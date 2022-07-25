Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 25, 2022, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per common share, representing a 3.3% increase from the $0.15 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our sixth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2022

2021












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

4,565

5,909

$

8,034

4,639

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.73

0.95

$

1.28

0.74

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.29 %

1.67 %

2.75 %

1.59 %

Return on average equity

15.81 %

20.47 %

29.00 %

16.75 %

Efficiency ratio

48.43 %

40.35 %

35.87 %

41.08 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.76 %

3.75 %

3.79 %

3.51 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

6,327

$

7,172

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


1.79 %



2.45 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
































For the Six Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2022

2021












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

9,330

11,492

$

12,894

8,952

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.50

1.85

$

2.05

1.43

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.34 %

1.66 %

2.25 %

1.56 %

Return on average equity

15.87 %

19.54 %

23.77 %

16.50 %

Efficiency ratio

46.36 %

41.14 %

37.82 %

41.56 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74 %

3.70 %

3.81 %

3.50 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

13,084

$

13,569

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


1.89 %



2.37 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.













As of and for the

As of and for the

As of and for the



3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021












(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality







Non-performing loans

$

1,283

$

1,839

$

1,859

Real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

1,283

$

1,839

$

1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.11 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

75

$

69

$

164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

900.16 %

603.86 %

566.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 

0.98 %

0.99 %

0.98 %









Other Data







Core deposits (2)

$

969,016

$

946,111

$

889,076

Cash dividends declared

$

0.150

$

0.145

$

0.530

Shares outstanding

6,304,941

6,287,191

6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.18

$

18.65

$

19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(13,023)

(6,542)

1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

20.25

$

19.69

$

19.05

Closing market price per common share

$

27.00

$

30.90

$

30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

148.52 %

165.65 %

159.66 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.91 %

8.38 %

9.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.64 %

9.83 %

9.75 %










(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,







      this is a non-GAAP financial measure







(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits







(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets















Five Quarter Trends

For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022


2021





June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income 

$

4,565

$

4,765

$

5,106

$

5,621

$

8,034

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.73

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

0.90

$

1.28

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

1.79 %

2.75 %

Return on average equity 

15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

19.22 %

29.00 %

Efficiency ratio

48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

38.55 %

35.87 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.76 %

3.64 %

3.66 %

3.84 %

3.79 %













2022


2021





June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

5,909

$

5,583

$

5,243

$

5,095

$

4,639

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.95

$

0.90

$

0.83

$

0.81

$

0.74

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %

1.62 %

1.59 %

Return on average equity 

20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %

17.42 %

16.75 %

Efficiency ratio

40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

41.15 %

41.08 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %

3.51 %

3.51 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

6,327

$

6,757

$

6,775

$

7,401

$

7,172

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %

2.36 %

2.45 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.












Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another strong earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 27% from $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $5.9 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 28% from $0.74 to $0.95 over the same periods.  Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 20.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.75% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 5% to 1.67% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.59% in the second quarter of 2021.  The allowance to loans remained strong at 0.98% at June 30, 2022, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 9 to 1.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.09%, with no properties in real estate owned.  As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.3% to $0.155 per quarter, our sixth consecutive quarterly increase. 

For the first time in the Company's history, we incurred a fraudulent wire loss in connection with the closing of a residential loan in the amount of $825,000.  We are currently working with law enforcement and pursuing several options for recovery including insurance and potential litigation, and we have engaged counsel to perform a full review of the matter.

We continue to work very hard on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of a new 25,000 sf operations center to replace our existing leased space in Johnson City, TN. This facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the second half of 2022.
  • We are pleased to announce that we are under contract for the purchase of a 37,500 sf former bank building at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate certain back-office functions in this building.
  • Finally, we are excited to announce that our Brentwood office opened for business on June 30, 2022. Brentwood is in Williamson County, TN which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income.

Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#26) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global for 2022."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 17.8%, from $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $12.3 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $233.1 million, or 20.7%, from $1.128 billion to $1.361 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $70.0 million, or 20.9%, from $334.3 million to $404.3 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped from 0.49% to 0.48%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased from 4.14% to 4.10%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.79% to 3.76%.

The Company recognized approximately $37 thousand and $0.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Less than $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of June 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 17.1%, from $20.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $24.0 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $229.1 million, or 20.7%, from $1.108 billion to $1.337 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $80.3 million, or 25.3%, from $316.9 million to $397.2 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped from 0.56% to 0.42%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased from 4.21% to 4.03%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.81% to 3.74%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $1.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $224 million of adjustable rate loans, substantially all of which have adjusted in connection with the recent rise in short-term interest rates and could adjust further with an additional increase in short term interest rates.  Additionally, the Company has approximately $11 million and $40 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.5 million and $1.1 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A recovery of loan losses of $3.5 million was recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones established for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Service charges and fee income

$

373

347

26

Bank owned life insurance

44

45

(1)

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(104)

2

(106)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(565)

74

(639)

Gain on sale of loans

4

102

(98)

Wealth management

173

142

31

Limited partnership income

-

-

-

Other noninterest income

24

18

6






$

(51)

730

(781)












Six Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Service charges and fee income

$

711

640

71

Bank owned life insurance

87

76

11

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(170)

3

(173)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(1,016)

75

(1,091)

Gain on sale of loans

24

205

(181)

Wealth management

369

306

63

Limited partnership income

373

-

373

Other noninterest income

19

33

(14)






$

397

1,338

(941)





Noninterest income declined to a loss of $51 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.6 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank trust preferred securities) and $0.1 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the second quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns.  These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value.  Gain on sale of loans declined during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. 

Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.3 million during the same period of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.0 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank trust preferred securities) and $0.2 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the 2022 period as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns.  These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value.  Gain on sale of loans declined during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines were partially offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

2,895

2,369

526

Occupancy

392

328

64

Furniture and equipment

129

127

2

Data processing

485

379

106

FDIC insurance

164

114

50

Office

187

183

4

Advertising

87

91

(4)

Professional fees

362

306

56

Other noninterest expense

1,241

115

1,126






$

5,942

4,012

1,930












Six Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

6,118

4,688

1,430

Occupancy

757

688

69

Furniture and equipment

223

275

(52)

Data processing

961

774

187

FDIC insurance

330

229

101

Office

340

346

(6)

Advertising

149

133

16

Professional fees

667

524

143

Other noninterest expense

1,763

596

1,167






$

11,308

8,253

3,055

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 48.1%, from $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $5.9 million in the same period of 2022.  The increase was primarily the result of the $0.8 million fraudulent wire loss discussed above, which is included in other noninterest expense.  Excluding this loss, noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 27.5%.  Compensation and benefits increased $0.5 million, 22.2%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 97 at June 30, 2021 to 111 at June 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.  Data processing expenses increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions.

Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million, or 37.0%, from $8.3 million during the first six months of 2021 to 11.3 million in the same period of 2022.  The increase was primarily the result of the $0.8 million fraudulent wire loss discussed above, which is included in other noninterest expense.  Excluding this loss, noninterest expense increased $2.2 million, or 27.0%.  Compensation and benefits increased $1.4 million, 30.5%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 97 at June 30, 2021 to 111 at June 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.  Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions.  The increase in professional fees is primarily a result of increased audit expenses in conjunction with the Company's adoption of FDICIA.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

22.32 %

24.72 %

22.15 %

24.46 %





The Company's tax rates during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same periods in 2021 due to an increase in state tax credits on tax exempt loans, which increased from an average balance of $11.4 million and $11.5 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 to $24.4 million and $24.5 million, respectively, during the same periods in 2022.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $114.3 million, or 8.6%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.449 billion at June 30 2022.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale balances decreased $15.4 million, or 9.8%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

 June 30, 

 December 31, 


2022

2021

(in thousands)






Agency MBS

$

18,060

20,118

Bank subordinated debt

20,744

18,341

Business Development Companies

3,982

4,430

Corporate

6,527

6,954

Multifamily 

9,036

9,988

Municipal

35,968

46,482

Non-agency MBS

46,249

49,604

$

140,565

155,916

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 29% as of June 30, 2022.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $111.5 million, or 10.4%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.182 billion at June 30, 2022.  Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $5.6 million reduction in PPP loans.  On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 20.8% in the first six months of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

29,681

24,769

23,662

17,505

16,795

Other construction

41,629

40,562

40,507

35,234

38,121

Farmland

11,747

12,181

12,456

7,559

5,488

Home equity

34,131

31,848

33,262

31,270

30,601

Residential 

338,314

312,615

292,323

286,873

257,048

Multi-family

80,342

77,542

68,868

51,293

47,063

Owner-occupied commercial 

216,663

216,300

190,162

182,379

185,213

Non-owner occupied commercial

260,537

256,314

251,398

255,488

248,789

Commercial & industrial

146,366

129,450

131,125

99,914

90,048

PPP Program

9,886

11,488

15,454

32,882

63,861

Consumer

12,681

10,727

11,315

11,227

10,919












$

1,181,977

1,123,796

1,070,532

1,011,624

993,946
  • Premises and equipment increased $5.6 million, or 32.7%, during the first six months of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has incurred approximately $6.2 million out of an expected $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company is also under contract to purchase a location for the new Knoxville financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately $8.5 million.
  • Total deposits increased $101.0 million, or 9.1%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.209 billion at June 30, 2022. The primary driver of this increase was a $40.7 million, or 13.2%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $308.2 million to $348.8 million, as well as a $28.4 million, or 8.2%, increase in savings accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $9.0 million, or 10.6%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continued to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low, though recently rising, interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year, and increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022 in order to help fund the Company's loan demand.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

348,826

331,142

308,176

314,426

290,305

NOW and money market

244,834

240,995

233,899

190,351

173,924

Savings

375,356

373,974

347,001

335,002

322,306

Retail time deposits

75,903

71,434

84,860

97,493

117,641

Wholesale time deposits

163,931

132,981

133,918

107,712

86,196












$

1,208,850

1,150,526

1,107,854

1,044,984

990,372
  • FHLB borrowings decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at June 30, 2022:

Amounts

Current

(000's)

Term

Rate




$

35,000

2 Weeks

1.61 %

10,000

4 Weeks

1.68 %

50,000

3 Month

1.55 %

$

95,000

1.59 %




  • Total equity decreased $6.4 million, or 5.3%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $114.6 million at June 30, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Total

Tangible


Shareholders'

Book Value


Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2021

$

121,061

19.26





Net income

9,330

1.51

Dividends paid

(1,857)

(0.29)

Stock compensation

400

0.06

Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale

(14,311)

(2.27)





June 30, 2022

$

114,623

18.18

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.91% at June 30, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by a rising rate environment.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.11% at June 30, 2022.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.09% at June 30, 2022.  Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at June 30, 2022.  Net charge-offs of $75 thousand were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.98% at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 9 to 1 at June 30, 2022. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xvii) results of regulatory examinations, (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxi) loss of key personnel, and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income







Loans

$

12,106

10,699

$

23,349

21,363

Investment securities - taxable

1,075

581

2,069

1,069

Investment securities - tax exempt

96

89

200

167

Dividends and other

198

48

328

100



13,475

11,417

25,946

22,699

Interest expense







Savings

277

208

497

460

Interest bearing transaction accounts

305

78

453

146

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

134

139

208

432

Other time deposits

65

157

117

398

     Total deposits

781

582

1,275

1,436

Senior debt

102

120

204

233

Subordinated debt

164

163

328

327

FHLB & FRB advances

108

98

144

219



1,155

963

1,951

2,215









Net interest income

12,320

10,454

23,995

20,484









Provision for (recovery of)  loan losses

450

(3,500)

1,100

(3,500)









Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

11,870

13,954

22,895

23,984









Noninterest income







Service charges and fee income

373

347

711

640

Bank owned life insurance

44

45

87

76

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(104)

2

(170)

3

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(565)

74

(1,016)

75

Gain on sale of loans

4

102

24

205

Wealth management

173

142

369

306

Limited partnership income

-

-

373

-

Other noninterest income

24

18

19

33



(51)

730

397

1,338

Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits

2,895

2,369

6,118

4,688

Occupancy

392

328

757

688

Furniture and equipment

129

127

223

275

Data processing

485

379

961

774

FDIC insurance

164

114

330

229

Office

187

183

340

346

Advertising

87

91

149

133

Professional fees

362

306

667

524

Other noninterest expense

1,241

115

1,763

596



5,942

4,012

11,308

8,253









Income before income taxes

5,877

10,672

11,984

17,069









Income taxes

1,312

2,638

2,654

4,175









Net income

$

4,565

8,034

$

9,330

12,894









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

0.74

1.28

$

1.51

2.06

Diluted

$

0.73

1.28

$

1.50

2.05









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,202,100

6,270,403

6,196,536

6,269,559

Diluted

6,227,866

6,278,677

6,227,595

6,275,354

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

12,619

$

13,123

$

10,655

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

64,034

70,674

57,932

Cash and cash equivalents

76,653

83,797

68,587











Investments available for sale

140,565

147,645

155,916

Equity securities

5,952

6,518

7,074

Loans held for sale

501

130

315











Loans receivable

1,181,977

1,123,796

1,070,532

Allowance for loans losses

(11,549)

(11,105)

(10,524)

Net loans receivable

1,170,428

1,112,691

1,060,008











Premises and equipment, net

22,831

19,459

17,211

Accrued interest receivable

3,645

3,645

3,395

Bank owned life insurance

9,687

9,643

9,600

Restricted stock

5,951

5,951

5,951

Deferred tax assets, net 

7,847

5,550

2,784

Other assets

5,180

3,743

4,088











Total assets

$

1,449,240

$

1,398,772

$

1,334,929











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

348,826

$

331,142

$

308,176

Interest-bearing

696,093

686,403

665,760

Wholesale

163,931

132,981

133,918

Total deposits

1,208,850

1,150,526

1,107,854











FHLB borrowings

95,000

100,000

75,000

Senior debt, net

11,000

11,500

11,995

Subordinated debt, net

9,852

9,838

9,828

Accrued interest payable

443

246

398

Post-employment liabilities

3,424

3,373

3,330

Other liabilities

6,048

6,010

5,463











Total liabilities

1,334,617

1,281,493

1,213,868











Total shareholders' equity

114,623

117,279

121,061











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,449,240

$

1,398,772

$

1,334,929

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 










Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income






Net income (GAAP)

$

4,565

8,034

$

9,330

12,894

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

104

(2)

170

(3)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

565

(74)

1,016

(75)

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(37)

(795)

(246)

(1,669)

Loss from sale of REO 

-

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450

(3,500)

1,100

(3,500)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

(88)

(225)

62

(90)

Fraudulent wire loss

825

-

825

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(475)

1,201

(765)

1,395

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,909

4,639

$

11,492

8,952








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share






Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.73

1.28

$

1.50

2.05

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02

(0.00)

0.03

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.09

(0.01)

0.16

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01)

(0.13)

(0.04)

(0.27)

Loss from sale of REO

-

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.07

(0.56)

0.18

(0.56)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

(0.01)

(0.04)

0.01

(0.01)

Fraudulent wire loss

0.13

-

0.13

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.08)

0.19

(0.12)

0.22

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.95

0.74

$

1.85

1.43








Adjusted Return on Average Assets






Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.29 %

2.75 %

1.34 %

2.25 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.16 %

-0.03 %

0.15 %

-0.01 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.27 %

-0.04 %

-0.29 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.13 %

-1.20 %

0.16 %

-0.61 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

-0.02 %

-0.08 %

0.01 %

-0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss

0.23 %

0.00 %

0.12 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.13 %

0.41 %

-0.11 %

0.24 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.67 %

1.59 %

1.66 %

1.56 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity






Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.81 %

29.00 %

15.87 %

23.77 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.36 %

-0.01 %

0.29 %

-0.01 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.96 %

-0.27 %

1.73 %

-0.14 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 %

-2.87 %

-0.42 %

-3.08 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1.56 %

-12.63 %

1.87 %

-6.45 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

-0.30 %

-0.81 %

0.11 %

-0.17 %

Fraudulent wire loss

2.86 %

0.00 %

1.40 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-1.65 %

4.34 %

-1.30 %

2.57 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.47 %

16.75 %

19.54 %

16.50 %








Adjusted Efficiency Ratio






Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

48.43 %

35.87 %

46.36 %

37.82 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.41 %

0.02 %

-0.32 %

0.01 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-2.13 %

0.24 %

-1.85 %

0.13 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.15 %

2.75 %

0.47 %

3.13 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.72 %

2.01 %

-0.03 %

0.41 %

Fraudulent wire loss

-6.72 %

0.00 %

-3.38 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

40.35 %

41.08 %

41.14 %

41.56 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 






Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)






Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.76 %

3.79 %

3.74 %

3.81 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.28 %

-0.04 %

-0.30 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.75 %

3.51 %

3.70 %

3.50 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings






Net income (GAAP)

$

4,565

8,034

$

9,330

12,894

Income taxes

1,312

2,638

2,654

4,175

Provision for loan losses

450

(3,500)

1,100

(3,500)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,327

7,172

$

13,084

13,569








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)






Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.29 %

2.75 %

$

1.34 %

2.25 %

Income taxes

0.37 %

0.90 %

0.38 %

0.73 %

Provision for loan losses

0.13 %

-1.20 %

0.16 %

-0.61 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.79 %

2.45 %

$

1.89 %

2.37 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI






Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.18

19.26



Impact of AOCI per share

2.07

(0.21)



Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.25

19.05



Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,118,790

12,106

4.34 %

$

955,178

10,699

4.49 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,440

411

6.75 %

11,446

193

6.76 %

Investments - taxable

137,335

1,075

3.14 %

85,553

581

2.72 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

13,727

122

3.55 %

13,402

113

3.37 %

Interest earning deposits

60,229

91

0.61 %

53,603

9

0.07 %

Other investments, at cost

6,815

107

6.30 %

9,052

39

1.73 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,361,336

13,912

4.10 %

1,128,234

11,634

4.14 %

Noninterest earning assets

54,848



41,124


Total assets

$

1,416,184


$

1,169,358












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

64,436

64

0.40 %

$

30,027

10

0.13 %

Savings accounts

377,906

277

0.29 %

326,025

209

0.26 %

Money market accounts

182,480

241

0.53 %

101,549

67

0.26 %

Retail time deposits

73,023

79

0.43 %

129,196

233

0.72 %

Wholesale time deposits

148,557

120

0.32 %

91,954

63

0.27 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

846,402

781

0.37 %

678,751

582

0.34 %












Senior debt

11,250

102

3.64 %

13,125

120

3.67 %

Subordinated debt

9,845

164

6.68 %

9,792

163

6.68 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

89,560

108

0.48 %

92,308

98

0.43 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

957,057

1,155

0.48 %

793,976

963

0.49 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

333,306



256,365


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,337



8,206


Total liabilities

1,300,700



1,058,547













Total shareholders' equity

115,484



110,811


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,416,184


$

1,169,358













Tax-equivalent net interest income

12,757



10,671












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

404,279


$

334,258













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

142 %



142 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.61 %



3.65 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.76 %



3.79 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.





(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 

       interest-earning assets








Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,086,662

23,349

4.33 %

$

935,436

21,363

4.61 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,521

821

6.75 %

11,508

385

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

140,514

2,069

2.97 %

77,381

1,069

2.79 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

15,101

253

3.38 %

12,723

211

3.35 %

Interest earning deposits

63,046

112

0.36 %

62,769

25

0.08 %

Other investments, at cost

6,900

110

3.21 %

7,832

75

1.93 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,336,744

26,714

4.03 %

1,107,648

23,128

4.21 %

Noninterest earning assets

50,910



39,673


Total assets

$

1,387,654


$

1,147,321












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

64,406

91

0.28 %

$

30,615

18

0.12 %

Savings accounts

368,510

497

0.27 %

324,963

460

0.29 %

Money market accounts

178,904

361

0.41 %

85,760

128

0.30 %

Retail time deposits

75,380

161

0.43 %

141,812

639

0.91 %

Wholesale time deposits

141,003

164

0.23 %

113,197

191

0.34 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

828,203

1,274

0.31 %

696,347

1,436

0.42 %












Senior debt

11,429

204

3.60 %

13,357

233

3.52 %

Subordinated debt

9,838

328

6.72 %

9,785

327

6.74 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

90,055

144

0.32 %

71,271

219

0.62 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

939,525

1,950

0.42 %

790,760

2,215

0.56 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

320,154



239,231


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,363



8,853


Total liabilities

1,270,042



1,038,844













Total shareholders' equity

117,612



108,477


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,387,654


$

1,147,321













Tax-equivalent net interest income

24,764



20,913












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

397,219


$

316,888













Average interest-earning assets to interest-








     bearing liabilities

142 %



140 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.61 %



3.65 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.74 %



3.81 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate





(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.




(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 

       interest-earning assets








Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 







Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Adjusted Net Income



Net income (GAAP)

$

4,765

5,106

5,621

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

65

(41)

(1)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

451

33

10

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(209)

(553)

(1,026)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-

-

100

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

650

675

200

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

150

71

5

Tax effect of adjustments

(289)

(48)

186

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,583

5,243

5,095





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.77

0.81

0.90

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01

(0.01)

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.07

0.01

0.00

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.03)

(0.09)

(0.17)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-

-

0.02

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.10

0.11

0.03

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02

0.01

0.00

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.05)

(0.01)

0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.90

0.83

0.81





Adjusted Return on Average Assets



Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 %

1.53 %

1.79 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02 %

-0.01 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.13 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.06 %

-0.17 %

-0.33 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.06 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.09 %

-0.01 %

0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.64 %

1.57 %

1.62 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity



Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.94 %

17.10 %

19.22 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.22 %

-0.14 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.51 %

0.11 %

0.03 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.70 %

-1.85 %

-3.51 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.34 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

2.17 %

2.26 %

0.68 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.50 %

0.24 %

0.02 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.97 %

-0.16 %

0.64 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

18.67 %

17.56 %

17.42 %





Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

44.26 %

44.96 %

38.55 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.25 %

0.15 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-1.59 %

-0.12 %

-0.04 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.84 %

2.11 %

3.58 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.84 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-1.28 %

-0.58 %

-0.05 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.96 %

46.51 %

41.15 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 








Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)



Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.68 %

3.66 %

3.84 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.06 %

-0.17 %

-0.34 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.61 %

3.49 %

3.51 %





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings



Net income (GAAP)

$

4,765

5,106

5,621

Income taxes

1,342

994

1,580

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

650

675

200

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,757

6,775

7,401





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.40 %

1.53 %

1.79 %

Income taxes

0.40 %

0.30 %

0.50 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.06 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

1.99 %

2.03 %

2.36 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.65

19.26

Impact of AOCI per share

1.04

(0.20)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

19.69

19.05

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.