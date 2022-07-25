Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per common share, representing a 3.3% increase from the $0.15 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our sixth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 4,565

5,909

$ 8,034

4,639 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73

0.95

$ 1.28

0.74 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.29 %

1.67 %



2.75 %

1.59 % Return on average equity

15.81 %

20.47 %



29.00 %

16.75 % Efficiency ratio

48.43 %

40.35 %



35.87 %

41.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.76 %

3.75 %



3.79 %

3.51 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



6,327

$



7,172 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.79 %







2.45 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.































































For the Six Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 9,330

11,492

$ 12,894

8,952 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.50

1.85

$ 2.05

1.43 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.34 %

1.66 %



2.25 %

1.56 % Return on average equity

15.87 %

19.54 %



23.77 %

16.50 % Efficiency ratio

46.36 %

41.14 %



37.82 %

41.56 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74 %

3.70 %



3.81 %

3.50 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



13,084

$



13,569 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.89 %







2.37 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



























As of and for the



As of and for the

As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,

December 31,





2022



2022

2021























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality















Non-performing loans $ 1,283

$ 1,839 $ 1,859

Real estate owned $ -

$ - $ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,283

$ 1,839 $ 1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.11 %



0.16 %

0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %



0.13 %

0.14 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 75

$ 69 $ 164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

900.16 %



603.86 %

566.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.98 %



0.99 %

0.98 %

















Other Data















Core deposits (2) $ 969,016

$ 946,111 $ 889,076

Cash dividends declared $ 0.150

$ 0.145 $ 0.530

Shares outstanding

6,304,941



6,287,191

6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.18

$ 18.65 $ 19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(13,023)



(6,542)

1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

20.25

$ 19.69 $ 19.05

Closing market price per common share $ 27.00

$ 30.90 $ 30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

148.52 %



165.65 %

159.66 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.91 %



8.38 %

9.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.64 %



9.83 %

9.75 %



















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,















this is a non-GAAP financial measure















(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits















(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

































Five Quarter Trends







For the Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2022





2021











June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 4,565 $ 4,765 $ 5,106 $ 5,621 $ 8,034 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.90 $ 1.28 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

1.79 %

2.75 % Return on average equity

15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

19.22 %

29.00 % Efficiency ratio

48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

38.55 %

35.87 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.76 %

3.64 %

3.66 %

3.84 %

3.79 %

























2022





2021











June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,909 $ 5,583 $ 5,243 $ 5,095 $ 4,639 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.81 $ 0.74 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %

1.62 %

1.59 % Return on average equity

20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %

17.42 %

16.75 % Efficiency ratio

40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

41.15 %

41.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %

3.51 %

3.51 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 6,327 $ 6,757 $ 6,775 $ 7,401 $ 7,172 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %

2.36 %

2.45 %





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



























Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another strong earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 27% from $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $5.9 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 28% from $0.74 to $0.95 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 20.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.75% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 5% to 1.67% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.59% in the second quarter of 2021. The allowance to loans remained strong at 0.98% at June 30, 2022, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 9 to 1. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.09%, with no properties in real estate owned. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.3% to $0.155 per quarter, our sixth consecutive quarterly increase.

For the first time in the Company's history, we incurred a fraudulent wire loss in connection with the closing of a residential loan in the amount of $825,000. We are currently working with law enforcement and pursuing several options for recovery including insurance and potential litigation, and we have engaged counsel to perform a full review of the matter.

We continue to work very hard on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of a new 25,000 sf operations center to replace our existing leased space in Johnson City, TN. This facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

This facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022. The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the second half of 2022.

combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the second half of 2022. We are pleased to announce that we are under contract for the purchase of a 37,500 sf former bank building at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate certain back-office functions in this building.

In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate certain back-office functions in this building. Finally, we are excited to announce that our Brentwood office opened for business on June 30, 2022 . Brentwood is in Williamson County, TN which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income.

Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#26) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global for 2022."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 17.8%, from $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $12.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $233.1 million , or 20.7%, from $1.128 billion to $1.361 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

, or 20.7%, from to , driven by increases in loans and investment securities. Average net interest-earning assets grew $70.0 million , or 20.9%, from $334.3 million to $404.3 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits.

, or 20.9%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped from 0.49% to 0.48%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased from 4.14% to 4.10%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.79% to 3.76%.

The Company recognized approximately $37 thousand and $0.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Less than $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of June 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 17.1%, from $20.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $24.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $229.1 million , or 20.7%, from $1.108 billion to $1.337 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

, or 20.7%, from to , driven by increases in loans and investment securities. Average net interest-earning assets grew $80.3 million , or 25.3%, from $316.9 million to $397.2 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits.

, or 25.3%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped from 0.56% to 0.42%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased from 4.21% to 4.03%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.81% to 3.74%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $1.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $224 million of adjustable rate loans, substantially all of which have adjusted in connection with the recent rise in short-term interest rates and could adjust further with an additional increase in short term interest rates. Additionally, the Company has approximately $11 million and $40 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.5 million and $1.1 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A recovery of loan losses of $3.5 million was recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones established for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 373 347 26 Bank owned life insurance

44 45 (1) Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(104) 2 (106) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(565) 74 (639) Gain on sale of loans

4 102 (98) Wealth management

173 142 31 Limited partnership income

- - - Other noninterest income

24 18 6











$ (51) 730 (781)























Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 711 640 71 Bank owned life insurance

87 76 11 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(170) 3 (173) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(1,016) 75 (1,091) Gain on sale of loans

24 205 (181) Wealth management

369 306 63 Limited partnership income

373 - 373 Other noninterest income

19 33 (14)











$ 397 1,338 (941)











Noninterest income declined to a loss of $51 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.6 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank trust preferred securities) and $0.1 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the second quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns. These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.

Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.3 million during the same period of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.0 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank trust preferred securities) and $0.2 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the 2022 period as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns. These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. These declines were partially offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 2,895 2,369 526 Occupancy

392 328 64 Furniture and equipment

129 127 2 Data processing

485 379 106 FDIC insurance

164 114 50 Office

187 183 4 Advertising

87 91 (4) Professional fees

362 306 56 Other noninterest expense

1,241 115 1,126











$ 5,942 4,012 1,930























Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 6,118 4,688 1,430 Occupancy

757 688 69 Furniture and equipment

223 275 (52) Data processing

961 774 187 FDIC insurance

330 229 101 Office

340 346 (6) Advertising

149 133 16 Professional fees

667 524 143 Other noninterest expense

1,763 596 1,167











$ 11,308 8,253 3,055

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 48.1%, from $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $5.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of the $0.8 million fraudulent wire loss discussed above, which is included in other noninterest expense. Excluding this loss, noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 27.5%. Compensation and benefits increased $0.5 million, 22.2%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 97 at June 30, 2021 to 111 at June 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability. Data processing expenses increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions.

Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million, or 37.0%, from $8.3 million during the first six months of 2021 to 11.3 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of the $0.8 million fraudulent wire loss discussed above, which is included in other noninterest expense. Excluding this loss, noninterest expense increased $2.2 million, or 27.0%. Compensation and benefits increased $1.4 million, 30.5%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 97 at June 30, 2021 to 111 at June 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions. The increase in professional fees is primarily a result of increased audit expenses in conjunction with the Company's adoption of FDICIA.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021

2022 2021 22.32 % 24.72 %

22.15 % 24.46 %











The Company's tax rates during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same periods in 2021 due to an increase in state tax credits on tax exempt loans, which increased from an average balance of $11.4 million and $11.5 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 to $24.4 million and $24.5 million, respectively, during the same periods in 2022. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $114.3 million, or 8.6%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.449 billion at June 30 2022. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Investments available for sale balances decreased $15.4 million , or 9.8%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:





June 30, December 31,



2022 2021 (in thousands)













Agency MBS $ 18,060 20,118 Bank subordinated debt

20,744 18,341 Business Development Companies

3,982 4,430 Corporate

6,527 6,954 Multifamily

9,036 9,988 Municipal

35,968 46,482 Non-agency MBS

46,249 49,604

$ 140,565 155,916

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 29% as of June 30, 2022. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

Loans receivable increased $111.5 million , or 10.4%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.182 billion at June 30 , 2022. Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $5.6 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 20.8% in the first six months of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 29,681

24,769

23,662

17,505

16,795 Other construction

41,629

40,562

40,507

35,234

38,121 Farmland

11,747

12,181

12,456

7,559

5,488 Home equity

34,131

31,848

33,262

31,270

30,601 Residential

338,314

312,615

292,323

286,873

257,048 Multi-family

80,342

77,542

68,868

51,293

47,063 Owner-occupied commercial

216,663

216,300

190,162

182,379

185,213 Non-owner occupied commercial

260,537

256,314

251,398

255,488

248,789 Commercial & industrial

146,366

129,450

131,125

99,914

90,048 PPP Program

9,886

11,488

15,454

32,882

63,861 Consumer

12,681

10,727

11,315

11,227

10,919























$ 1,181,977

1,123,796

1,070,532

1,011,624

993,946

Premises and equipment increased $5.6 million , or 32.7%, during the first six months of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of June 30, 2022 , the Company has incurred approximately $6.2 million out of an expected $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company is also under contract to purchase a location for the new Knoxville financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately $8.5 million .

, or 32.7%, during the first six months of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in As of , the Company has incurred approximately out of an expected cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company is also under contract to purchase a location for the new financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately . Total deposits increased $101.0 million , or 9.1%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.209 billion at June 30, 2022 . The primary driver of this increase was a $40.7 million , or 13.2%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $308.2 million to $348.8 million , as well as a $28.4 million , or 8.2%, increase in savings accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $9.0 million , or 10.6%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continued to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low, though recently rising, interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year, and increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022 in order to help fund the Company's loan demand.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 348,826

331,142

308,176

314,426

290,305 NOW and money market

244,834

240,995

233,899

190,351

173,924 Savings

375,356

373,974

347,001

335,002

322,306 Retail time deposits

75,903

71,434

84,860

97,493

117,641 Wholesale time deposits

163,931

132,981

133,918

107,712

86,196























$ 1,208,850

1,150,526

1,107,854

1,044,984

990,372

FHLB borrowings decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at June 30, 2022 :



Amounts

Current

(000's) Term Rate







$ 35,000 2 Weeks 1.61 %

10,000 4 Weeks 1.68 %

50,000 3 Month 1.55 % $ 95,000

1.59 %









Total equity decreased $6.4 million , or 5.3%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $114.6 million at June 30, 2022 . The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2021 $ 121,061 19.26











Net income

9,330 1.51

Dividends paid

(1,857) (0.29)

Stock compensation

400 0.06

Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale

(14,311) (2.27)











June 30, 2022 $ 114,623 18.18 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.91% at June 30, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by a rising rate environment. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.11% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.09% at June 30, 2022. Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs of $75 thousand were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.98% at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 9 to 1 at June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xvii) results of regulatory examinations, (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxi) loss of key personnel, and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022 2021



2022 2021 Interest income















Loans $ 12,106 10,699

$ 23,349 21,363

Investment securities - taxable

1,075 581



2,069 1,069

Investment securities - tax exempt

96 89



200 167

Dividends and other

198 48



328 100





13,475 11,417



25,946 22,699 Interest expense















Savings

277 208



497 460

Interest bearing transaction accounts

305 78



453 146

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

134 139



208 432

Other time deposits

65 157



117 398

Total deposits

781 582



1,275 1,436

Senior debt

102 120



204 233

Subordinated debt

164 163



328 327

FHLB & FRB advances

108 98



144 219





1,155 963



1,951 2,215

















Net interest income

12,320 10,454



23,995 20,484

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450 (3,500)



1,100 (3,500)

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

11,870 13,954



22,895 23,984

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fee income

373 347



711 640

Bank owned life insurance

44 45



87 76

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale (104) 2



(170) 3

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(565) 74



(1,016) 75

Gain on sale of loans

4 102



24 205

Wealth management

173 142



369 306

Limited partnership income

- -



373 -

Other noninterest income

24 18



19 33





(51) 730



397 1,338 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

2,895 2,369



6,118 4,688

Occupancy

392 328



757 688

Furniture and equipment

129 127



223 275

Data processing

485 379



961 774

FDIC insurance

164 114



330 229

Office

187 183



340 346

Advertising

87 91



149 133

Professional fees

362 306



667 524

Other noninterest expense

1,241 115



1,763 596





5,942 4,012



11,308 8,253

















Income before income taxes

5,877 10,672



11,984 17,069

















Income taxes

1,312 2,638



2,654 4,175

















Net income $ 4,565 8,034

$ 9,330 12,894

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.74 1.28

$ 1.51 2.06

Diluted $ 0.73 1.28

$ 1.50 2.05

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,202,100 6,270,403



6,196,536 6,269,559

Diluted

6,227,866 6,278,677



6,227,595 6,275,354

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,







2022



2022



2021

Assets







































Cash and due from banks $ 12,619

$ 13,123

$ 10,655

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

64,034



70,674



57,932



Cash and cash equivalents

76,653



83,797



68,587























Investments available for sale

140,565



147,645



155,916

Equity securities

5,952



6,518



7,074

Loans held for sale

501



130



315























Loans receivable

1,181,977



1,123,796



1,070,532

Allowance for loans losses

(11,549)



(11,105)



(10,524)



Net loans receivable

1,170,428



1,112,691



1,060,008























Premises and equipment, net

22,831



19,459



17,211

Accrued interest receivable

3,645



3,645



3,395

Bank owned life insurance

9,687



9,643



9,600

Restricted stock

5,951



5,951



5,951

Deferred tax assets, net

7,847



5,550



2,784

Other assets

5,180



3,743



4,088























Total assets $ 1,449,240

$ 1,398,772

$ 1,334,929























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







































Noninterest-bearing $ 348,826

$ 331,142

$ 308,176

Interest-bearing

696,093



686,403



665,760

Wholesale

163,931



132,981



133,918



Total deposits

1,208,850



1,150,526



1,107,854























FHLB borrowings

95,000



100,000



75,000

Senior debt, net

11,000



11,500



11,995

Subordinated debt, net

9,852



9,838



9,828

Accrued interest payable

443



246



398

Post-employment liabilities

3,424



3,373



3,330

Other liabilities

6,048



6,010



5,463























Total liabilities

1,334,617



1,281,493



1,213,868























Total shareholders' equity

114,623



117,279



121,061























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,449,240

$ 1,398,772

$ 1,334,929



Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2022 2021



2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 4,565 8,034

$ 9,330 12,894 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

104 (2)



170 (3) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

565 (74)



1,016 (75) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(37) (795)



(246) (1,669) Loss from sale of REO

- -



- - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450 (3,500)



1,100 (3,500) Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(88) (225)



62 (90) Fraudulent wire loss

825 -



825 - Tax effect of adjustments

(475) 1,201



(765) 1,395 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,909 4,639

$ 11,492 8,952















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.73 1.28

$ 1.50 2.05 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02 (0.00)



0.03 (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.09 (0.01)



0.16 (0.01) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01) (0.13)



(0.04) (0.27) Loss from sale of REO

- -



- - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.07 (0.56)



0.18 (0.56) Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(0.01) (0.04)



0.01 (0.01) Fraudulent wire loss

0.13 -



0.13 - Tax effect of adjustments

(0.08) 0.19



(0.12) 0.22 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.95 0.74

$ 1.85 1.43















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.29 % 2.75 %



1.34 % 2.25 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 % 0.00 %



0.02 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.16 % -0.03 %



0.15 % -0.01 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 % -0.27 %



-0.04 % -0.29 % Loss from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 %



0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.13 % -1.20 %



0.16 % -0.61 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.02 % -0.08 %



0.01 % -0.02 % Fraudulent wire loss

0.23 % 0.00 %



0.12 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.13 % 0.41 %



-0.11 % 0.24 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.67 % 1.59 %



1.66 % 1.56 %















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.81 % 29.00 %



15.87 % 23.77 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.36 % -0.01 %



0.29 % -0.01 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.96 % -0.27 %



1.73 % -0.14 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 % -2.87 %



-0.42 % -3.08 % Loss from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 %



0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1.56 % -12.63 %



1.87 % -6.45 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.30 % -0.81 %



0.11 % -0.17 % Fraudulent wire loss

2.86 % 0.00 %



1.40 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-1.65 % 4.34 %



-1.30 % 2.57 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.47 % 16.75 %



19.54 % 16.50 %















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

48.43 % 35.87 %



46.36 % 37.82 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.41 % 0.02 %



-0.32 % 0.01 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-2.13 % 0.24 %



-1.85 % 0.13 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.15 % 2.75 %



0.47 % 3.13 % Loss from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 %



0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.72 % 2.01 %



-0.03 % 0.41 % Fraudulent wire loss

-6.72 % 0.00 %



-3.38 % 0.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

40.35 % 41.08 %



41.14 % 41.56 % * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2022 2021



2022 2021 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.76 % 3.79 %



3.74 % 3.81 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 % -0.28 %



-0.04 % -0.30 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.75 % 3.51 %



3.70 % 3.50 %















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings













Net income (GAAP) $ 4,565 8,034

$ 9,330 12,894 Income taxes

1,312 2,638



2,654 4,175 Provision for loan losses

450 (3,500)



1,100 (3,500) Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,327 7,172

$ 13,084 13,569















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)













Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.29 % 2.75 %

$ 1.34 % 2.25 % Income taxes

0.37 % 0.90 %



0.38 % 0.73 % Provision for loan losses

0.13 % -1.20 %



0.16 % -0.61 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.79 % 2.45 %

$ 1.89 % 2.37 %















Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI













Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.18 19.26







Impact of AOCI per share

2.07 (0.21)







Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 20.25 19.05









Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2022



2021





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,118,790 12,106 4.34 %

$ 955,178 10,699 4.49 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,440 411 6.75 %



11,446 193 6.76 %

Investments - taxable

137,335 1,075 3.14 %



85,553 581 2.72 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

13,727 122 3.55 %



13,402 113 3.37 %

Interest earning deposits

60,229 91 0.61 %



53,603 9 0.07 %

Other investments, at cost

6,815 107 6.30 %



9,052 39 1.73 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,361,336 13,912 4.10 %



1,128,234 11,634 4.14 %

Noninterest earning assets

54,848







41,124





Total assets $ 1,416,184





$ 1,169,358

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 64,436 64 0.40 %

$ 30,027 10 0.13 %

Savings accounts

377,906 277 0.29 %



326,025 209 0.26 %

Money market accounts

182,480 241 0.53 %



101,549 67 0.26 %

Retail time deposits

73,023 79 0.43 %



129,196 233 0.72 %

Wholesale time deposits

148,557 120 0.32 %



91,954 63 0.27 %

Total interest bearing deposits

846,402 781 0.37 %



678,751 582 0.34 %























Senior debt

11,250 102 3.64 %



13,125 120 3.67 %

Subordinated debt

9,845 164 6.68 %



9,792 163 6.68 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

89,560 108 0.48 %



92,308 98 0.43 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

957,057 1,155 0.48 %



793,976 963 0.49 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

333,306







256,365





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,337







8,206





Total liabilities

1,300,700







1,058,547



























Total shareholders' equity

115,484







110,811





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,416,184





$ 1,169,358



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



12,757







10,671

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 404,279





$ 334,258



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

142 %







142 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.61 %







3.65 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.76 %







3.79 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total



interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2021





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,086,662 23,349 4.33 %

$ 935,436 21,363 4.61 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,521 821 6.75 %



11,508 385 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

140,514 2,069 2.97 %



77,381 1,069 2.79 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

15,101 253 3.38 %



12,723 211 3.35 %

Interest earning deposits

63,046 112 0.36 %



62,769 25 0.08 %

Other investments, at cost

6,900 110 3.21 %



7,832 75 1.93 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,336,744 26,714 4.03 %



1,107,648 23,128 4.21 %

Noninterest earning assets

50,910







39,673





Total assets $ 1,387,654





$ 1,147,321

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 64,406 91 0.28 %

$ 30,615 18 0.12 %

Savings accounts

368,510 497 0.27 %



324,963 460 0.29 %

Money market accounts

178,904 361 0.41 %



85,760 128 0.30 %

Retail time deposits

75,380 161 0.43 %



141,812 639 0.91 %

Wholesale time deposits

141,003 164 0.23 %



113,197 191 0.34 %

Total interest bearing deposits

828,203 1,274 0.31 %



696,347 1,436 0.42 %























Senior debt

11,429 204 3.60 %



13,357 233 3.52 %

Subordinated debt

9,838 328 6.72 %



9,785 327 6.74 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances 90,055 144 0.32 %



71,271 219 0.62 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

939,525 1,950 0.42 %



790,760 2,215 0.56 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

320,154







239,231





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,363







8,853





Total liabilities

1,270,042







1,038,844



























Total shareholders' equity

117,612







108,477





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,387,654





$ 1,147,321



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



24,764







20,913

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 397,219





$ 316,888



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-

















bearing liabilities

142 %







140 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4) 3.61 %







3.65 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.74 %







3.81 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total

interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 4,765 5,106 5,621 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

65 (41) (1) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

451 33 10 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(209) (553) (1,026) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- - 100 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

650 675 200 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

150 71 5 Tax effect of adjustments

(289) (48) 186 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,583 5,243 5,095









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.77 0.81 0.90 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01 (0.01) (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.07 0.01 0.00 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.03) (0.09) (0.17) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- - 0.02 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.10 0.11 0.03 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02 0.01 0.00 Tax effect of adjustments

(0.05) (0.01) 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.90 0.83 0.81









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 % 1.53 % 1.79 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02 % -0.01 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.13 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.06 % -0.17 % -0.33 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.19 % 0.20 % 0.06 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.04 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.09 % -0.01 % 0.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.64 % 1.57 % 1.62 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.94 % 17.10 % 19.22 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.22 % -0.14 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.51 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.70 % -1.85 % -3.51 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.34 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

2.17 % 2.26 % 0.68 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.50 % 0.24 % 0.02 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.97 % -0.16 % 0.64 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

18.67 % 17.56 % 17.42 %









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

44.26 % 44.96 % 38.55 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.25 % 0.15 % 0.00 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-1.59 % -0.12 % -0.04 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.84 % 2.11 % 3.58 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.84 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-1.28 % -0.58 % -0.05 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.96 % 46.51 % 41.15 % * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.68 % 3.66 % 3.84 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.06 % -0.17 % -0.34 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.61 % 3.49 % 3.51 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 4,765 5,106 5,621 Income taxes

1,342 994 1,580 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

650 675 200 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,757 6,775 7,401









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 1.40 % 1.53 % 1.79 % Income taxes

0.40 % 0.30 % 0.50 % Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.19 % 0.20 % 0.06 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 1.99 % 2.03 % 2.36 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.65 19.26

Impact of AOCI per share

1.04 (0.20)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 19.69 19.05



SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.