Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 26, 2021, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.13 cash dividend declared in the prior quarter.  The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2021

2020












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

8,034

4,603

$

1,520

3,679

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.28

0.73

$

0.24

0.58

Return on average assets (ROAA)

2.75%

1.57%

0.53%

1.28%

Return on average equity

29.00%

16.62%

6.32%

15.30%

Efficiency ratio

35.87%

41.22%

37.86%

41.85%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.79%

3.49%

3.08%

2.94%










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

7,172

$

5,534

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


2.45%



1.93%










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
































For the Six Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2021

2020












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

12,894

8,916

$

3,806

7,069

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.05

1.42

$

0.60

1.12

Return on average assets (ROAA)

2.25%

1.55%

0.73%

1.36%

Return on average equity

23.77%

16.44%

8.05%

14.95%

Efficiency ratio

37.82%

42.02%

41.82%

43.92%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81%

3.52%

3.25%

3.17%










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

13,569

$

10,119

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


2.37%



1.95%










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



As of

As of

As of



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality








Non-performing loans

$

2,356

$

1,699

$

1,801

Real estate owned

$

1,206

$

1,378

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

3,562

$

3,077

$

1,801

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.24%

0.18%

0.19%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.29%

0.27%

0.16%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)

$

-

$

6,797

$

-

Net charge-offs (period ended)

$

140

$

155

$

20

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

410.57%

774.46%

739.20%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 

0.97%

1.38%

1.42%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.04%

1.53%

1.56%










Other Data








Core deposits

$

786,535

$

681,402

$

620,576

Cash dividends declared

$

0.130

$

0.125

$

-

Shares outstanding

6,324,003

6,291,003

6,286,003

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.23

$

17.06

$

16.52

Closing market price per common share

$

26.20

$

23.80

$

20.50

Closing price to book value ratio

143.70%

139.51%

124.10%

Equity to assets ratio

9.31%

9.36%

9.36%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.61%

10.43%

10.11%











(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms







(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a 

     non-GAAP financial measure








(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets







Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another record quarter for the Company which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 26% from $0.58 to $0.73 over the same periods.  We finalized our participation in the second round of PPP during the current quarter after lending $41 million and earning $1.9 million in fees.  As a result of continued strong credit quality, we recognized $3.5 million in loan loss allowance recoveries during the current quarter after adjusting certain qualitative factors of our allowance calculation.  Our allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.04% at June 30, 2021, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications were $0 as of June 30, 2021.  We continue to remain highly focused on delivering strong returns to our shareholders, which we believe is reflected in our adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) increasing from 15.30% in the second quarter of 2020 to 16.62% in the same period of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.29% at June 30, 2021, up slightly from 0.16% at December 31, 2020.  Finally, in order to provide an additional source of liquidity and increased returns for our shareholders, we announced a $5 million share repurchase authorization on April 12, 2021, and increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.135 per quarter.  We did not repurchase any shares as of June 30, 2021."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 23.5%, from $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $10.5 million for the same period in 2021.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $63.9 million, or 23.6%, from $270.4 million to $334.3 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 55.5% from 1.10% to 0.49%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 5.9% from 3.91% to 4.14%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.08% to 3.79%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.8 million and $0.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs and payment of PPP management bonuses, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 26.7%, from $16.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $20.5 million for the same period in 2021.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $105.4, or 10.5%, from $1.002 billion to $1.108 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $85.1 million, or 36.7%, from $231.8 million to $316.9 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 58.5% from 1.35% to 0.56%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased slightly from 4.29% to 4.21%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.25% to 3.81%.

The Company recognized approximately $1.7 million and $0.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs and payment of PPP management bonuses, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A recovery of loan losses of $3.5 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as the result of a declining and de minimis level of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets.  A provision for loan losses of $3.5 million and $5.0 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 66.3%, from $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021, due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income, unrealized gains on equity securities, and gains on the sale of loans.

Noninterest income increased $0.1 million, or 9.6%, from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $1.3 million in the same period of 2021, due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income, unrealized gains on equity securities, gains on the sale of loans, and wealth management fees, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in swap fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million, or 19.0%, from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.0 million in the same period of 2021.  The increase was primarily the result of a $0.7 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, offset by a $0.2 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a $0.2 million decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 13.4%, from $7.3 million for the first six months of 2020 to $8.3 million in the same period of 2021.  The increase was primarily the result of a $0.7 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the first six months of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, as well as increases in data processing expense and FDIC insurance. Offsetting these increases was a $0.1 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 24.7% and 25.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  The effective tax rate of the Company was 24.5% and 25.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans and investments in tax-free municipal securities.  The Company's effective tax rate declined during the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due primarily to increased investments in tax-free municipal securities and investments in certain loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $128.2 million, or 11.5%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.238 billion at June 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $35.5 million, or 49.0%, from $72.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $107.8 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Investments available for sale increased $22.9 million, or 29.7%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $100.2 million at June 30, 2021 as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.
  • Loans receivable increased $58.5 million, or 6.2%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $993.9 million at June 30, 2021.  Increases in residential, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $17.6 million reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

16,795

13,037

14,805

17,772

17,238

Other construction

38,121

33,720

35,361

39,858

40,996

Farmland

5,488

6,322

7,943

8,430

8,592

Home equity

30,601

32,281

32,543

35,833

35,882

Residential 

257,048

240,606

224,288

218,872

211,234

Multi-family

47,063

45,703

42,666

27,758

26,606

Owner-occupied commercial 

185,213

168,442

170,683

150,402

149,646

Non-owner occupied commercial

248,789

233,142

234,751

257,907

253,280

Commercial & industrial

90,048

76,421

80,380

73,234

74,107

PPP Program

63,861

96,147

81,465

107,723

107,384

Consumer

10,919

10,891

10,597

10,359

11,375












$

993,946

956,712

935,482

948,148

936,340


993,946

956,712

935,482

948,148

936,340
  • Premises and equipment increased $3.5 million due to the Company purchasing the land for a second financial center it expects to construct in Knoxville, TN.
  • Total deposits increased $68.5 million, or 7.4%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $990.4 million at June 30, 2021.  The primary driver of this increase was a $82.1 million, or 39.4%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $290.3 million, as well as a $77.7 million, or 80.7%, increase in NOW and money market accounts.  These increases were offset by a $97.5 million decrease in retail and wholesale time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

290,305

250,069

208,250

221,300

215,202

NOW and money market

173,924

105,641

96,243

86,931

84,930

Savings

322,306

325,692

316,083

306,119

286,995

Retail time deposits

117,641

138,989

173,305

196,188

186,386

Wholesale time deposits

86,196

134,994

128,015

88,831

126,486












$

990,372

955,385

921,896

899,369

899,999


990,372

955,385

921,896

899,369

899,999

FHLB borrowings of $100.0 million at March 31, 2021 represent a $50.0 million 3-month floating rate advance swapped to a fixed rate through March 2025, as well as a $50.0 million 6-month fixed rate advance that matures in October, 2021.

Total equity increased $11.5 million, or 11.0%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $115.3 million at June 30, 2021.  This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $12.9 million, offset by dividends paid of $1.6 million.  Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $18.23 at June 30, 2021, an annualized increase of greater than 20%.  Equity to assets was 9.31% at June 30, 2021, largely unchanged from 9.36% at December 31, 2020.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.24% at June 30, 2021.  Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.29% at June 30, 2021, due to the foreclosure of a single agricultural property during the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $1.4 million.  This property has a 90% government guarantee and no material loss is expected.  Net charge-offs of $140 thousand were recognized during the first six months of 2021 compared to $20 thousand during the full year ended December 31, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 to 0.97% (1.04% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 due to a $3.5 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the second quarter of 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at 410.6% at June 30, 2021. 

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company granted a modification on a $6.8 million loan in the hotel industry that experienced COVID-related construction delays.  This loan returned to normal payment status during the second quarter of 2021 and there were no COVID-related modifications in place as of June 30, 2021.  Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

The following summarizes the outstanding loans as of the applicable period with COVID-related modifications by customer industry:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

(in thousands)




















Office building

$

-

-

-

10,345

19,800

Warehouse

-

-

-

9,691

13,400

Residential 1-4

-

-

-

3,985

13,800

Retail

-

-

-

3,138

7,900

Vacant real estate

-

-

-

2,513

2,767

Medical

-

-

-

1,719

2,856

Campground

-

-

-

1,564

1,564

Equipment

-

-

-

1,100

1,982

Vacation cabins

-

-

-

1,069

9,100

Restaurants

-

-

-

1,029

1,964

Hotel

-

6,797

-

917

67,000

Mini-storage

-

-

-

-

21,800

Marina

-

-

-

-

9,300

Multi-family

-

-

-

-

5,900

Other industries

-

-

-

2,988

12,367












$

-

6,797

-

40,058

191,500

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19 (including as a result of variants) and actions taken by government officials to curb its spread, and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the virus, including new variants, and public acceptance of those vaccines; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (vii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (viii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xvii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xviii) results of regulatory examinations, (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxii) loss of key personnel, (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxiv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income







Loans

$

10,699

10,175

$

21,363

20,373

Investment securities - taxable

581

397

1,069

663

Investment securities - tax exempt

89

67

167

70

Dividends and other

48

119

100

235



11,417

10,758

22,699

21,341

Interest expense






  Deposits







Savings

208

564

460

1,578

Interest bearing transaction accounts

78

138

146

365

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

139

656

432

1,285

Other time deposits

157

712

398

1,443

     Total deposits

582

2,070

1,436

4,671

Senior debt

120

150

233

299

Subordinated debt

163

1

327

4

FHLB & FRB advances

98

71

219

194



963

2,292

2,215

5,168









Net interest income

10,454

8,466

20,484

16,173









Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500)

3,500

(3,500)

4,995









Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

13,954

4,966

23,984

11,178









Noninterest income







Service charges and fee income

347

267

640

564

Bank owned life insurance

45

33

76

67

Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale

2

1

3

1

Unrealized gains on equity securities

74

-

75

-

Gain on sale of loans

102

33

205

97

Impairment of premises and equipment

-

(44)

-

(44)

Wealth management

142

116

306

233

Swap fees

-

11

-

256

Other noninterest income

18

22

33

47



730

439

1,338

1,221

Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits

2,369

1,632

4,688

4,011

Occupancy

328

336

688

674

Furniture and equipment

127

125

275

214

Data processing

379

329

774

667

FDIC insurance

114

110

229

152

Office

183

159

346

287

Advertising

91

74

133

120

Professional fees

306

194

524

450

Real estate owned

(19)

30

11

14

Other noninterest expense

134

382

585

686



4,012

3,371

8,253

7,275









Income before income taxes

10,672

2,034

17,069

5,124









Income taxes

2,638

514

4,175

1,318









Net income

$

8,034

1,520

$

12,894

3,806









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

1.28

0.24

$

2.06

0.61

Diluted

$

1.28

0.24

$

2.05

0.60









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,270,403

6,286,003

6,269,559

6,278,907

Diluted

6,278,677

6,297,142

6,275,354

6,296,259

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)













June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

9,546

$

11,768

$

14,287

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

98,296

57,750

58,081

Cash and cash equivalents

107,842

69,518

72,368










Investments available for sale

100,219

91,165

77,290

Equity securities

4,238

3,630

3,630

Loans held for sale

118

1,107

418










Loans receivable

993,946

956,712

935,482

Allowance for loans losses

(9,673)

(13,158)

(13,313)

Net loans receivable

984,273

943,554

922,169










Premises and equipment, net

14,949

11,382

11,438

Accrued interest receivable

3,000

3,654

4,247

Real estate owned

1,206

1,378

-

Bank owned life insurance

9,511

9,465

7,435

Restricted stock

5,951

3,701

2,951

Deferred tax assets, net 

3,024

3,478

3,611

Other assets

3,818

4,167

4,413










Total assets

$

1,238,149

$

1,146,199

$

1,109,970










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing

$

290,305

$

250,069

$

208,250

Interest-bearing

613,871

570,322

585,631

Wholesale

86,196

134,994

128,015

Total deposits

990,372

955,385

921,896










FHLB / FRB borrowings

100,000

50,000

50,000

Senior debt, net

12,995

13,495

13,994

Subordinated debt, net

9,804

9,790

9,778

Accrued interest payable

427

292

495

Post-employment liabilities

3,145

3,065

2,992

Other liabilities

6,107

6,850

6,974










Total liabilities

1,122,850

1,038,877

1,006,129










Total shareholders' equity

115,299

107,322

103,841










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,238,149

$

1,146,199

$

1,109,970

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 










Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Net Income






Net income (GAAP)

$

8,034

1,520

$

12,894

3,806

Realized gain on sale of investment securities

(2)

(1)

(3)

(1)

Unrealized gains on equity securities

(74)

-

(75)

-

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(795)

(686)

(1,669)

(686)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

(49)

-

(49)

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500)

3,500

(3,500)

4,995

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(225)

110

(90)

110

Tax effect of adjustments

1,214

(764)

1,408

(1,155)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

4,603

3,679

$

8,916

7,069








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share






Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

1.28

0.24

$

2.05

0.60

Realized gain on sale of investment securities

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

Unrealized gains on equity securities

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.13)

(0.11)

(0.27)

(0.11)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(0.56)

0.56

(0.56)

0.79

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(0.04)

0.02

(0.01)

0.02

Tax effect of adjustments

0.19

(0.12)

0.22

(0.18)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

0.73

0.58

$

1.42

1.12








Adjusted Return on Average Assets






Return on average assets (GAAP)

2.75%

0.53%

2.25%

0.73%

Realized gain on sale of investment securities

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Unrealized gains on equity securities

-0.03%

0.00%

-0.01%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.27%

-0.24%

-0.29%

-0.13%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.02%

0.00%

-0.01%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-1.20%

1.22%

-0.61%

0.96%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.08%

0.04%

-0.02%

0.02%

Tax effect of adjustments

0.42%

-0.27%

0.25%

-0.22%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.57%

1.28%

1.55%

1.36%








Adjusted Return on Average Equity






Return on average equity (GAAP)

29.00%

6.32%

23.77%

8.05%

Realized gain on sale of investment securities

-0.01%

0.00%

-0.01%

0.00%

Unrealized gains on equity securities

-0.27%

0.00%

-0.14%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-2.87%

-2.85%

-3.08%

-1.45%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.18%

0.00%

-0.09%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-12.63%

14.55%

-6.45%

10.56%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.81%

0.46%

-0.17%

0.23%

Tax effect of adjustments

4.38%

-3.18%

2.60%

-2.44%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

16.62%

15.30%

16.44%

14.95%








Adjusted Efficiency Ratio






Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

35.87%

37.86%

37.82%

41.82%

Realized gain on sale of investment securities

0.01%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Unrealized gains on equity securities

0.24%

0.00%

0.13%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net

2.39%

5.28%

3.35%

2.74%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.44%

0.00%

0.22%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

2.01%

-1.24%

0.41%

-0.63%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.22%

41.85%

42.02%

43.92%

     * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 




   

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)






Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.79%

3.08%

3.81%

3.25%

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.30%

-0.14%

-0.29%

-0.08%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.49%

2.94%

3.52%

3.17%








Allowance to Non-PPP loans






Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.97%

1.15%

1.38%

1.15%

Impact of PPP loans

0.07%

0.15%

0.15%

0.15%

Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.04%

1.30%

1.53%

1.30%








Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings






Net income (GAAP)

$

8,034

1,520

$

12,894

3,806

Income taxes

2,638

514

4,175

1,318

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(3,500)

3,500

(3,500)

4,995

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,172

5,534

$

13,569

10,119








Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)






Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

2.75%

0.53%

$

2.25%

0.73%

Income taxes

0.90%

0.18%

0.73%

0.25%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

-1.20%

1.22%

-0.60%

0.96%

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.45%

1.93%

$

2.37%

1.95%
















(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

955,178

10,699

4.49%

$

905,868

10,175

4.52%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

11,446

193

6.76%

-

-

0.00%

Investments - taxable

85,553

581

2.72%

59,128

397

2.70%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

13,402

113

3.37%

9,264

85

3.68%

Interest earning deposits

53,603

9

0.07%

97,622

30

0.12%

Other investments, at cost

9,052

39

1.73%

36,514

88

0.97%

Total interest-earning assets

1,128,234

11,634

4.14%

1,108,396

10,775

3.91%

Noninterest earning assets

41,124



38,802


Total assets

$

1,169,358


$

1,147,198












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

30,027

10

0.13%

$

21,088

15

0.29%

Savings accounts

326,025

209

0.26%

283,692

564

0.80%

Money market accounts

101,549

67

0.26%

61,072

123

0.81%

Retail time deposits

129,196

233

0.72%

179,552

902

2.02%

Wholesale time deposits

91,954

63

0.27%

156,490

466

1.20%

     Total interest bearing deposits

678,751

582

0.34%

701,894

2,070

1.19%












Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

92,308

98

0.43%

120,934

72

0.24%

Senior debt

13,125

120

3.67%

15,176

150

3.98%

Subordinated debt

9,792

163

6.68%

-

-

0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

793,976

963

0.49%

838,004

2,292

1.10%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

256,365



203,192


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,206



9,799


Total liabilities

1,058,547



1,050,995













Total shareholders' equity

110,811



96,203


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,169,358


$

1,147,198













Tax-equivalent net interest income

10,671



8,483












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

334,258


$

270,392













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

142%



132%













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.65%



2.81%













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.79%



3.08%













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate

(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 

       interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

935,436

21,363

4.61%

$

857,954

20,373

4.78%

Loans - tax exempt (1)

11,508

385

6.75%

-

-

0.00%

Investments - taxable

77,381

1,069

2.79%

52,651

663

2.53%

Investments - tax exempt (2)

12,723

211

3.35%

4,814

89

3.70%

Interest earning deposits

62,769

25

0.08%

63,843

81

0.26%

Other investments, at cost

7,832

75

1.93%

22,977

154

1.35%

Total interest-earning assets

1,107,648

23,128

4.21%

1,002,239

21,360

4.29%

Noninterest earning assets

39,673



37,481


Total assets

$

1,147,321


$

1,039,720












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

30,615

18

0.12%

$

20,963

42

0.40%

Savings accounts

324,963

460

0.29%

285,777

1,578

1.11%

Money market accounts

85,760

128

0.30%

60,846

323

1.07%

Retail time deposits

141,812

639

0.91%

173,533

1,778

2.06%

Wholesale time deposits

113,197

191

0.34%

135,219

950

1.41%

     Total interest bearing deposits

696,347

1,436

0.42%

676,338

4,671

1.39%












Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

71,271

219

0.62%

78,643

198

0.51%

Senior debt

13,357

233

3.52%

15,438

299

3.89%

Subordinated debt

9,785

327

6.74%

-

-

0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

790,760

2,215

0.56%

770,419

5,168

1.35%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

239,231



165,927


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,853



8,799


Total liabilities

1,038,844



945,145













Total shareholders' equity

108,477



94,575


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,147,321


$

1,039,720













Tax-equivalent net interest income

20,913



16,192












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

316,888


$

231,820













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

140%



130%













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.65%



2.94%













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.81%



3.25%













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate

(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 

       interest-earning assets

