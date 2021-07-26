Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.13 cash dividend declared in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 8,034

4,603

$ 1,520

3,679 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28

0.73

$ 0.24

0.58 Return on average assets (ROAA)

2.75%

1.57%



0.53%

1.28% Return on average equity

29.00%

16.62%



6.32%

15.30% Efficiency ratio

35.87%

41.22%



37.86%

41.85% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.79%

3.49%



3.08%

2.94%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



7,172

$



5,534 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.45%







1.93%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.































































For the Six Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 12,894

8,916

$ 3,806

7,069 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.05

1.42

$ 0.60

1.12 Return on average assets (ROAA)

2.25%

1.55%



0.73%

1.36% Return on average equity

23.77%

16.44%



8.05%

14.95% Efficiency ratio

37.82%

42.02%



41.82%

43.92% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81%

3.52%



3.25%

3.17%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



13,569

$



10,119 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.37%







1.95%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of



As of



As of





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 2,356

$ 1,699

$ 1,801

Real estate owned $ 1,206

$ 1,378

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 3,562

$ 3,077

$ 1,801

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.24%



0.18%



0.19%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.29%



0.27%



0.16%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1) $ -

$ 6,797

$ -

Net charge-offs (period ended) $ 140

$ 155

$ 20

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

410.57%



774.46%



739.20%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97%



1.38%



1.42%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.04%



1.53%



1.56%



















Other Data

















Core deposits $ 786,535

$ 681,402

$ 620,576

Cash dividends declared $ 0.130

$ 0.125

$ -

Shares outstanding

6,324,003



6,291,003



6,286,003

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.23

$ 17.06

$ 16.52

Closing market price per common share $ 26.20

$ 23.80

$ 20.50

Closing price to book value ratio

143.70%



139.51%



124.10%

Equity to assets ratio

9.31%



9.36%



9.36%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.61%



10.43%



10.11%





















(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms















(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a

non-GAAP financial measure

















(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

















Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another record quarter for the Company which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 26% from $0.58 to $0.73 over the same periods. We finalized our participation in the second round of PPP during the current quarter after lending $41 million and earning $1.9 million in fees. As a result of continued strong credit quality, we recognized $3.5 million in loan loss allowance recoveries during the current quarter after adjusting certain qualitative factors of our allowance calculation. Our allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.04% at June 30, 2021, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications were $0 as of June 30, 2021. We continue to remain highly focused on delivering strong returns to our shareholders, which we believe is reflected in our adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) increasing from 15.30% in the second quarter of 2020 to 16.62% in the same period of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.29% at June 30, 2021, up slightly from 0.16% at December 31, 2020. Finally, in order to provide an additional source of liquidity and increased returns for our shareholders, we announced a $5 million share repurchase authorization on April 12, 2021, and increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.135 per quarter. We did not repurchase any shares as of June 30, 2021."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 23.5%, from $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $10.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average net interest-earning assets grew $63.9 million , or 23.6%, from $270.4 million to $334.3 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

, or 23.6%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 55.5% from 1.10% to 0.49%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 5.9% from 3.91% to 4.14%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.08% to 3.79%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.8 million and $0.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs and payment of PPP management bonuses, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 26.7%, from $16.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $20.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $105.4 , or 10.5%, from $1.002 billion to $1.108 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

, or 10.5%, from to , driven by increases in loans and investment securities. Average net interest-earning assets grew $85.1 million , or 36.7%, from $231.8 million to $316.9 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

, or 36.7%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 58.5% from 1.35% to 0.56%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased slightly from 4.29% to 4.21%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.25% to 3.81%.

The Company recognized approximately $1.7 million and $0.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs and payment of PPP management bonuses, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A recovery of loan losses of $3.5 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as the result of a declining and de minimis level of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets. A provision for loan losses of $3.5 million and $5.0 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 66.3%, from $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021, due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income, unrealized gains on equity securities, and gains on the sale of loans.

Noninterest income increased $0.1 million, or 9.6%, from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $1.3 million in the same period of 2021, due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income, unrealized gains on equity securities, gains on the sale of loans, and wealth management fees, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in swap fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million, or 19.0%, from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $0.7 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, offset by a $0.2 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a $0.2 million decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 13.4%, from $7.3 million for the first six months of 2020 to $8.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $0.7 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the first six months of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, as well as increases in data processing expense and FDIC insurance. Offsetting these increases was a $0.1 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 24.7% and 25.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate of the Company was 24.5% and 25.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans and investments in tax-free municipal securities. The Company's effective tax rate declined during the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due primarily to increased investments in tax-free municipal securities and investments in certain loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $128.2 million, or 11.5%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.238 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $35.5 million , or 49.0%, from $72.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $107.8 million at June 30, 2021 .

, or 49.0%, from at to at . Investments available for sale increased $22.9 million , or 29.7%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $100.2 million at June 30, 2021 as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.

, or 29.7%, from at to at as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity. Loans receivable increased $58.5 million , or 6.2%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $993.9 million at June 30 , 2021. Increases in residential, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $17.6 million reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 16,795

13,037

14,805

17,772

17,238 Other construction

38,121

33,720

35,361

39,858

40,996 Farmland

5,488

6,322

7,943

8,430

8,592 Home equity

30,601

32,281

32,543

35,833

35,882 Residential

257,048

240,606

224,288

218,872

211,234 Multi-family

47,063

45,703

42,666

27,758

26,606 Owner-occupied commercial

185,213

168,442

170,683

150,402

149,646 Non-owner occupied commercial

248,789

233,142

234,751

257,907

253,280 Commercial & industrial

90,048

76,421

80,380

73,234

74,107 PPP Program

63,861

96,147

81,465

107,723

107,384 Consumer

10,919

10,891

10,597

10,359

11,375























$ 993,946

956,712

935,482

948,148

936,340



993,946

956,712

935,482

948,148

936,340

Premises and equipment increased $3.5 million due to the Company purchasing the land for a second financial center it expects to construct in Knoxville, TN.

due to the Company purchasing the land for a second financial center it expects to construct in Total deposits increased $68.5 million , or 7.4%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $990.4 million at June 30 , 2021. The primary driver of this increase was a $82.1 million , or 39.4%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $290.3 million , as well as a $77.7 million , or 80.7%, increase in NOW and money market accounts. These increases were offset by a $97.5 million decrease in retail and wholesale time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 290,305

250,069

208,250

221,300

215,202 NOW and money market

173,924

105,641

96,243

86,931

84,930 Savings

322,306

325,692

316,083

306,119

286,995 Retail time deposits

117,641

138,989

173,305

196,188

186,386 Wholesale time deposits

86,196

134,994

128,015

88,831

126,486























$ 990,372

955,385

921,896

899,369

899,999



990,372

955,385

921,896

899,369

899,999

FHLB borrowings of $100.0 million at March 31, 2021 represent a $50.0 million 3-month floating rate advance swapped to a fixed rate through March 2025, as well as a $50.0 million 6-month fixed rate advance that matures in October, 2021.

Total equity increased $11.5 million, or 11.0%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $115.3 million at June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $12.9 million, offset by dividends paid of $1.6 million. Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $18.23 at June 30, 2021, an annualized increase of greater than 20%. Equity to assets was 9.31% at June 30, 2021, largely unchanged from 9.36% at December 31, 2020. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.24% at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.29% at June 30, 2021, due to the foreclosure of a single agricultural property during the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $1.4 million. This property has a 90% government guarantee and no material loss is expected. Net charge-offs of $140 thousand were recognized during the first six months of 2021 compared to $20 thousand during the full year ended December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 to 0.97% (1.04% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 due to a $3.5 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the second quarter of 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at 410.6% at June 30, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company granted a modification on a $6.8 million loan in the hotel industry that experienced COVID-related construction delays. This loan returned to normal payment status during the second quarter of 2021 and there were no COVID-related modifications in place as of June 30, 2021. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

The following summarizes the outstanding loans as of the applicable period with COVID-related modifications by customer industry:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Office building $ -

-

-

10,345

19,800 Warehouse

-

-

-

9,691

13,400 Residential 1-4

-

-

-

3,985

13,800 Retail

-

-

-

3,138

7,900 Vacant real estate

-

-

-

2,513

2,767 Medical

-

-

-

1,719

2,856 Campground

-

-

-

1,564

1,564 Equipment

-

-

-

1,100

1,982 Vacation cabins

-

-

-

1,069

9,100 Restaurants

-

-

-

1,029

1,964 Hotel

-

6,797

-

917

67,000 Mini-storage

-

-

-

-

21,800 Marina

-

-

-

-

9,300 Multi-family

-

-

-

-

5,900 Other industries

-

-

-

2,988

12,367























$ -

6,797

-

40,058

191,500

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19 (including as a result of variants) and actions taken by government officials to curb its spread, and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the virus, including new variants, and public acceptance of those vaccines; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (vii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (viii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xvii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xviii) results of regulatory examinations, (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxii) loss of key personnel, (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxiv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021 2020



2021 2020 Interest income















Loans $ 10,699 10,175

$ 21,363 20,373

Investment securities - taxable

581 397



1,069 663

Investment securities - tax exempt

89 67



167 70

Dividends and other

48 119



100 235





11,417 10,758



22,699 21,341 Interest expense













Deposits















Savings

208 564



460 1,578

Interest bearing transaction accounts

78 138



146 365

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

139 656



432 1,285

Other time deposits

157 712



398 1,443

Total deposits

582 2,070



1,436 4,671

Senior debt

120 150



233 299

Subordinated debt

163 1



327 4

FHLB & FRB advances

98 71



219 194





963 2,292



2,215 5,168

















Net interest income

10,454 8,466



20,484 16,173

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500) 3,500



(3,500) 4,995

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

13,954 4,966



23,984 11,178

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fee income

347 267



640 564

Bank owned life insurance

45 33



76 67

Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale

2 1



3 1

Unrealized gains on equity securities

74 -



75 -

Gain on sale of loans

102 33



205 97

Impairment of premises and equipment

- (44)



- (44)

Wealth management

142 116



306 233

Swap fees

- 11



- 256

Other noninterest income

18 22



33 47





730 439



1,338 1,221 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

2,369 1,632



4,688 4,011

Occupancy

328 336



688 674

Furniture and equipment

127 125



275 214

Data processing

379 329



774 667

FDIC insurance

114 110



229 152

Office

183 159



346 287

Advertising

91 74



133 120

Professional fees

306 194



524 450

Real estate owned

(19) 30



11 14

Other noninterest expense

134 382



585 686





4,012 3,371



8,253 7,275

















Income before income taxes

10,672 2,034



17,069 5,124

















Income taxes

2,638 514



4,175 1,318

















Net income $ 8,034 1,520

$ 12,894 3,806

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 1.28 0.24

$ 2.06 0.61

Diluted $ 1.28 0.24

$ 2.05 0.60

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,270,403 6,286,003



6,269,559 6,278,907

Diluted

6,278,677 6,297,142



6,275,354 6,296,259

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 9,546

$ 11,768

$ 14,287 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

98,296



57,750



58,081

Cash and cash equivalents

107,842



69,518



72,368



















Investments available for sale

100,219



91,165



77,290 Equity securities

4,238



3,630



3,630 Loans held for sale

118



1,107



418



















Loans receivable

993,946



956,712



935,482 Allowance for loans losses

(9,673)



(13,158)



(13,313)

Net loans receivable

984,273



943,554



922,169



















Premises and equipment, net

14,949



11,382



11,438 Accrued interest receivable

3,000



3,654



4,247 Real estate owned

1,206



1,378



- Bank owned life insurance

9,511



9,465



7,435 Restricted stock

5,951



3,701



2,951 Deferred tax assets, net

3,024



3,478



3,611 Other assets

3,818



4,167



4,413



















Total assets $ 1,238,149

$ 1,146,199

$ 1,109,970



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 290,305

$ 250,069

$ 208,250 Interest-bearing

613,871



570,322



585,631 Wholesale

86,196



134,994



128,015

Total deposits

990,372



955,385



921,896



















FHLB / FRB borrowings

100,000



50,000



50,000 Senior debt, net

12,995



13,495



13,994 Subordinated debt, net

9,804



9,790



9,778 Accrued interest payable

427



292



495 Post-employment liabilities

3,145



3,065



2,992 Other liabilities

6,107



6,850



6,974



















Total liabilities

1,122,850



1,038,877



1,006,129



















Total shareholders' equity

115,299



107,322



103,841



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,238,149

$ 1,146,199

$ 1,109,970

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2021 2020



2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 8,034 1,520

$ 12,894 3,806 Realized gain on sale of investment securities

(2) (1)



(3) (1) Unrealized gains on equity securities

(74) -



(75) - Accretion of PPP fees, net

(795) (686)



(1,669) (686) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

(49) -



(49) - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500) 3,500



(3,500) 4,995 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(225) 110



(90) 110 Tax effect of adjustments

1,214 (764)



1,408 (1,155) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,603 3,679

$ 8,916 7,069















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.28 0.24

$ 2.05 0.60 Realized gain on sale of investment securities

(0.00) (0.00)



(0.00) (0.00) Unrealized gains on equity securities

(0.01) -



(0.01) - Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.13) (0.11)



(0.27) (0.11) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

(0.01) -



(0.01) - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(0.56) 0.56



(0.56) 0.79 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(0.04) 0.02



(0.01) 0.02 Tax effect of adjustments

0.19 (0.12)



0.22 (0.18) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 0.73 0.58

$ 1.42 1.12















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

2.75% 0.53%



2.25% 0.73% Realized gain on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.00%



0.00% 0.00% Unrealized gains on equity securities

-0.03% 0.00%



-0.01% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.27% -0.24%



-0.29% -0.13% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.02% 0.00%



-0.01% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-1.20% 1.22%



-0.61% 0.96% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.08% 0.04%



-0.02% 0.02% Tax effect of adjustments

0.42% -0.27%



0.25% -0.22% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.57% 1.28%



1.55% 1.36%















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

29.00% 6.32%



23.77% 8.05% Realized gain on sale of investment securities

-0.01% 0.00%



-0.01% 0.00% Unrealized gains on equity securities

-0.27% 0.00%



-0.14% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-2.87% -2.85%



-3.08% -1.45% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.18% 0.00%



-0.09% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-12.63% 14.55%



-6.45% 10.56% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.81% 0.46%



-0.17% 0.23% Tax effect of adjustments

4.38% -3.18%



2.60% -2.44% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

16.62% 15.30%



16.44% 14.95%















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

35.87% 37.86%



37.82% 41.82% Realized gain on sale of investment securities

0.01% 0.00%



0.00% 0.00% Unrealized gains on equity securities

0.24% 0.00%



0.13% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

2.39% 5.28%



3.35% 2.74% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.44% 0.00%



0.22% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

2.01% -1.24%



0.41% -0.63% Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.22% 41.85%



42.02% 43.92% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.











Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2021 2020



2021 2020 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.79% 3.08%



3.81% 3.25% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.30% -0.14%



-0.29% -0.08% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.49% 2.94%



3.52% 3.17%















Allowance to Non-PPP loans













Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.97% 1.15%



1.38% 1.15% Impact of PPP loans

0.07% 0.15%



0.15% 0.15% Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.04% 1.30%



1.53% 1.30%















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings













Net income (GAAP) $ 8,034 1,520

$ 12,894 3,806 Income taxes

2,638 514



4,175 1,318 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500) 3,500



(3,500) 4,995 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,172 5,534

$ 13,569 10,119















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)













Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 2.75% 0.53%

$ 2.25% 0.73% Income taxes

0.90% 0.18%



0.73% 0.25% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-1.20% 1.22%



-0.60% 0.96% Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 2.45% 1.93%

$ 2.37% 1.95%































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 955,178 10,699 4.49%

$ 905,868 10,175 4.52%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

11,446 193 6.76%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

85,553 581 2.72%



59,128 397 2.70%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

13,402 113 3.37%



9,264 85 3.68%

Interest earning deposits

53,603 9 0.07%



97,622 30 0.12%

Other investments, at cost

9,052 39 1.73%



36,514 88 0.97%

Total interest-earning assets

1,128,234 11,634 4.14%



1,108,396 10,775 3.91%

Noninterest earning assets

41,124







38,802





Total assets $ 1,169,358





$ 1,147,198

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 30,027 10 0.13%

$ 21,088 15 0.29%

Savings accounts

326,025 209 0.26%



283,692 564 0.80%

Money market accounts

101,549 67 0.26%



61,072 123 0.81%

Retail time deposits

129,196 233 0.72%



179,552 902 2.02%

Wholesale time deposits

91,954 63 0.27%



156,490 466 1.20%

Total interest bearing deposits

678,751 582 0.34%



701,894 2,070 1.19%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

92,308 98 0.43%



120,934 72 0.24%

Senior debt

13,125 120 3.67%



15,176 150 3.98%

Subordinated debt

9,792 163 6.68%



- - 0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

793,976 963 0.49%



838,004 2,292 1.10%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

256,365







203,192





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,206







9,799





Total liabilities

1,058,547







1,050,995



























Total shareholders' equity

110,811







96,203





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,169,358





$ 1,147,198



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,671







8,483

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 334,258





$ 270,392



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

142%







132%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.65%







2.81%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.79%







3.08%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate

(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total

interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 935,436 21,363 4.61%

$ 857,954 20,373 4.78%

Loans - tax exempt (1)

11,508 385 6.75%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

77,381 1,069 2.79%



52,651 663 2.53%

Investments - tax exempt (2)

12,723 211 3.35%



4,814 89 3.70%

Interest earning deposits

62,769 25 0.08%



63,843 81 0.26%

Other investments, at cost

7,832 75 1.93%



22,977 154 1.35%

Total interest-earning assets

1,107,648 23,128 4.21%



1,002,239 21,360 4.29%

Noninterest earning assets

39,673







37,481





Total assets $ 1,147,321





$ 1,039,720

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 30,615 18 0.12%

$ 20,963 42 0.40%

Savings accounts

324,963 460 0.29%



285,777 1,578 1.11%

Money market accounts

85,760 128 0.30%



60,846 323 1.07%

Retail time deposits

141,812 639 0.91%



173,533 1,778 2.06%

Wholesale time deposits

113,197 191 0.34%



135,219 950 1.41%

Total interest bearing deposits

696,347 1,436 0.42%



676,338 4,671 1.39%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

71,271 219 0.62%



78,643 198 0.51%

Senior debt

13,357 233 3.52%



15,438 299 3.89%

Subordinated debt

9,785 327 6.74%



- - 0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

790,760 2,215 0.56%



770,419 5,168 1.35%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

239,231







165,927





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,853







8,799





Total liabilities

1,038,844







945,145



























Total shareholders' equity

108,477







94,575





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,147,321





$ 1,039,720



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



20,913







16,192

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 316,888





$ 231,820



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

140%







130%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.65%







2.94%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.81%







3.25%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate

(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total

interest-earning assets

