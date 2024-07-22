Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its fifteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The second quarter of 2024 appears to have been a turning point for the Company's net interest margin, which improved from 1.66% in the first quarter of 2024 to 2.00% in the second quarter of 2024, and finished the quarter at 2.08% for the month of June, 2024. Net interest income represents approximately 90% of the Company's revenue and is a key driver of the Company's earnings. Our recent results from our deposit pricing initiatives suggest that our cost of deposit trends have reversed course during the first quarter of 2024, and we are anticipating continued improvement in our net interest margin for the remainder of 2024 and into the start of 2025. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 11 bp to 5.77% from 5.66% in the first quarter of 2024 and 49 bp from the same quarter a year ago. Equally as important, the Company's cost of funds declined 22bp from 3.92% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.70% in the current quarter, although still elevated from 3.23% in the second quarter of 2023. We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.08%, no properties in real estate owned, and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of nearly 9x. Liquidity remained strong as of June 30, 2024 with available funding sources more than $50 million in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. During this time of lower net interest income, we remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which declined to 1.36% of average assets during the second quarter of 2024 from 1.47% in the same quarter of 2023, which we believe is among the lowest in our peer group. Our dividend for the quarter remains unchanged from the prior quarter as we continue to manage our tangible book value and ensure that we have adequate capital for future growth.

Construction of our Johnson City financial center was completed and this new facility opened for business on schedule on July 1, 2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, is a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to significantly grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2024



2023























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,324

1,966

$ 2,459

2,202 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37

0.31

$ 0.39

0.35 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.53 %

0.44 %



0.59 %

0.53 % Return on average equity

7.46 %

6.31 %



8.13 %

7.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.36 %

1.36 %



1.47 %

1.47 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.00 %

2.00 %



2.09 %

2.09 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



2,448

$



2,315 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.55 %







0.55 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2024



2023























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 3,839

3,071

$ 4,817

5,258 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61

0.49

$ 0.77

0.84 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.86 %

0.69 %



0.58 %

0.63 % Return on average equity

12.40 %

9.92 %



8.02 %

8.75 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.33 %

1.33 %



1.47 %

1.47 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.80 %

1.80 %



2.32 %

2.32 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



3,866

$



5,852 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.87 %







0.71 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 1,381

$ 805

$ 1,607

Real estate owned $ -

$ -

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,381

$ 805

$ 1,607

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.09 %



0.06 %



0.11 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %



0.04 %



0.09 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (243)

$ (230)

$ 459

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

889.86 %



1559.38 %



811.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.83 %



0.86 %



0.90 %



















Other Data

















Cash dividends declared $ 0.050

$ 0.080

$ 0.640

Shares outstanding

6,373,998



6,376,660



6,352,725

Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.83

$ 19.46

$ 19.33

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.57)



(2.55)



(2.56)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

22.39

$ 22.01

$ 21.89

Closing market price per common share $ 16.87

$ 18.25

$ 18.50

Closing price to book value ratio

85.08 %



93.79 %



95.71 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.06 %



6.88 %



7.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.31 %



9.15 %



9.45 %





(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure (2) The Company does not have any intangible assets

Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2024

2023



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,324 $ 1,515 $ (376) $ 2,473 $ 2,459 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37 $ 0.24 $ (0.06) $ 0.40 $ 0.39 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.53 %

0.34 %

-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 % Return on average equity

7.46 %

4.92 %

-1.25 %

8.19 %

8.13 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %

2.09 %

























2024

2023



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 1,966 $ 1,104 $ 1,244 $ 2,405 $ 2,202 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 $ 0.35 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.44 %

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.56 %

0.53 % Return on average equity

6.31 %

3.59 %

4.13 %

7.97 %

7.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %

2.09 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 2,448 $ 1,418 $ 1,182 $ 2,684 $ 2,315 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.55 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.55 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.05 million, or 0.6%, from $7.83 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $7.79 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $73.4 million , or 4.6%, from $1.591 billion to $1.664 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

, or 4.6%, from to , driven primarily by increases in loans. Average net interest-earning assets declined $47.5 million , or 14.5%, from $329.0 million to $281.4 million , due primarily to a $28.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $22.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.

, or 14.5%, from to , due primarily to a decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 44 bp from 3.93% to 4.37%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 42 bp from 5.21% to 5.63%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.09% to 2.00%.

Net interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 17.5%, from $17.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $14.2 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $121.3 million , or 7.7%, from $1.580 billion to $1.701 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

, or 7.7%, from to , driven primarily by increases in loans. Average net interest-earning assets declined $29.5 million , or 8.9%, from $333.4 million to $303.9 million , due primarily to a $38.4 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $4.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.

, or 8.9%, from to , due primarily to a decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 97 bp from 3.51% to 4.48%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 39 bp from 5.09% to 5.48%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.32% to 1.80%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans subject to repricing of interest rates as of June 30, 2024:



Prime SOFR Treasury Total $ 188,558 97,860 21,370 307,788

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:



Cumulative Beta

Loan Yields Deposit Costs Mar 31, 2022 128.0 % 0.0 % Jun 30, 2022 32.0 % 5.3 % Sep 30, 2022 24.7 % 14.3 % Dec 31, 2022 25.4 % 30.6 % Mar 31, 2023 26.1 % 43.8 % Jun 30, 2023 27.8 % 55.0 % Sep 30, 2023 30.7 % 57.5 % Dec 31, 2023 33.5 % 62.3 % Mar 31, 2024 33.9 % 67.6 % Jun 30, 2024 36.0 % 65.1 %

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment. The Company currently receives approximately $1.0 million per year in net proceeds from the swap.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.5) million and $0.6 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($1.0) million and $0.02 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal or negative provisions in recent periods.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Service charges and fees $ 371 393 (22) Bank owned life insurance

55 46 9 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(8) 1 (9) Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(7) (214) 207 Gain (loss) on sale of loans

29 10 19 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- - - Wealth management

217 170 47 Swap fees

- 173 (173) Limited partnership distributions

- - - Other

15 39 (24)









Total noninterest income $ 672 618 54

Noninterest income increased to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.2 million from the second quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.

from the second quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company recognized a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees from the second quarter of 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.





Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Service charges and fees $ 753 768 (15) Bank owned life insurance

110 92 18 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

69 (9) 78 Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(27) (731) 704 Gain on sale of loans

26 13 13 Gain on sale of fixed assets

30 69 (39) Wealth management

418 321 97 Swap fees

51 220 (169) Limited partnership distributions

- - - Other

24 37 (13)









Total noninterest income $ 1,454 780 674

Noninterest income increased to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $0.8 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.7 million from the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.

from the six months ended as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company recognized a $0.2 million decrease in swap fees from the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,005 3,396 (391) Occupancy

643 558 85 Furniture and equipment

269 184 85 Data processing

608 544 64 FDIC insurance

364 353 11 Office

180 205 (25) Advertising

102 154 (52) Professional fees

551 324 227 Other noninterest expense

295 424 (129)









Total noninterest expense $ 6,017 6,142 (125)

Noninterest expense declined $0.1 million, or 2.0%, from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $6.0 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.4 million , or 11.5%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.

, or 11.5%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs. Professional fees increased $0.2 million , or 70%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.





Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 5,997 6,659 (662) Occupancy

1,231 1,173 58 Furniture and equipment

514 376 138 Data processing

1,054 1,061 (7) FDIC insurance

747 587 160 Office

346 407 (61) Advertising

202 267 (65) Professional fees

1,150 903 247 Other noninterest expense

577 744 (167)









Total noninterest expense $ 11,818 12,177 (359)

Noninterest expense declined $0.4 million, or 2.9%, from $12.2 million in the first six months of 2023 to $11.8 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.6 million , or 9.9%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.

, or 9.9%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 107, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs. Furniture and equipment expense increased $0.1 million , or 36.7%, due primarily to increased depreciation expense for the West Knoxville financial center, which opened for business during the fourth quarter of 2023.

, or 36.7%, due primarily to increased depreciation expense for the financial center, which opened for business during the fourth quarter of 2023. FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million , or 27.2%, due to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to calculate the assessment.

, or 27.2%, due to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to calculate the assessment. Professional fees increased $0.2 million , or 27.4%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023

2024 2023 21.14 % 14.50 %

20.58 % 17.32 %

The Company's tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were unusually low due to the recognition of tax credits on certain loans for state tax purposes. The Company's tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect a more normalized tax rate. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $52.7 million, or 3.0%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.790 billion at June 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $45.5 million , or 66.0%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.

, or 66.0%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth. Available for sale investment security balances decreased $13.2 million , or 10.1%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 12,163 (2,085)

12,870 (1,853) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

7,046 (835)

8,944 (897) Agency floating rate

7,593 28

16,919 (41) Business Development Companies

3,395 (367)

3,420 (345) Corporate

23,774 (2,678)

23,801 (2,673) Municipal

26,078 (7,107)

26,465 (6,790) Non-agency MBS / CMO

37,000 (9,139)

37,805 (9,489)















$ 117,048 (22,182)

130,224 (22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 31% as of June 30, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 .

and . Loans receivable increased $19.3 million , or 1.3%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.472 billion at June 30, 2024 . The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 322% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2024 . The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 18,859

29,716

33,881

39,824

40,309 Other construction

79,309

84,967

89,388

82,288

73,183 Farmland

9,539

9,684

8,614

8,699

9,381 Home equity

53,670

48,059

48,118

45,839

43,992 Residential

459,572

449,894

452,957

446,215

434,780 Multi-family

115,530

115,065

109,859

112,786

111,988 Owner-occupied commercial

244,344

239,010

234,289

229,879

217,778 Non-owner occupied commercial

356,914

335,634

329,204

317,651

324,883 Commercial & industrial

124,712

134,397

137,076

142,685

134,188 PPP Program

119

137

154

191

884 Consumer

9,562

8,779

9,331

9,572

12,732























$ 1,472,130

1,455,342

1,452,871

1,435,629

1,404,098

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Hotels $ 73,514

5.0 % Retail

68,534

4.7 % Office

33,038

2.2 % Marina

31,421

2.1 % Campground

30,101

2.0 % Medical

28,539

1.9 % Mini-storage

23,893

1.6 % Warehouse

22,491

1.5 % Vacation Rentals

16,947

1.2 % Car Wash

13,298

0.9 % Entertainment

9,047

0.6 % Restaurant

4,926

0.3 % Other

1,165

0.1 %

$ 356,914

24.2 %

Premises and equipment increased $6.3 million , or 12.0%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center which opened for business on July 1 , 2024. The following summarizes costs incurred and remaining to be incurred with respect to this project as of June 30, 2024 :





Maximum

Costs Remaining

Incurred Expenditures







(in thousands)







$ 19,746 3,344

Total deposits increased $82.7 million , or 5.6%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.555 billion at June 30 , 2024. An increase in non-interest bearing transaction and NOW and money market accounts during the first six months of 2024 offset a decline in savings accounts and retail time deposits and was further used to reduce wholesale time deposits and increase liquidity.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 285,446

247,262

243,750

270,299

322,003 NOW and money market

415,772

421,139

271,208

250,920

266,777 Savings

227,282

266,168

248,576

258,110

260,741 Retail time deposits

378,944

381,110

392,638

382,708

355,367



1,307,444

1,315,679

1,156,172

1,162,037

1,204,888 Wholesale time deposits

247,329

272,932

315,862

246,716

212,988





















Total deposits $ 1,554,773

1,588,611

1,472,034

1,408,753

1,417,876

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of June 30, 2024:











Original Type

Principal Rate Maturity Term











(in thousands)





















Brokered CD

46,673 5.15 % May, 2025 1 Yr Brokered CD

555 4.75 % Dec, 2025 2 Yr Brokered CD

39,721 4.80 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

10,579 4.75 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

48,551 4.50 % Dec, 2026 3 Yr Brokered CD

44,201 4.75 % Apr, 2027 3 Yr Qwickrate

57,049 5.32 % Through Dec 15, 2026 2.5 Yrs or Less













$ 247,329 4.92 %





FHLB borrowings decreased $30.0 million from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 , and increased $20.0 million from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024 , and consisted of the following at June 30, 2024 :

Amounts Original Current Maturity (000's) Term Rate Date







20,000 2 weeks 5.44 % 07/03/24 10,000 1 month 5.44 % 07/23/24 15,000 3 months 5.50 % 08/26/24 25,000 6 months 5.46 % 09/11/24 70,000

5.46 %



Total equity increased $3.6 million , or 2.9%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $126.4 million at June 30 , 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2023 $ 122,787 19.33











Net income

3,839 0.61

Dividends paid

(829) (0.13)

Stock compensation

720 0.11

Share repurchases

(30) (0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

(94) (0.01)











June 30, 2024 $ 126,393 19.83 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio remained steady at 7.06% at June 30, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, but was up from 6.88% at March 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.31% at June 30, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at June 30, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% at June 30, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.83% at June 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023 and an improvement in modeled economic projections. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 9 to 1 at June 30, 2024 compared to 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023, but declined from 15 to 1 as of March 31, 2024 due to an increase in nonperforming loans from $0.8 million to $1.4 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, March 31, June 30,



June 30, June 30,





2024 2024 2023



2024 2023 Interest income

















Loans $ 20,542 19,846 17,560

$ 40,388 33,921

Investment securities - taxable

1,112 1,323 1,302



2,435 2,613

Investment securities - tax exempt

29 29 38



58 77

Dividends and other

1,133 1,326 1,302



2,459 2,339





22,816 22,524 20,202



45,340 38,950 Interest expense

















Savings

1,859 2,078 1,587



3,937 3,142

Interest bearing transaction accounts

4,175 3,648 2,706



7,823 5,025

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,302 4,860 3,811



9,162 6,474

Other time deposits

3,569 3,653 1,988



7,222 3,002

Total deposits

13,905 14,239 10,092



28,144 17,643

Senior debt

405 405 389



810 637

Subordinated debt

164 164 164



328 329

FHLB & FRB advances

549 1,279 1,718



1,828 3,093





15,023 16,087 12,363



31,110 21,702



















Net interest income

7,793 6,437 7,839



14,230 17,248



















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499) (469) (561)



(968) 26



















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

8,292 6,906 8,400



15,198 17,222



















Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees

371 382 393



753 768

Bank owned life insurance

55 55 46



110 92

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(8) 77 1



69 (9)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(7) (20) (214)



(27) (731)

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

29 (3) 10



26 13

Gain on sale of fixed assets

- 30 -



30 69

Wealth management

217 201 170



418 321

Swap fees

- 51 173



51 220

Other

15 9 39



24 37





672 782 618



1,454 780 Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits

3,005 2,992 3,396



5,997 6,659

Occupancy

643 588 558



1,231 1,173

Furniture and equipment

269 245 184



514 376

Data processing

608 446 544



1,054 1,061

FDIC insurance

364 383 353



747 587

Office

180 166 205



346 407

Advertising

102 100 154



202 267

Professional fees

551 599 324



1,150 903

Other noninterest expense

295 282 424



577 744





6,017 5,801 6,142



11,818 12,177



















Income before income taxes

2,947 1,887 2,876



4,834 5,826



















Income taxes

623 372 417



995 1,009



















Net income $ 2,324 1,515 2,459

$ 3,839 4,817



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.37 0.24 0.39

$ 0.61 0.77

Diluted $ 0.37 0.24 0.39

$ 0.61 0.77



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

6,264,564 6,251,792 6,232,306



6,258,178 6,226,577

Diluted

6,270,308 6,264,626 6,239,575



6,267,261 6,239,761

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 19,122

$ 12,176

$ 21,193 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

95,238



127,961



47,688

Cash and cash equivalents

114,360



140,137



68,881



















Investments available for sale

117,048



120,295



130,224 Equity securities

1,884



1,875



1,882 Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762



3,762



3,762



















Loans receivable

1,472,130



1,455,342



1,452,871 Allowance for credit losses

(12,289)



(12,553)



(13,034)

Net loans receivable

1,459,841



1,442,789



1,439,837



















Premises and equipment, net

58,676



56,182



52,397 Accrued interest receivable

5,707



5,657



5,479 Bank owned life insurance

10,078



10,023



9,968 Restricted stock

4,563



6,224



8,145 Deferred tax assets, net

8,562



8,832



9,101 Other assets

5,940



7,337



8,094



















Total assets $ 1,790,421

$ 1,803,113

$ 1,737,770



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 285,446

$ 247,262

$ 243,750 Interest-bearing

1,021,998



1,068,417



912,422 Wholesale

247,329



272,932



315,862

Total deposits

1,554,773



1,588,611



1,472,034



















FHLB borrowings

70,000



50,000



100,000 Senior debt, net

18,000



20,000



20,000 Subordinated debt, net

9,946



9,932



9,917 Accrued interest payable

3,142



1,968



2,258 Post-employment liabilities

3,350



3,383



3,414 Other liabilities

4,817



5,134



7,360



















Total liabilities

1,664,028



1,679,028



1,614,983



















Total shareholders' equity

126,393



124,085



122,787



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,790,421

$ 1,803,113

$ 1,737,770

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,324 2,459 $ 3,839 4,817 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

8 (1)

(69) 9 Unrealized loss on equity securities

7 214

27 731 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(30) (69) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499) (561)

(968) 26 Fraud loss (recovery)

- -

- (100) Tax effect of adjustments

126 91

272 (156) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,966 2,202 $ 3,071 5,258













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.37 0.39 $ 0.61 0.77 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 (0.00)

(0.01) 0.00 Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00 0.03

0.00 0.12 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(0.00) (0.01) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.08) (0.09)

(0.15) 0.00 Fraud loss (recovery)

- -

- (0.02) Tax effect of adjustments

0.02 0.01

0.04 (0.03) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.31 0.35 $ 0.49 0.84













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.53 % 0.59 %

0.86 % 0.58 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.02 % 0.00 % Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00 % 0.05 %

0.01 % 0.09 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % -0.01 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 % -0.13 %

-0.22 % 0.00 % Fraud loss (recovery)

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.01 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 % 0.02 %

0.06 % -0.02 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.44 % 0.53 %

0.69 % 0.63 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.46 % 8.13 %

12.40 % 8.02 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 % 0.00 %

-0.22 % 0.01 % Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.02 % 0.71 %

0.09 % 1.22 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.10 % -0.11 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.60 % -1.86 %

-3.13 % 0.04 % Fraud loss (recovery)

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.17 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.41 % 0.30 %

0.88 % -0.26 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.31 % 7.28 %

9.92 % 8.75 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets











Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.36 % 1.47 %

1.33 % 1.47 % Fraud loss (recovery)

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.01 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.36 % 1.47 %

1.33 % 1.47 %













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,324 2,459 $ 3,839 4,817 Income taxes

623 417

995 1,009 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499) (561)

(968) 26 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,448 2,315 $ 3,866 5,852













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.53 % 0.59 % $ 0.86 % 0.58 % Income taxes

0.14 % 0.10 %

0.11 % 0.12 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 % -0.13 %

-0.11 % 0.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.55 % 0.55 % $ 0.87 % 0.71 %













Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI











Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 19.83 19.00





Impact of AOCI per share

2.57 2.78





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 22.39 21.78







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,431,221 20,542 5.77 %

$ 1,334,047 17,560 5.28 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

29,057 488 6.75 %



27,219 458 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

115,022 1,112 3.89 %



136,877 1,302 3.82 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,136 37 3.57 %



5,424 48 3.56 %

Interest earning deposits

79,124 964 4.90 %



72,699 1,073 5.92 %

Other investments, at cost

5,581 169 12.18 %



14,436 229 6.36 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,664,141 23,312 5.63 %



1,590,702 20,670 5.21 %

Noninterest earning assets

105,434







82,560





Total assets $ 1,769,575





$ 1,673,262

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 139,641 1,368 3.94 %

$ 96,827 957 3.96 %

Savings accounts

241,012 1,859 3.10 %



270,025 1,587 2.36 %

Money market accounts

281,763 2,807 4.01 %



192,829 1,749 3.64 %

Retail time deposits

378,057 4,218 4.49 %



329,820 3,304 4.02 %

Wholesale time deposits

251,649 3,653 5.84 %



206,411 2,495 4.85 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,292,122 13,905 4.33 %



1,095,912 10,092 3.69 %























Senior debt

19,000 405 8.57 %



20,000 389 7.80 %

Subordinated debt

9,942 164 6.63 %



9,886 164 6.65 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

61,649 549 3.58 %



135,935 1,718 5.07 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,382,713 15,023 4.37 %



1,261,733 12,363 3.93 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

251,882







280,011





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,331







10,602





Total liabilities

1,644,926







1,552,346



























Total shareholders' equity

124,649







120,916





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,769,575





$ 1,673,262



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,289







8,307

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 281,428





$ 328,969



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

120 %







126 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.26 %







1.28 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.00 %







2.09 %









(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate (2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate (3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities (4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,450,308 40,388 5.60 %

$ 1,316,414 33,921 5.20 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

29,249 982 6.75 %



26,670 893 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

120,701 2,435 4.06 %



137,778 2,613 3.82 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,210 73 3.51 %



5,420 97 3.63 %

Interest earning deposits

90,010 2,091 4.67 %



81,224 1,930 4.79 %

Other investments, at cost

6,467 369 11.47 %



12,142 409 6.79 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,700,945 46,338 5.48 %



1,579,647 39,863 5.09 %

Noninterest earning assets

75,360







79,669





Total assets $ 1,776,305





$ 1,659,316

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 127,310 2,445 3.86 %

$ 99,536 1,745 3.54 %

Savings accounts

249,582 3,937 3.17 %



303,856 3,142 2.09 %

Money market accounts

258,567 5,379 4.18 %



196,940 3,280 3.36 %

Retail time deposits

387,383 8,520 4.42 %



269,402 4,988 3.73 %

Wholesale time deposits

270,816 7,863 5.84 %



200,395 4,487 4.52 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,293,658 28,144 4.37 %



1,070,129 17,642 3.32 %























Senior debt

19,500 810 8.35 %



15,714 637 8.17 %

Subordinated debt

9,934 328 6.64 %



9,879 329 6.72 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

73,956 1,828 4.97 %



150,503 3,093 4.14 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,397,048 31,110 4.48 %



1,246,225 21,701 3.51 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

244,137







282,495





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,252







10,414





Total liabilities

1,652,437







1,539,134



























Total shareholders' equity

123,868







120,182





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,776,305





$ 1,659,316



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



15,228







18,162

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 303,897





$ 333,422



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

122 %







127 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.00 %







1.58 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

1.80 %







2.32 %









(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate (2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate (3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities (4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,515 (376) 2,473 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(77) 666 - Unrealized loss on equity securities

20 90 50 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

(30) 55 269 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(469) 1,382 (411) Tax effect of adjustments

145 (573) 24 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,104 1,244 2,405









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.24 (0.06) 0.40 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.01) 0.11 - Unrealized loss on equity securities

- 0.01 0.01 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- 0.01 0.04 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.07) 0.22 (0.07) Tax effect of adjustments

0.02 (0.09) 0.00 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.18 0.20 0.39









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.34 % -0.09 % 0.58 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.02 % 0.15 % 0.00 % Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

-0.01 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 % 0.32 % -0.10 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 % -0.13 % 0.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.25 % 0.29 % 0.56 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

4.92 % -1.25 % 8.19 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.25 % 2.21 % 0.00 % Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.06 % 0.30 % 0.17 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

-0.10 % 0.18 % 0.89 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.52 % 4.59 % -1.36 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.47 % -1.90 % 0.08 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

3.58 % 4.13 % 7.97 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

































Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.30 % 1.48 % 1.34 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.30 % 1.48 % 1.34 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,515 (376) 2,473 Income taxes

372 176 622 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(469) 1,382 (411) Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1,418 1,182 2,684









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.34 % -0.09 % 0.58 % Income taxes

0.08 % 0.04 % 0.15 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 % 0.32 % -0.10 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.31 % 0.27 % 0.63 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 19.46 19.33 18.78 Impact of AOCI per share

2.55 2.56 3.28 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 22.01 21.89 22.06

