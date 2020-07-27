Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, (i) adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures) reflect adjustments for investment gains and losses and the impact of PPP fee amortization, net of costs and (ii) adjusted results excluding provision for loan losses (which are also non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































2020



2019











Adjusted











Adjusted











Excluding











Excluding



GAAP

Adjusted

Provision



GAAP

Adjusted

Provision Net income $ 1,520

1,013

3,598

$ 2,958

2,936

2,714 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

N/A

N/A

5,534



N/A

N/A

3,691 Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.08%

2.94%

2.94%



3.40%

3.40%

3.40% Return on average assets

0.53%

0.35%

1.25%



1.38%

1.37%

1.27% Return on average equity

6.32%

4.21%

14.96%



14.38%

14.27%

13.19% Efficiency ratio

37.78%

40.93%

40.93%



50.26%

50.47%

50.47% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

0.16

0.57

$ 0.47

0.47

0.43



























































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































2020



2019











Adjusted











Adjusted











Excluding











Excluding



GAAP

Adjusted

Provision



GAAP

Adjusted

Provision



























Net income $ 3,806

3,299

6,988

$ 5,847

6,043

5,489 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

N/A

N/A

10,119



N/A

N/A

7,070 Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.25%

3.17%

3.17%



3.38%

3.38%

3.38% Return on average assets

0.73%

0.63%

1.34%



1.37%

1.41%

1.29% Return on average equity

8.05%

6.98%

14.78%



14.56%

15.05%

13.67% Efficiency ratio

41.78%

43.50%

43.50%



51.46%

50.53%

50.53% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60

0.52

1.11

$ 0.93

0.96

0.88







As of



As of



As of





June 30,



December 31,



June 30,





2020



2019



2019

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 4,924

$ 1,680

$ 739

Real estate owned

1,438



4,973



6,009

Non-performing assets

6,362



6,653



6,748

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.53%



0.21%



0.10%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.54%



0.73%



0.77%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)

191,500



N/A



N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 27

$ 270

$ 248

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

219.35%



347.14%



763.60%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.15%



0.72%



0.76%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.30%



N/A



N/A



















Other Data

















Shares outstanding

6,286,003



6,249,053



6,190,647

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

15.37



14.57



13.61

Closing market price per common share

15.90



22.10



19.10

Closing price to book value ratio

103.43%



151.72%



140.38%

Equity to assets ratio

8.27%



10.04%



9.55%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.01%



11.54%



11.25%



(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms (2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure (3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results which continued to be strong with our adjusted net income excluding the provision for loan losses increasing 33% from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a result of the continuing economic downturn, we adjusted several components of our allowance for loan losses model, which contributed to an additional $3.5 million of reserves in the second quarter of 2020, bringing our allowance to non-PPP loans to 1.30%. During these uncertain times, we believe it is particularly important to operate efficiently, which is reflected in our lower adjusted efficiency ratio which dropped below 41% this quarter. The Company has also been a significant participant in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), funding 765 loans for over $107 million in principal amount and generating fee income of nearly $3.5 million, which will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans. The Company recently announced that it successfully raised $10 million of subordinated debt in a private offering to institutional accredited investors. This offering closed on July 15, 2020. While we are currently well capitalized, the subordinated debt will provide an additional source of strength and capital for the Bank should our borrowers be more negatively impacted by the economic disruption associated with COVID-19 than we currently anticipate. Finally, as we look ahead, we intend to look for opportunities to grow our franchise, while staying focused on what we do best – relationship banking."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 22.2%, from $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $290.9 million , or 35.6%, from $817.5 million to $1.108 billion , due in part to PPP loans.

, or 35.6%, from to , due in part to PPP loans. Average net interest-earning assets grew $106.6 million , or 65.1%, from $163.8 million to $270.4 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) / Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) borrowings.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.08% for the same period of 2020 as a result of increased liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.92% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.91% during the same period in 2020 due to lower yields on PPP loans, offset in part by lower funding costs.

Net interest income increased approximately $2.5 million, or 18.1%, from $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $16.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $186.1 million , or 22.8%, from $816.1 million to $1.002 billion .

, or 22.8%, from to . Average net interest-earning assets grew $78.9 million , or 51.6%, from $152.9 million to $231.8 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and FHLB / FRB borrowings.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.25% during the same period of 2020 as a result of increased liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.94% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 4.29% during the same period in 2020 due to lower yields on PPP loans, offset in part by lower funding costs.

The Company recognized approximately $0.4 million of net PPP loan origination fees through net interest income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $3.5 million and $5.0 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recovery of loan losses of $0.3 million and $0.8 million was recorded in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $0.1 million, or 11.0%, from $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to modest declines in deposit fees and charges and gains on the sale of investments.

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 39.5%, from $0.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.2 million during the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a loss on the sale of investments of $0.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase in the gain on sale of loans during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased approximately $0.4 million, or 9.6%, from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily the result of a decline in compensation and benefits expense of $0.3 million due to deferred loan origination costs on PPP loans.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million, or 2.9%, from $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $7.3 million for the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily the result of declines in compensation and benefits resulting from deferred loan origination costs on PPP loans, and residual data processing and real estate owned expenses, offset partially by increases in professional fees.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 25.3% and 25.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate of the Company was 25.7% and 25.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including BOLI and investments in municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $262.1 million, or 28.9%, from $906.7 million at December 31, 2019 to $1.169 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

Interest-earning deposits increased $109.2 million from $7.5 million at December 31, 2019 to $116.7 million at June 30, 2020 . The increase was driven primarily by higher noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting from PPP lending balances that remained on deposit at the Company as well as a general increase in customer deposit balances. The Company believes it is prudent to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn.

from at to at . The increase was driven primarily by higher noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting from PPP lending balances that remained on deposit at the Company as well as a general increase in customer deposit balances. The Company believes it is prudent to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn. Loans receivable increased $128.9 million , or 16.0%, from $807.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $936.3 million at June 30, 2019 . $107.4 million of this increase resulted from PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last three quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) (in thousands)

























Residential construction $ 17,238

20,950

21,560 Other construction

40,996

40,945

39,319 Farmland

8,592

8,391

8,429 Home equity

35,882

41,674

40,988 Residential

211,443

203,180

196,614 Multi-family

26,606

26,980

27,065 Owner-occupied commercial

149,646

137,289

134,977 Non-owner occupied commercial

253,280

256,197

252,158 Commercial & industrial

78,079

78,031

76,533 PPP Program

107,384

-

- Consumer

7,194

10,947

9,797















$ 936,340

824,584

807,440

Total deposits increased $142.1 million, or 18.7%, from $757.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $900.0 million at June 30, 2020. In addition to the increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting principally from the PPP program, wholesale deposit balances increased $44.7 million, or 54.6%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 due to the Company's decision to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last three quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) (in thousands)

























Non-interest bearing transaction $ 215,202

134,498

138,848 NOW and money market

84,970

83,657

84,200 Savings

286,955

283,032

289,163 Retail time deposits

186,386

175,858

163,929 Wholesale time deposits

126,486

152,670

81,792















$ 899,999

829,715

757,932

FHLB / FRB borrowings increased $113.0 million, or 322.8%, from $35.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $148.0 million at June 30, 2020. $98.0 million of this increase related to borrowings from the FRB to fund PPP loans.

Total equity increased $5.6 million, or 6.1%, from $91.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $96.6 million at June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $3.8 million and net improvement in the fair value of the Company's investments and derivatives of $1.6 million. Tangible book value per share improved from $14.57 at December 31, 2019 to $15.37 at June 30, 2020. Equity to assets declined from 10.04% at December 31, 2019 to 8.27% at June 30, 2020 because of the meaningful increase in total assets, including the PPP loans.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased from 0.21% at December 31, 2019 to 0.53% at June 30, 2020. The increase was due to the addition of 2 real estate secured relationships for which no loss is currently expected. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.73% at December 31, 2019 to 0.54% at June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the sale of several real estate owned properties. Net charge-offs of $27 thousand were recognized during the first six months of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased from 0.72% at December 31, 2019 to 1.30% at June 30, 2020 and coverage of non-performing loans remains strong at 219.35% at June 30, 2020.

The Company had granted principal and/or interest deferrals on loans totaling $191.5 million in aggregate principal amount, or approximately 23% of its non-PPP loan portfolio, in response to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020. These deferrals were to customers in the following industries:





(in thousands)





Hotel $ 67,000 Mini-storage

21,800 Office building

19,800 Residential 1-4

13,800 Warehouse

13,400 Marina

9,300 Vacation cabins

9,100 Retail

7,900 Multi-family

5,900 Other industries

23,500

$ 191,500

Other industries not detailed in the table above including restaurants, automobile, medical, entertainment, and others were individually below $5 million of exposure. Approximately 57% of the deferrals involved principal, while 43% involved an interest only period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin, and adjusted efficiency ratio, both including and excluding the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (v) the further deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (vi) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (vii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (ix) our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of our loan portfolio, (x) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xiii) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xiv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xv) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xvi) results of regulatory examinations, (xvii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xviii) the possibility of additional increases to compliance costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xix) loss of key personnel, and (xx) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is state-chartered financial institution that traces its history over a century and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee serving East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020 2019



2020 2019 Interest income















Loans $ 10,175 9,534

$ 20,373 18,667

Investment securities - taxable

398 471



663 1,068

Investment securities - tax exempt

67 -



70 -

Other investments

118 129



235 242





10,758 10,134



21,341 19,977 Interest expense















Deposits

2,069 2,892



4,671 5,573

Other borrowings

73 112



198 318

Senior debt

150 202



299 396





2,292 3,206



5,168 6,287

















Net interest income

8,466 6,928



16,173 13,690

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3,500 (300)



4,995 (750)

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

4,966 7,228



11,178 14,440

















Noninterest income















Bank owned life insurance

33 37



67 74

Deposit fees and charges

101 132



236 259

Interchange income

37 43



82 80

Swap fees

11 -



256 228

Brokerage income

116 100



233 215

Gain (loss) on sale of investments

1 30



1 (266)

Gain on sale of loans

32 4



86 17

Other

108 147



260 268





439 493



1,221 875 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits

1,632 2,071



4,011 4,267

Occupancy

619 578



1,175 1,124

Data processing

329 370



667 759

FDIC insurance

110 90



152 185

Advertising

74 65



120 105

Professional fees

199 183



455 354

Real estate owned

30 46



14 118

Other

378 327



681 583





3,371 3,730



7,275 7,495

















Income before income taxes

2,034 3,991



5,124 7,820

















Income taxes

514 1,033



1,318 1,973

















Net income $ 1,520 2,958

$ 3,806 5,847

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.24 0.48

$ 0.61 0.95

Diluted $ 0.24 0.47

$ 0.60 0.93

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,286,003 6,190,647



6,278,907 6,186,689

Diluted

6,297,142 6,265,741



6,296,259 6,264,919

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























June 30,



December 31,



June 30,





2020



2019



2019





(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited) Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 10,015

$ 9,113

$ 10,753 Interest-earning deposits

116,647



7,481



31,448

Cash and cash equivalents

126,662



16,594



42,201



















Certificates of deposit

6,216



6,216



6,216 Investments available for sale

76,830



46,903



63,346 Loans held for sale

210



1,087



1



















Loans receivable

936,340



807,440



740,611 Allowance for loans losses

(10,801)



(5,832)



(5,643)

Net loans receivable

925,539



801,608



734,968



















Premises and equipment, net

11,368



11,513



11,641 Accrued interest receivable

4,389



2,640



2,603 Real estate owned

1,438



4,973



6,009 Bank owned life insurance

7,369



7,302



7,230 Restricted stock

2,611



2,179



1,816 Deferred tax assets, net

1,612



1,887



1,833 Other assets

4,519



3,786



3,791



















Total assets $ 1,168,763

$ 906,688

$ 881,655



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 215,202

$ 138,848

$ 146,152 Interest-bearing

558,311



537,292



520,178 Wholesale

126,486



81,792



108,084

Total deposits

899,999



757,932



774,414



















FHLB / FRB borrowings

147,988



35,000



- Senior debt, net

15,051



15,987



15,986 Accrued interest payable

329



366



424 Post-employment liabilities

2,613



2,393



2,244 Other liabilities

6,151



3,986



4,360



















Total liabilities

1,072,131



815,664



797,428



















Total shareholders' equity

96,632



91,024



84,227



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,168,763

$ 906,688

$ 881,655

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



(Dollars in thousands,

except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands,

except per share data)



















2020 2019



2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 1,520 2,958

$ 3,806 5,847 Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

(1) (30)



(1) 266 Amortization of PPP fees, net

(686) -



(686) - Tax effect of adjustments

180 8



180 (70) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

1,013 2,936



3,299 6,043 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3,500 (300)



4,995 (750) Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(915) 78



(1,305) 196 Adjusted net income w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP) $ 3,598 2,714

$ 6,988 5,489















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.24 0.47

$ 0.60 0.93 Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

(0.00) (0.00)



(0.00) 0.04 Amortization of PPP fees, net

(0.11) -



(0.11) - Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 0.00



0.03 (0.01) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

0.16 0.47



0.52 0.96 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.56 (0.05)



0.79 (0.12) Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(0.15) 0.01



(0.21) 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP) $ 0.57 0.43

$ 1.11 0.88















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.53% 1.38%



0.73% 1.37% Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

0.00% -0.01%



0.00% 0.06% Amortization of PPP fees, net

-0.24% 0.00%



-0.13% 0.00% Tax effect of adjustments

0.06% 0.00%



0.03% -0.02% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.35% 1.37%



0.63% 1.41% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1.22% -0.14%



0.96% -0.18% Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-0.32% 0.04%



-0.25% 0.05% Adjusted return on average assets w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)

1.25% 1.27%



1.34% 1.29%















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

6.32% 14.38%



8.05% 14.56% Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

0.00% -0.15%



0.00% 0.66% Amortization of PPP fees, net

-2.85% 0.00%



-1.45% 0.00% Tax effect of adjustments

0.75% 0.04%



0.38% -0.17% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

4.21% 14.27%



6.98% 15.05% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

14.55% -1.46%



10.56% -1.87% Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-3.80% 0.38%



-2.76% 0.49% Adjusted return on average equity w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)

14.96% 13.19%



14.78% 13.67%















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

37.78% 50.26%



41.78% 51.46% Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments

0.00% 0.20%



0.00% -0.92% Amortization of PPP fees, net

3.15% 0.00%



1.72% 0.00% Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

40.93% 50.47%



43.50% 50.53%















Adjusted Net Interest Margin













Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.08% 3.40%



3.25% 3.38% Amortization of PPP fees, net

-0.14% 0.00%



-0.08% 0.00% Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)

2.94% 3.40%



3.17% 3.38%















Allowance to Non-PPP loans













Allowance to loans

1.15%





1.15%

Impact of PPP loans

0.15% N/A



0.15% N/A Allowance to non-PPP loans

1.30%





1.30%



Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)



























For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2020



2019





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 905,868 10,175 4.52%

$ 727,874 9,534 5.20%

Investments - taxable

59,128 398 2.71%



69,768 471 2.68%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

9,264 85 3.68%



- - 0.00%

Interest earning deposits

97,622 30 0.12%



11,250 51 1.80%

Other investments, at cost

36,514 88 0.97%



8,652 78 3.58%

Total interest-earning assets

1,108,396 10,776 3.91%



817,544 10,134 4.92%

Noninterest earning assets

38,802







39,289





Total assets $ 1,147,198





$ 856,833

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 21,088 15 0.29%

$ 21,305 28 0.52%

Savings accounts

283,692 564 0.80%



270,067 1,014 1.49%

Money market accounts

61,072 122 0.80%



48,293 189 1.55%

Retail time deposits

179,551 1,202 2.69%



180,183 1,005 2.21%

Wholesale time deposits

156,491 166 0.43%



111,964 656 2.32%

Total interest bearing deposits

701,894 2,069 1.19%



631,812 2,892 1.82%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

120,934 73 0.24%



5,956 111 7.39%

Senior debt

15,168 150 3.98%



16,000 203 5.03%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

837,996 2,292 1.10%



653,768 3,206 1.95%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

203,192







113,574





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,807







7,197





Total liabilities

1,050,995







774,539



























Total shareholders' equity

96,203







82,294





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,147,198





$ 856,833



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,484







6,928

























Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 270,400





$ 163,776



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

132%







125%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)

2.81%







2.97%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (4)

3.08%







3.40%







(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate (2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities (3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)



























For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2019





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 857,954 20,373 4.78%

$ 719,111 18,667 5.23%

Investments - taxable

52,651 663 2.53%



77,996 1,068 2.76%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,814 89 3.70%



- - 0.00%

Interest earning deposits

63,843 81 0.26%



10,395 89 1.73%

Other investments, at cost

22,975 154 1.35%



8,601 154 3.61%

Total interest-earning assets

1,002,237 21,360 4.29%



816,103 19,978 4.94%

Noninterest earning assets

37,483







38,276





Total assets $ 1,039,720





$ 854,379

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 20,963 42 0.40%

$ 20,861 50 0.48%

Savings accounts

285,777 1,578 1.11%



276,357 2,033 1.48%

Money market accounts

60,846 323 1.07%



46,996 359 1.54%

Retail time deposits

173,529 1,778 2.06%



179,185 1,960 2.21%

Wholesale time deposits

135,223 950 1.41%



101,899 1,171 2.32%

Total interest bearing deposits

676,338 4,671 1.39%



625,298 5,573 1.80%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

78,643 198 0.51%



21,879 317 2.92%

Senior debt

15,428 299 3.90%



16,000 397 5.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

770,409 5,168 1.35%



663,177 6,287 1.91%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

165,927







105,125





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,809







5,757





Total liabilities

945,145







774,059



























Total shareholders' equity

94,575







80,320





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,039,720





$ 854,379



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



16,192







13,691

























Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 231,828





$ 152,926



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

130%







123%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)

2.94%







3.02%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (4)

3.25%







3.38%







(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate (2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities (3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

