowance to non-PPP loans to 1.30%.  During these uncertain times, we believe it is particularly important to operate efficiently, which is reflected in our lower adjusted efficiency ratio which dropped below 41% this quarter. The Company has also been a significant participant in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), funding 765 loans for over $107 million in principal amount and generating fee income of nearly $3.5 million, which will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans.  The Company recently announced that it successfully raised $10 million of subordinated debt in a private offering to institutional accredited investors.  This offering closed on July 15, 2020.  While we are currently well capitalized, the subordinated debt will provide an additional source of strength and capital for the Bank should our borrowers be more negatively impacted by the economic disruption associated with COVID-19 than we currently anticipate.  Finally, as we look ahead, we intend to look for opportunities to grow our franchise, while staying focused on what we do best – relationship banking."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 22.2%, from $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $290.9 million, or 35.6%, from $817.5 million to $1.108 billion, due in part to PPP loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $106.6 million, or 65.1%, from $163.8 million to $270.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) / Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) borrowings.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.08% for the same period of 2020 as a result of increased liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.92% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.91% during the same period in 2020 due to lower yields on PPP loans, offset in part by lower funding costs.

Net interest income increased approximately $2.5 million, or 18.1%, from $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $16.1 million for the same period in 2020.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $186.1 million, or 22.8%, from $816.1 million to $1.002 billion.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $78.9 million, or 51.6%, from $152.9 million to $231.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and FHLB / FRB borrowings.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.25% during the same period of 2020 as a result of increased liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.94% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 4.29% during the same period in 2020 due to lower yields on PPP loans, offset in part by lower funding costs.

The Company recognized approximately $0.4 million of net PPP loan origination fees through net interest income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $3.5 million and $5.0 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  A recovery of loan losses of $0.3 million and $0.8 million was recorded in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $0.1 million, or 11.0%, from $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2020.  The decrease was primarily due to modest declines in deposit fees and charges and gains on the sale of investments. 

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 39.5%, from $0.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.2 million during the same period of 2020.  The increase was primarily due to a loss on the sale of investments of $0.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase in the gain on sale of loans during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased approximately $0.4 million, or 9.6%, from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.  This decrease was primarily the result of a decline in compensation and benefits expense of $0.3 million due to deferred loan origination costs on PPP loans.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million, or 2.9%, from $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $7.3 million for the same period of 2020.  This decrease was primarily the result of declines in compensation and benefits resulting from deferred loan origination costs on PPP loans, and residual data processing and real estate owned expenses, offset partially by increases in professional fees.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 25.3% and 25.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  The effective tax rate of the Company was 25.7% and 25.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including BOLI and investments in municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $262.1 million, or 28.9%, from $906.7 million at December 31, 2019 to $1.169 billion at June 30, 2020.  The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Interest-earning deposits increased $109.2 million from $7.5 million at December 31, 2019 to $116.7 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was driven primarily by higher noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting from PPP lending balances that remained on deposit at the Company as well as a general increase in customer deposit balances. The Company believes it is prudent to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn.
  • Loans receivable increased $128.9 million, or 16.0%, from $807.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $936.3 million at June 30, 2019. $107.4 million of this increase resulted from PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last three quarters:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(in thousands)












Residential construction

$

17,238

20,950

21,560

Other construction

40,996

40,945

39,319

Farmland

8,592

8,391

8,429

Home equity

35,882

41,674

40,988

Residential 

211,443

203,180

196,614

Multi-family

26,606

26,980

27,065

Owner-occupied commercial 

149,646

137,289

134,977

Non-owner occupied commercial

253,280

256,197

252,158

Commercial & industrial

78,079

78,031

76,533

PPP Program

107,384

-

-

Consumer

7,194

10,947

9,797








$

936,340

824,584

807,440

Total deposits increased $142.1 million, or 18.7%, from $757.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $900.0 million at June 30, 2020.  In addition to the increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting principally from the PPP program, wholesale deposit balances increased $44.7 million, or 54.6%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 due to the Company's decision to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn. 

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last three quarters:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(in thousands)












Non-interest bearing transaction

$

215,202

134,498

138,848

NOW and money market

84,970

83,657

84,200

Savings

286,955

283,032

289,163

Retail time deposits

186,386

175,858

163,929

Wholesale time deposits

126,486

152,670

81,792








$

899,999

829,715

757,932

FHLB / FRB borrowings increased $113.0 million, or 322.8%, from $35.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $148.0 million at June 30, 2020.  $98.0 million of this increase related to borrowings from the FRB to fund PPP loans.

Total equity increased $5.6 million, or 6.1%, from $91.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $96.6 million at June 30, 2020.  This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $3.8 million and net improvement in the fair value of the Company's investments and derivatives of $1.6 million.  Tangible book value per share improved from $14.57 at December 31, 2019 to $15.37 at June 30, 2020.  Equity to assets declined from 10.04% at December 31, 2019 to 8.27% at June 30, 2020 because of the meaningful increase in total assets, including the PPP loans.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased from 0.21% at December 31, 2019 to 0.53% at June 30, 2020.  The increase was due to the addition of 2 real estate secured relationships for which no loss is currently expected.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.73% at December 31, 2019 to 0.54% at June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the sale of several real estate owned properties.  Net charge-offs of $27 thousand were recognized during the first six months of 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased from 0.72% at December 31, 2019 to 1.30% at June 30, 2020 and coverage of non-performing loans remains strong at 219.35% at June 30, 2020.

The Company had granted principal and/or interest deferrals on loans totaling $191.5 million in aggregate principal amount, or approximately 23% of its non-PPP loan portfolio, in response to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020.  These deferrals were to customers in the following industries:

(in thousands)



Hotel

$

67,000

Mini-storage

21,800

Office building

19,800

Residential 1-4

13,800

Warehouse

13,400

Marina

9,300

Vacation cabins

9,100

Retail

7,900

Multi-family

5,900

Other industries

23,500

$

191,500

Other industries not detailed in the table above including restaurants, automobile, medical, entertainment, and others were individually below $5 million of exposure.  Approximately 57% of the deferrals involved principal, while 43% involved an interest only period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin, and adjusted efficiency ratio, both including and excluding the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (v) the further deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (vi) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (vii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (ix) our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of our loan portfolio, (x) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xiii) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xiv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xv) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xvi) results of regulatory examinations, (xvii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xviii) the possibility of additional increases to compliance costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xix) loss of key personnel, and (xx) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is state-chartered financial institution that traces its history over a century and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee serving East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income







Loans

$

10,175

9,534

$

20,373

18,667

Investment securities - taxable

398

471

663

1,068

Investment securities - tax exempt

67

-

70

-

Other investments

118

129

235

242



10,758

10,134

21,341

19,977

Interest expense







Deposits

2,069

2,892

4,671

5,573

Other borrowings

73

112

198

318

Senior debt

150

202

299

396



2,292

3,206

5,168

6,287









Net interest income

8,466

6,928

16,173

13,690









Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3,500

(300)

4,995

(750)









Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

4,966

7,228

11,178

14,440









Noninterest income







Bank owned life insurance

33

37

67

74

Deposit fees and charges

101

132

236

259

Interchange income

37

43

82

80

Swap fees

11

-

256

228

Brokerage income

116

100

233

215

Gain (loss) on sale of investments

1

30

1

(266)

Gain on sale of loans

32

4

86

17

Other 

108

147

260

268



439

493

1,221

875

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits

1,632

2,071

4,011

4,267

Occupancy

619

578

1,175

1,124

Data processing

329

370

667

759

FDIC insurance

110

90

152

185

Advertising

74

65

120

105

Professional fees

199

183

455

354

Real estate owned

30

46

14

118

Other

378

327

681

583



3,371

3,730

7,275

7,495









Income before income taxes

2,034

3,991

5,124

7,820









Income taxes

514

1,033

1,318

1,973









Net income

$

1,520

2,958

$

3,806

5,847









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

0.24

0.48

$

0.61

0.95

Diluted

$

0.24

0.47

$

0.60

0.93









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,286,003

6,190,647

6,278,907

6,186,689

Diluted

6,297,142

6,265,741

6,296,259

6,264,919

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)













June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



2020

2019

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

10,015

$

9,113

$

10,753

Interest-earning deposits

116,647

7,481

31,448

Cash and cash equivalents

126,662

16,594

42,201










Certificates of deposit

6,216

6,216

6,216

Investments available for sale

76,830

46,903

63,346

Loans held for sale

210

1,087

1










Loans receivable

936,340

807,440

740,611

Allowance for loans losses

(10,801)

(5,832)

(5,643)

Net loans receivable

925,539

801,608

734,968










Premises and equipment, net

11,368

11,513

11,641

Accrued interest receivable

4,389

2,640

2,603

Real estate owned

1,438

4,973

6,009

Bank owned life insurance

7,369

7,302

7,230

Restricted stock

2,611

2,179

1,816

Deferred tax assets, net 

1,612

1,887

1,833

Other assets

4,519

3,786

3,791










Total assets

$

1,168,763

$

906,688

$

881,655










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing

$

215,202

$

138,848

$

146,152

Interest-bearing

558,311

537,292

520,178

Wholesale

126,486

81,792

108,084

Total deposits

899,999

757,932

774,414










FHLB / FRB borrowings

147,988

35,000

-

Senior debt, net

15,051

15,987

15,986

Accrued interest payable

329

366

424

Post-employment liabilities

2,613

2,393

2,244

Other liabilities

6,151

3,986

4,360










Total liabilities

1,072,131

815,664

797,428










Total shareholders' equity

96,632

91,024

84,227










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,168,763

$

906,688

$

881,655

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands,
except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands,
except per share data)










2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted Net Income






Net income (GAAP)

$

1,520

2,958

$

3,806

5,847

Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

(1)

(30)

(1)

266

Amortization of PPP fees, net

(686)

-

(686)

-

Tax effect of adjustments

180

8

180

(70)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

1,013

2,936

3,299

6,043

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3,500

(300)

4,995

(750)

Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(915)

78

(1,305)

196

Adjusted net income w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)

$

3,598

2,714

$

6,988

5,489








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share






Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.24

0.47

$

0.60

0.93

Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.04

Amortization of PPP fees, net

(0.11)

-

(0.11)

-

Tax effect of adjustments

0.03

0.00

0.03

(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

0.16

0.47

0.52

0.96

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.56

(0.05)

0.79

(0.12)

Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(0.15)

0.01

(0.21)

0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)

$

0.57

0.43

$

1.11

0.88








Adjusted Return on Average Assets






Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.53%

1.38%

0.73%

1.37%

Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

0.00%

-0.01%

0.00%

0.06%

Amortization of PPP fees, net

-0.24%

0.00%

-0.13%

0.00%

Tax effect of adjustments

0.06%

0.00%

0.03%

-0.02%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.35%

1.37%

0.63%

1.41%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1.22%

-0.14%

0.96%

-0.18%

Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-0.32%

0.04%

-0.25%

0.05%

Adjusted return on average assets w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)

1.25%

1.27%

1.34%

1.29%








Adjusted Return on Average Equity






Return on average equity (GAAP)

6.32%

14.38%

8.05%

14.56%

Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

0.00%

-0.15%

0.00%

0.66%

Amortization of PPP fees, net

-2.85%

0.00%

-1.45%

0.00%

Tax effect of adjustments

0.75%

0.04%

0.38%

-0.17%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

4.21%

14.27%

6.98%

15.05%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

14.55%

-1.46%

10.56%

-1.87%

Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-3.80%

0.38%

-2.76%

0.49%

Adjusted return on average equity w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)

14.96%

13.19%

14.78%

13.67%








Adjusted Efficiency Ratio






Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

37.78%

50.26%

41.78%

51.46%

Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

0.00%

0.20%

0.00%

-0.92%

Amortization of PPP fees, net

3.15%

0.00%

1.72%

0.00%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

40.93%

50.47%

43.50%

50.53%








Adjusted Net Interest Margin






Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.08%

3.40%

3.25%

3.38%

Amortization of PPP fees, net

-0.14%

0.00%

-0.08%

0.00%

Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)

2.94%

3.40%

3.17%

3.38%








Allowance to Non-PPP loans






Allowance to loans 

1.15%


1.15%

Impact of PPP loans

0.15%

N/A

0.15%

N/A

Allowance to non-PPP loans

1.30%


1.30%

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)














For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

905,868

10,175

4.52%

$

727,874

9,534

5.20%

Investments - taxable

59,128

398

2.71%

69,768

471

2.68%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

9,264

85

3.68%

-

-

0.00%

Interest earning deposits

97,622

30

0.12%

11,250

51

1.80%

Other investments, at cost

36,514

88

0.97%

8,652

78

3.58%

Total interest-earning assets

1,108,396

10,776

3.91%

817,544

10,134

4.92%

Noninterest earning assets

38,802



39,289


Total assets

$

1,147,198


$

856,833












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

21,088

15

0.29%

$

21,305

28

0.52%

Savings accounts

283,692

564

0.80%

270,067

1,014

1.49%

Money market accounts

61,072

122

0.80%

48,293

189

1.55%

Retail time deposits

179,551

1,202

2.69%

180,183

1,005

2.21%

Wholesale time deposits

156,491

166

0.43%

111,964

656

2.32%

     Total interest bearing deposits

701,894

2,069

1.19%

631,812

2,892

1.82%












Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

120,934

73

0.24%

5,956

111

7.39%

Senior debt

15,168

150

3.98%

16,000

203

5.03%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

837,996

2,292

1.10%

653,768

3,206

1.95%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

203,192



113,574


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,807



7,197


Total liabilities

1,050,995



774,539













Total shareholders' equity

96,203



82,294


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,147,198


$

856,833













Tax-equivalent net interest income

8,484



6,928












Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

270,400


$

163,776













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

132%



125%













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)

2.81%



2.97%













Tax equivalent net interest margin (4)

3.08%



3.40%


(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate

(2)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(3)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)














For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

857,954

20,373

4.78%

$

719,111

18,667

5.23%

Investments - taxable

52,651

663

2.53%

77,996

1,068

2.76%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,814

89

3.70%

-

-

0.00%

Interest earning deposits

63,843

81

0.26%

10,395

89

1.73%

Other investments, at cost

22,975

154

1.35%

8,601

154

3.61%

Total interest-earning assets

1,002,237

21,360

4.29%

816,103

19,978

4.94%

Noninterest earning assets

37,483



38,276


Total assets

$

1,039,720


$

854,379












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

20,963

42

0.40%

$

20,861

50

0.48%

Savings accounts

285,777

1,578

1.11%

276,357

2,033

1.48%

Money market accounts

60,846

323

1.07%

46,996

359

1.54%

Retail time deposits

173,529

1,778

2.06%

179,185

1,960

2.21%

Wholesale time deposits

135,223

950

1.41%

101,899

1,171

2.32%

     Total interest bearing deposits

676,338

4,671

1.39%

625,298

5,573

1.80%












Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

78,643

198

0.51%

21,879

317

2.92%

Senior debt

15,428

299

3.90%

16,000

397

5.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

770,409

5,168

1.35%

663,177

6,287

1.91%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

165,927



105,125


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,809



5,757


Total liabilities

945,145



774,059













Total shareholders' equity

94,575



80,320


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,039,720


$

854,379













Tax-equivalent net interest income

16,192



13,691












Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

231,828


$

152,926













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

130%



123%













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)

2.94%



3.02%













Tax equivalent net interest margin (4)

3.25%



3.38%


(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate

(2)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(3)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

