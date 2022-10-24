Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Oct 24, 2022, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended September 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2022

2021












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

5,322

5,994

$

5,621

5,021

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.85

0.96

$

0.91

0.81

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40 %

1.58 %

1.79 %

1.60 %

Return on average equity

18.36 %

20.68 %

19.22 %

17.17 %

Efficiency ratio

41.93 %

42.60 %

38.55 %

42.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66 %

3.65 %

3.84 %

3.51 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

7,807

$

7,401

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


2.06 %



2.36 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2022

2021












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

14,652

17,486

$

18,516

13,974

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.35

2.81

$

2.97

2.24

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.36 %

1.63 %

2.09 %

1.57 %

Return on average equity

16.66 %

19.89 %

22.20 %

16.76 %

Efficiency ratio

44.79 %

41.65 %

38.07 %

41.73 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.72 %

3.69 %

3.78 %

3.47 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

20,891

$

20,971

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


1.95 %



2.36 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



As of and for the

As of and for the

As of and for the



3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021












(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality







Non-performing loans

$

1,289

$

1,283

$

1,859

Real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

1,289

$

1,283

$

1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.14 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

87

$

75

$

164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

964.86 %

900.16 %

566.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.98 %









Other Data







Core deposits (2)

$

1,060,021

$

969,016

$

889,076

Cash dividends declared

$

0.155

$

0.150

$

0.530

Shares outstanding

6,309,941

6,304,941

6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.03

$

18.18

$

19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(18,441)

(13,023)

1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

20.95

$

20.25

$

19.05

Closing market price per common share

$

28.12

$

27.00

$

30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

155.97 %

148.52 %

159.66 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.26 %

7.91 %

9.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.75 %

9.64 %

9.75 %










(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure


(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits







(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets






Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022

2021


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income 

$

5,322

$

4,565

$

4,765

$

5,106

$

5,621

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.85

$

0.73

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

0.91

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

1.79 %

Return on average equity 

18.36 %

15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

19.22 %

Efficiency ratio

41.93 %

48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

38.55 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66 %

3.76 %

3.64 %

3.66 %

3.84 %













2022

2021


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

5,994

$

5,909

$

5,583

$

5,243

$

5,021

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.96

$

0.95

$

0.90

$

0.83

$

0.81

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

1.58 %

1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

Return on average equity 

20.68 %

20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %

17.17 %

Efficiency ratio

42.60 %

40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

42.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.65 %

3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %

3.51 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

7,807

$

6,327

$

6,757

$

6,775

$

7,401

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 

2.06 %

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %

2.36 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another strong earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 19% from $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.0 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 19% from $0.81 to $0.96 over the same periods.  Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 20.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 17.17% for the same period in the prior year. Our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained strong at 1.58% in the third quarter of 2022, down slightly from 1.60% in the third quarter of 2021.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans exceeds 9 to 1 for the second consecutive quarter.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08%, with no properties in real estate owned.  During the third quarter of 2022, we received an insurance recovery of $250,000 related to the fraudulent wire loss incurred during the prior quarter, and we continue to pursue other options for further recovery.  As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.16 per quarter, our seventh consecutive quarterly increase. 

Additionally, we continue to work very hard on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of a new 25,000 sf operations center to replace our existing 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN. Construction on this facility continues and the facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.
  • The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and we believe will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and estimate the project will cost approximately $19.5 million.
  • We are pleased to announce that we completed the purchase of a 37,500 sf former bank building at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN during the third quarter of 2022. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that is currently leased into this building. As a result of purchasing this building, the Company no longer intends to build a financial center in Knoxville, resulting in a considerable savings of time and money. This building is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023.
  • We were happy to conduct the grand opening of our first Nashville area office in Brentwood on September 19, 2022. This event was well attended by the community and provided a great opportunity to showcase our brand.

Finally, we are proud to once again have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#26) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global for 2022."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 13.6%, from $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $12.9 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $240.9 million, or 19.9%, from $1.211 billion to $1.452 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $38.6 million, or 10.3%, from $373.8 million to $412.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.42% to 1.01%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.13% to 4.38%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.84% to 3.66%.

The Company recognized approximately $39 thousand and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Less than $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.9%, from $31.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $36.9 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $233.1 million, or 20.4%, from $1.142 billion to $1.375 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $66.3 million, or 19.7%, from $336.1 million to $402.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.52% to 0.63%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.14% to 4.16%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.78% to 3.72%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $2.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $241.2 million of adjustable rate loans, substantially all of which have adjusted in connection with the recent rise in short-term interest rates and could adjust further with an additional increase in short term interest rates.  Additionally, the Company has approximately $33.5 million and $48.7 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 300 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:

Estimated Cumulative Beta as of

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

Loan Yields

128.00 %

32.00 %

24.67 %

Deposit Costs

0.00 %

5.33 %

14.33 %

Net

128.00 %

26.67 %

10.33 %
Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.9 million and $2.0 million was recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.2 million and ($3.3 million) was recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The Company has engaged a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with its milestones for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Service charges and fee income

$

369

342

27

Bank owned life insurance

44

45

(1)

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(42)

1

(43)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(171)

(10)

(161)

Gain on sale of loans

5

102

(97)

Wealth management

175

157

18

Limited partnership income

96

-

96

Other noninterest income

22

9

13






$

498

646

(148)












Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Service charges and fee income

$

1,080

982

98

Bank owned life insurance

131

121

10

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(212)

4

(216)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(1,187)

65

(1,252)

Gain on sale of loans

29

307

(278)

Wealth management

544

462

82

Limited partnership income

469

-

469

Other noninterest income

41

43

(2)






$

895

1,984

(1,089)

Noninterest income declined to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock).  These losses, which are not credit related, have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value.  Gain on sale of loans declined $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines were partially offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest income declined to $0.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.0 million during the same period of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) and $0.2 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the 2022 period as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns.  Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,299

2,598

701

Occupancy

452

366

86

Furniture and equipment

176

120

56

Data processing

536

478

58

FDIC insurance

161

121

40

Office

183

178

5

Advertising

115

54

61

Professional fees

405

256

149

Other noninterest expense

310

471

(161)






$

5,637

4,642

995












Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

9,416

7,287

2,129

Occupancy

1,209

1,054

155

Furniture and equipment

399

394

5

Data processing

1,497

1,251

246

FDIC insurance

491

351

140

Office

523

523

-

Advertising

264

187

77

Professional fees

1,072

780

292

Other noninterest expense

2,074

1,067

1,007






$

16,945

12,894

4,051

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 21.4%, from $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same period of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a $0.7 million, or 27.0%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 93 at September 30, 2021 to 113 at September 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.  Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional advisory expenses in conjunction with its adoption of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.  Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to the Company's receipt of a $250,000 insurance recovery related to a fraudulent wire loss recognized in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 31.4%, from $12.9 million during the first nine months of 2021 to $16.9 million in the same period of 2022.  Compensation and benefits increased $2.1 million, or 29.2%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions, and professional fees increased $0.3 million for the reasons noted above.  Other noninterest expense increased primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

22.95 %

21.94 %

22.44 %

23.71 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 22.44% from 23.71% in the same period of the prior year due to an increase in the average balance of tax-exempt loans from $7.0 million to $24.4 million over the same periods.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $232.0 million, or 17.4%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.567 billion at September 30 2022.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale balances decreased $22.4 million, or 14.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

 September 30, 

 December 31, 


2022

2021

(in thousands)






Agency MBS

$

17,612

20,118

Bank subordinated debt

18,527

18,341

Business Development Companies

3,749

4,430

Corporate

6,197

6,954

Multifamily 

10,164

9,988

Municipal

32,693

46,482

Non-agency MBS

44,607

49,604

$

133,550

155,916

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of September 30, 2022.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $211.0 million, or 19.7%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.282 billion at September 30, 2022. Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, and owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial lending offset a $8.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 26.3% in the first nine months of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

31,170

29,681

24,769

23,662

17,505

Other construction

50,956

41,629

40,562

40,507

35,234

Farmland

12,524

11,747

12,181

12,456

7,559

Home equity

36,730

34,131

31,848

33,262

31,270

Residential 

393,752

338,314

312,615

292,323

286,873

Multi-family

93,730

80,342

77,542

68,868

51,293

Owner-occupied commercial 

227,502

216,663

216,300

190,162

182,379

Non-owner occupied commercial

281,027

260,537

256,314

251,398

255,488

Commercial & industrial

134,329

146,366

129,450

131,125

99,914

PPP Program

7,461

9,886

11,488

15,454

32,882

Consumer

12,395

12,681

10,727

11,315

11,227












$

1,281,576

1,181,977

1,123,796

1,070,532

1,011,624
  • Premises and equipment increased $12.3 million, or 71.5%, during the first nine months of 2022 primarily due to the following:
    • Costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has incurred approximately $7.8 million out of an estimated $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023.
    • The Company purchased an additional Knoxville financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike for approximately $8.5 million during the third quarter of 2022. Of this purchase price, approximately $2.5 million was allocated to land and not subject to depreciation. This facility is expected to be in use during the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $179.6 million, or 16.2%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.288 billion at September 30, 2022. The primary drivers of this increase were a $56.1 million, or 18.2%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances, a $78.2 million, or 33.4%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $36.6 million, or 10.5%, increase in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

364,290

348,826

331,142

308,176

314,426

NOW and money market

312,132

244,834

240,995

233,899

190,351

Savings

383,599

375,356

373,974

347,001

335,002

Retail time deposits

89,886

75,903

71,434

84,860

97,493

Wholesale time deposits

137,596

163,931

132,981

133,918

107,712












$

1,287,503

1,208,850

1,150,526

1,107,854

1,044,984
  • FHLB borrowings increased $40.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at September 30, 2022:

Amounts

Current

(000's)

Term

Rate




$

50,000

2 Weeks

3.04 %

10,000

2 Weeks

3.09 %

25,000

2 Weeks

3.07 %

50,000

3 Month

3.25 %

$

135,000

3.13 %
  • Total equity decreased $7.3 million, or 6.0%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $113.8 million at September 30, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Total

Tangible


Shareholders'

Book Value


Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2021

$

121,061

19.26





Net income

14,652

2.32

Dividends paid

(2,834)

(0.45)

Stock compensation

610

0.10

Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale

(19,730)

(3.13)





September 30, 2022

$

113,759

18.03

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.26% at September 30, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by a rising rate environment.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at September 30, 2022.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at September 30, 2022.  Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at September 30, 2022.  Net charge-offs of $87 thousand were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2022 and 0.98% at December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 9 to 1 at September 30, 2022. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (viii) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (ix) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (x) vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income







Loans

$

13,957

11,471

$

37,307

32,835

Investment securities - taxable

1,090

625

3,159

1,693

Investment securities - tax exempt

94

95

294

262

Dividends and other

440

97

767

197



15,581

12,288

41,527

34,987

Interest expense







Savings

506

209

1,004

669

Interest bearing transaction accounts

821

97

1,273

244

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

474

84

682

516

Other time deposits

135

112

252

510

     Total deposits

1,936

502

3,211

1,939

Senior debt

141

106

344

338

Subordinated debt

164

164

493

491

FHLB & FRB advances

394

119

538

338



2,635

891

4,586

3,106









Net interest income

12,946

11,397

36,941

31,881









Provision for (recovery of)  loan losses

900

200

2,000

(3,300)









Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

12,046

11,197

34,941

35,181









Noninterest income







Service charges and fee income

369

342

1,080

982

Bank owned life insurance

44

45

131

121

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(42)

1

(212)

4

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(171)

(10)

(1,187)

65

Gain on sale of loans

5

102

29

307

Wealth management

175

157

544

462

Limited partnership income

96

-

469

-

Other noninterest income

22

9

41

43



498

646

895

1,984

Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits

3,299

2,598

9,416

7,287

Occupancy

452

366

1,209

1,054

Furniture and equipment

176

120

399

394

Data processing

536

478

1,497

1,251

FDIC insurance

161

121

491

351

Office

183

178

523

523

Advertising

115

54

264

187

Professional fees

405

256

1,072

780

Other noninterest expense

310

471

2,074

1,067



5,637

4,642

16,945

12,894









Income before income taxes

6,907

7,201

18,891

24,271









Income taxes

1,585

1,580

4,239

5,755









Net income

$

5,322

5,621

$

14,652

18,516









Earnings per common share:







Basic

$

0.86

0.91

$

2.36

2.98

Diluted

$

0.85

0.91

$

2.35

2.97









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,209,436

6,188,206

6,200,883

6,221,159

Diluted

6,235,634

6,201,777

6,230,103

6,229,165

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

15,994

$

12,619

$

10,655

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

72,485

64,034

57,932

Cash and cash equivalents

88,479

76,653

68,587











Investments available for sale

133,550

140,565

155,916

Equity securities

5,798

5,952

7,074

Loans held for sale

-

501

315

Premises and equipment held for sale

4,317

-

-











Loans receivable

1,281,576

1,181,977

1,070,532

Allowance for loans losses

(12,437)

(11,549)

(10,524)

Net loans receivable

1,269,139

1,170,428

1,060,008











Premises and equipment, net

29,522

22,831

17,211

Accrued interest receivable

4,103

3,645

3,395

Bank owned life insurance

9,731

9,687

9,600

Restricted stock

7,143

5,951

5,951

Deferred tax assets, net 

9,921

7,847

2,784

Other assets

5,193

5,180

4,088











Total assets

$

1,566,896

$

1,449,240

$

1,334,929











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

364,290

$

348,826

$

308,176

Interest-bearing

785,617

696,093

665,760

Wholesale

137,596

163,931

133,918

Total deposits

1,287,503

1,208,850

1,107,854











FHLB borrowings

135,000

95,000

75,000

Senior debt, net

10,000

11,000

11,995

Subordinated debt, net

9,850

9,852

9,828

Accrued interest payable

368

443

398

Post-employment liabilities

3,472

3,424

3,330

Other liabilities

6,944

6,048

5,463











Total liabilities

1,453,137

1,334,617

1,213,868











Total shareholders' equity

113,759

114,623

121,061











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,566,896

$

1,449,240

$

1,334,929

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 










Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income






Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

5,621

$

14,652

18,516

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 

42

(1)

212

(4)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

171

10

1,187

(65)

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(39)

(1,026)

(285)

(2,695)

Loss from sale of REO 

-

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

900

200

2,000

(3,300)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

86

5

148

(85)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

(250)

-

575

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(238)

212

(1,003)

1,607

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,994

5,021

$

17,486

13,974








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share






Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.85

0.91

$

2.35

2.97

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01

(0.00)

0.03

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03

0.00

0.19

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01)

(0.17)

(0.05)

(0.43)

Loss from sale of REO

-

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.14

0.03

0.32

(0.53)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

0.01

0.00

0.02

(0.01)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

(0.04)

-

0.09

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.04)

0.03

(0.16)

0.26

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.96

0.81

$

2.81

2.24








Adjusted Return on Average Assets






Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 %

1.79 %

1.36 %

2.09 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.05 %

0.00 %

0.11 %

-0.01 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.33 %

-0.03 %

-0.30 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.24 %

0.06 %

0.19 %

-0.37 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

-0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-0.07 %

0.00 %

0.05 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.06 %

0.07 %

-0.09 %

0.18 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.58 %

1.60 %

1.63 %

1.57 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity






Return on average equity (GAAP)

18.36 %

19.22 %

16.66 %

22.20 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.14 %

0.00 %

0.24 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.59 %

0.03 %

1.35 %

-0.08 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 %

-3.51 %

-0.32 %

-3.23 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

3.11 %

0.68 %

2.27 %

-3.96 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments

0.30 %

0.02 %

0.17 %

-0.10 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-0.86 %

0.00 %

0.65 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.82 %

0.73 %

-1.14 %

1.93 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.68 %

17.17 %

19.89 %

16.76 %








Adjusted Efficiency Ratio






Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

41.93 %

38.55 %

44.79 %

38.07 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.13 %

0.00 %

-0.25 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.53 %

-0.03 %

-1.36 %

0.07 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.12 %

3.59 %

0.34 %

3.29 %

Loss from sale of REO 

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.64 %

-0.04 %

-0.39 %

0.25 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

1.86 %

0.00 %

-1.52 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

42.60 %

42.06 %

41.65 %

41.73 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 






Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)






Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.66 %

3.84 %

3.72 %

3.78 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.34 %

-0.03 %

-0.32 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.65 %

3.51 %

3.69 %

3.47 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings






Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

5,621

$

14,652

18,516

Income taxes

1,585

1,580

4,239

5,755

Provision for loan losses

900

200

2,000

(3,300)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,807

7,401

$

20,891

20,971








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)






Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.40 %

1.79 %

$

1.36 %

2.09 %

Income taxes

0.42 %

0.50 %

0.39 %

0.65 %

Provision for loan losses

0.24 %

0.06 %

0.19 %

-0.37 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

2.06 %

2.36 %

$

1.95 %

2.36 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI






Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.03

19.26



Impact of AOCI per share

2.92

(0.20)



Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.95

19.05



























(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin



Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,204,543

13,957

4.60 %

$

972,008

11,471

4.68 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,254

413

6.75 %

17,802

303

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

133,724

1,090

3.23 %

92,539

625

2.68 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

12,683

119

3.72 %

15,078

120

3.16 %

Interest earning deposits

69,177

293

1.68 %

102,685

36

0.14 %

Other investments, at cost

7,298

147

7.99 %

10,667

61

2.27 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,451,679

16,018

4.38 %

1,210,779

12,616

4.13 %

Noninterest earning assets

66,185



43,967


Total assets

$

1,517,864


$

1,254,746












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

89,011

226

1.01 %

$

57,030

20

0.14 %

Savings accounts

381,533

506

0.53 %

328,837

209

0.25 %

Money market accounts

196,702

595

1.20 %

121,751

77

0.25 %

Retail time deposits

84,903

166

0.78 %

109,664

133

0.48 %

Wholesale time deposits

163,861

443

1.07 %

97,169

63

0.26 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

916,010

1,936

0.84 %

714,451

502

0.28 %












Senior debt

10,250

141

5.46 %

12,750

106

3.30 %

Subordinated debt

9,851

164

6.60 %

9,804

164

6.64 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

103,152

394

1.52 %

100,000

119

0.47 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,039,263

2,635

1.01 %

837,005

891

0.42 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

350,448



290,634


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,224



10,131


Total liabilities

1,401,935



1,137,770













Total shareholders' equity

115,929



116,976


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,517,864


$

1,254,746













Tax-equivalent net interest income

13,383



11,725












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

412,416


$

373,774













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

140 %



145 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.37 %



3.71 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.66 %



3.84 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.





(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 

       interest-earning assets








Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 

























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,126,386

37,307

4.43 %

$

954,379

32,835

4.60 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

24,432

1,233

6.75 %

7,010

354

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

138,225

3,159

3.06 %

82,490

1,693

2.74 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

14,287

372

3.48 %

13,516

332

3.28 %

Interest earning deposits

65,112

404

0.83 %

76,221

61

0.11 %

Other investments, at cost

7,034

363

6.90 %

8,787

136

2.07 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,375,476

42,838

4.16 %

1,142,403

35,411

4.14 %

Noninterest earning assets

56,058



41,120


Total assets

$

1,431,534


$

1,183,523












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

72,698

317

0.58 %

$

40,799

39

0.13 %

Savings accounts

372,898

1,004

0.36 %

326,269

669

0.27 %

Money market accounts

184,901

957

0.69 %

96,607

204

0.28 %

Retail time deposits

78,589

326

0.55 %

130,979

773

0.79 %

Wholesale time deposits

148,706

607

0.55 %

107,795

254

0.32 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

857,792

3,211

0.50 %

702,449

1,939

0.37 %












Senior debt

11,000

344

4.18 %

13,150

338

3.44 %

Subordinated debt

9,841

493

6.70 %

9,791

491

6.70 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

94,469

538

0.76 %

80,952

338

0.56 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

973,102

4,586

0.63 %

806,342

3,106

0.52 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

330,732



257,028


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,462



8,958


Total liabilities

1,314,296



1,072,328













Total shareholders' equity

117,238



111,195


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,431,534


$

1,183,523













Tax-equivalent net interest income

38,252



32,305












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

402,374


$

336,061













Average interest-earning assets to interest-








     bearing liabilities

141 %



142 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.53 %



3.63 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.72 %



3.78 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate





(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities

(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.




(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 

       interest-earning assets








Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 







Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Adjusted Net Income



Net income (GAAP)

$

4,565

4,765

5,106

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

104

65

(41)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

565

451

33

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(37)

(209)

(553)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450

650

675

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(88)

150

71

Fraudulent wire loss

825

Tax effect of adjustments

(475)

(289)

(48)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,909

5,583

5,243





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.73

0.77

0.81

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.02

0.01

(0.01)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.09

0.07

0.01

Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.09)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.07

0.10

0.11

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

(0.01)

0.02

0.01

Fraudulent wire loss

0.13

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.08)

(0.05)

(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.95

0.90

0.83





Adjusted Return on Average Assets



Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 %

0.02 %

-0.01 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.16 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.06 %

-0.17 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.13 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.02 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss

0.23 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-0.13 %

-0.09 %

-0.01 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity



Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.36 %

0.22 %

-0.14 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.96 %

1.51 %

0.11 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.13 %

-0.70 %

-1.85 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1.56 %

2.17 %

2.26 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.30 %

0.50 %

0.24 %

Fraudulent wire loss

2.86 %

Tax effect of adjustments

-1.65 %

-0.97 %

-0.16 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %





Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.41 %

-0.25 %

0.15 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-2.13 %

-1.59 %

-0.12 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.15 %

0.84 %

2.11 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.72 %

-1.28 %

-0.58 %

Fraudulent wire loss

-6.72 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 








Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)



Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.76 %

3.68 %

3.66 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.01 %

-0.06 %

-0.17 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings



Net income (GAAP)

$

4,565

4,765

5,106

Income taxes

1,312

1,342

994

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

450

650

675

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,327

6,757

6,775





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

Income taxes

0.37 %

0.40 %

0.30 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.13 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.18

18.65

19.26

Impact of AOCI per share

2.07

1.04

(0.20)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.25

19.69

19.05

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

