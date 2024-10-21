Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Oct 21, 2024, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its sixteenth consecutive quarterly dividend.  The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The third quarter of 2024 delivered further improvement in yields on interest-earning assets resulting in further increases in the Company's net interest margin, which improved from 2.00% in the second quarter of 2024 to 2.08% in the third quarter of 2024, and finished the quarter at 2.16% for the month of September 2024.  The Company anticipates continued improvement in its net interest margin for the remainder of 2024 and throughout 2025 as the result of improved loan yields and improved funding costs resulting from the repricing of certificates of deposit that have already repriced or will reprice during 2025.  We also believe we are well positioned for future changes in interest rates, whether these adjustments are up or down.  We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 12 bp to 5.89% in the third quarter of 2024 from 5.77% in the second quarter of 2024 and rising 45 bp from the same quarter a year ago.  Equally as important, our cost of funds remained steady at 3.70% in the second and third quarter of 2024 and declined 22bp from 3.92% in the first quarter of 2024.  We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.08%, no properties in real estate owned, and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of over 8x.  Liquidity remained strong as of September 30, 2024 with available funding sources more than $100 million in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. We remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which totaled 1.45% of average assets on an adjusted basis during the third quarter of 2024, which we believe is among the best in our peer group.  Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.50% from 7.06% at June 30, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio remaining steady at 9.29% at September 30, 2024 compared to 9.31% at June 30, 2024.  We continue to see excellent growth from our newest branches in Brentwood, West Knoxville and Johnson City and believe that these markets will continue to drive profitable growth for the Company.

While some of our markets were devastated by the recent storm and floods, we are thankful that our branches and employees sustained minimal damage.  Additionally, we have an immaterial amount of loans in Unicoi County where most of the storm damage occurred and do not expect significant loan losses."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries, and software conversion expenses.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.

For the Three Months Ended September 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2024

2023












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

2,992

2,203

$

2,473

2,405

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.48

0.35

$

0.40

0.39

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.67 %

0.49 %

0.58 %

0.56 %

Return on average equity

9.17 %

6.75 %

8.19 %

7.97 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 %

1.45 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.08 %

2.08 %

2.08 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

2,450

$

2,684

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


0.55 %



0.00 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












2024

2023












GAAP

Adjusted (1)

GAAP

Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

6,830

5,273

$

7,290

7,663

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.09

0.84

$

1.17

1.23

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.51 %

0.40 %

0.58 %

0.61 %

Return on average equity

7.22 %

5.58 %

8.08 %

8.49 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.42 %

1.43 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.88 %

1.88 %

2.24 %

2.24 %










Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$

6,315

$

8,536

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)


0.47 %



0.68 %










(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.


For the Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024

2023


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income (loss)

$

2,992

2,324

$

1,515

$

(376)

$

2,473

Diluted earnings (loss) per share 

$

0.48

0.37

$

0.24

$

(0.06)

$

0.40

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

0.67 %

0.53 %

0.34 %

-0.09 %

0.58 %

Return on average equity 

9.17 %

7.46 %

4.92 %

-1.25 %

8.19 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %













2024

2023


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

2,203

1,966

$

1,104

$

1,244

$

2,405

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.35

0.31

$

0.18

$

0.20

$

0.39

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

0.49 %

0.44 %

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.56 %

Return on average equity 

6.75 %

6.31 %

3.59 %

4.13 %

7.97 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.45 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

2,450

2,448

$

1,418

$

1,182

$

2,684

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.63 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.




As of and for the

As of and for the

As of and for the



3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2024

2024

2023













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality








Non-performing loans

$

1,381

$

1,381

$

1,607

Real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

Non-performing assets

$

1,381

$

1,381

$

1,607

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(258)

$

(243)

$

459

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

805.21 %

889.86 %

811.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 

0.76 %

0.83 %

0.90 %










Other Data








Cash dividends declared

$

0.050

$

0.050

$

0.640

Shares outstanding

6,371,324

6,373,998

6,352,725

Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

20.83

$

19.83

$

19.33

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.02)

(2.57)

(2.56)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

22.85

$

22.39

$

21.89

Closing market price per common share

$

20.98

$

16.87

$

18.50

Closing price to book value ratio

100.70 %

85.08 %

95.71 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.50 %

7.06 %

7.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.29 %

9.31 %

9.45 %











(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure



(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets







Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 3.1%, from $8.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $8.3 million for the same period in 2024.  The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $50.9 million, or 3.1%, from $1.622 billion to $1.673 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $25.4 million, or 7.8%, from $324.3 million to $298.9 million, due primarily to a $16.6 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $19.4 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 32 bp from 4.09% to 4.41%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 35 bp from 5.35% to 5.70%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 3 bp to 1.29% from 1.26% and a consistent level of net interest margin of 2.08% in both periods.

Net interest income decreased $2.8 million, or 11.0%, from $25.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $22.5 million for the same period in 2024.  The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $78.2 million, or 4.9%, from $1.594 billion to $1.672 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $47.7 million, or 14.4%, from $330.5 million to $282.8 million, due primarily to a $31.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $23.1 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 75 bp from 3.71% to 4.46%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 40 bp from 5.18% to 5.58%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread from 1.47% to 1.13% and a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.24% to 1.88%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets subject to contractual repricing of interest rates as of September 30, 2024:

As of


September 30, 2024

Loans receivable

$

339,865

Investments available for sale

7,400

Interest rate swaps (notional)

225,000




$

572,265

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps hedging loans receivable as of September 30, 2024:


Estimated






Fair 

Annual 

Receive

Pay


Notional

Value

Earnings

Term

Maturity

Rate

Rate









Interest Rate Swap

$

150,000

(3,735)

405

3 Yrs

10/1/2026

4.96 %

4.69 %

Interest Rate Swap

75,000

(326)

938

2 Yrs

9/1/2026

4.96 %

3.71 %

$

225,000

(4,061)

1,343



Recovery Of Credit Losses

Three Months Ended September 30


2024

2023

Recovery of credit losses

$

1,282

411






Nine Months Ended September 30


2024

2023

Recovery of credit losses

$

2,250

385

The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses or reductions to our allowance for credit losses in recent periods.  Additionally, the Company began recognizing industry benchmarks for expected recoveries during the third quarter of 2024 which had the effect of reducing the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change





Service charges and fees

$

389

369

20

Bank owned life insurance

56

47

9

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

57

(50)

107

Gain on sale of loans

12

7

5

Loss on sale of fixed assets

-

(269)

269

Wealth management

193

158

35

Swap fees

-

145

(145)

Other

3

-

3





Total noninterest income

$

710

407

303

Noninterest income increased to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.  The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.
  • The Company incurred a $0.3 million loss on the sale of fixed assets from the sale of its former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.1 million decrease in swap fees from the third quarter of 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change





Service charges and fees

$

1,142

1,137

5

Bank owned life insurance

166

139

27

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

69

(9)

78

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

30

(781)

811

Gain on sale of loans

39

21

18

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

30

(200)

230

Wealth management

611

479

132

Swap fees

51

365

(314)

Other

26

37

(11)





Total noninterest income

$

2,164

1,188

976

Noninterest income increased to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $1.2 million in the same period of 2023.  The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.8 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.
  • The Company incurred a $0.3 million loss on the sale of fixed assets from the sale of its former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.
  • Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million from the 2023 to the 2024 period as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions.
  • The Company recognized a $0.3 million decrease in swap fees from the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

2,904

3,148

(244)

Occupancy

780

568

212

Furniture and equipment

320

166

154

Data processing

955

536

419

FDIC insurance

371

286

85

Office

214

197

17

Advertising

121

127

(6)

Professional fees

441

421

20

Other noninterest expense

406

277

129





Total noninterest expense

$

6,512

5,726

786

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 13.7%, from $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $6.5 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.2 million, or 7.8%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 108, offset, in part, by merit increases.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 49.9%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
  • Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 78.1%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)

2024

2023

Change





Compensation and employee benefits

$

8,902

9,807

(905)

Occupancy

2,011

1,740

271

Furniture and equipment

834

543

291

Data processing

2,009

1,597

412

FDIC insurance

1,119

874

245

Office

560

603

(43)

Advertising

323

392

(69)

Professional fees

1,591

1,325

266

Other noninterest expense

982

1,021

(39)





Total noninterest expense

$

18,331

17,902

429

Noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, or 2.4%, from $17.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 to $18.3 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.9 million, or 9.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 117 to 108, offset, in part, by merit increases.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.6 million, or 24.6%, due to the opening of the West Knoxville financial center on October 1, 2023 and Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
  • Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 25.8%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million, or 28.0%, due primarily to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to determine assessments.
  • Professional fees increased $0.3 million, or 20.0%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended September 30

2024

2023

19.83 %

20.10 %


Nine Months Ended September 30

2024

2023

20.26 %

18.28 %

The Company's tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reflect the impact of tax credits on certain loans which reduce the effective state tax rate to a nominal amount.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is also favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 33.3 million, or 1.9%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.771 billion at September 30, 2024.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $17.0 million, or 24.7%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $12.4 million, or 9.5%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023


Estimated

Net

Estimated

Net


Fair

Unrealized

Fair

Unrealized


Value

Gain (Loss)

Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)












Agency MBS / CMO

$

12,403

(1,566)

12,870

(1,853)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

7,237

(618)

8,944

(897)

Agency floating rate

6,998

15

16,919

(41)

Business Development Companies

3,500

(260)

3,420

(345)

Corporate

22,595

(1,867)

23,801

(2,673)

Municipal

27,443

(5,728)

26,465

(6,790)

Non-agency MBS / CMO

37,691

(7,428)

37,805

(9,489)








$

117,867

(17,452)

130,224

(22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 32% as of September 30, 2024.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher. 

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $19.6 million, or 1.4%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.472 billion at September 30, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 312% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2024, down from 322% as of June 30, 2024 and 318% at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

(in thousands)




















Residential construction

$

18,957

18,859

29,716

33,881

39,824

Other construction

48,991

79,309

84,967

89,388

82,288

Farmland

9,462

9,539

9,684

8,614

8,699

Home equity

53,407

53,670

48,059

48,118

45,839

Residential 

466,107

459,572

449,894

452,957

446,215

Multi-family

115,069

115,530

115,065

109,859

112,786

Owner-occupied commercial 

260,981

244,344

239,010

234,289

229,879

Non-owner occupied commercial

367,918

356,914

335,634

329,204

317,651

Commercial & industrial

122,096

124,712

134,397

137,076

142,685

PPP Program

101

119

137

154

191

Consumer

9,409

9,562

8,779

9,331

9,572












$

1,472,498

1,472,130

1,455,342

1,452,871

1,435,629

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2024.  Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.

Loan

% of Total


Balance

Loans





Hotels

$

72,289

4.9 %

Retail

71,249

4.8 %

Office

67,868

4.6 %

Marina

31,217

2.1 %

Campground

24,849

1.7 %

Warehouse

22,722

1.5 %

Mini-storage

22,359

1.5 %

Vacation Rentals

18,081

1.2 %

Car Wash

16,829

1.1 %

Entertainment

9,346

0.6 %

Restaurant

4,876

0.3 %

Other

6,233

0.4 %

$

367,918

25.0 %
  • Premises and equipment increased $9.3 million, or 17.8%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30 30, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $79.7 million, or 5.4%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.552 billion at September 30, 2024. An increase in non-interest bearing transaction and NOW and money market accounts during the first nine months of 2024 offset a decline in savings accounts and retail time deposits and was further used to reduce wholesale time deposits and increase liquidity.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

(in thousands)




















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

268,563

285,446

247,262

243,750

270,299

NOW and money market

437,579

415,772

421,139

271,208

250,920

Savings

207,466

227,282

266,168

248,576

258,110

Retail time deposits

382,386

378,944

381,110

392,638

382,708


1,295,994

1,307,444

1,315,679

1,156,172

1,162,037

Wholesale time deposits

255,739

247,329

272,932

315,862

246,716











Total deposits

$

1,551,733

1,554,773

1,588,611

1,472,034

1,408,753

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of September 30, 2024:



Original

Type

 Principal 

Rate

Maturity

Term






(in thousands)










Brokered CD

46,673

5.25 %

May, 2025

1 Yr

Brokered CD

555

4.75 %

Dec, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD

39,721

4.95 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD

10,579

4.90 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD

48,551

4.50 %

Dec, 2026

3 Yr

Brokered CD

44,201

4.75 %

Apr, 2027

3 Yr

Qwickrate

65,459

5.21 %

Through Mar 30, 2027

2.5 Yrs or Less







$

255,739

4.95 %

  • FHLB borrowings decreased $55.5 million from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024, and consisted of the following at September 30, 2024:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity

(000's)

Term

Rate

Date





$

10,000

1 month

5.23 %

10/08/24

20,000

1 month

4.82 %

10/23/24

15,000

1 Year

4.53 %

08/26/25





$

45,000

4.81 %
  • Total equity increased $10.0 million, or 8.1%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $132.7 million at September 30, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Total

Tangible


Shareholders'

Book Value


Equity

Per Share

(In thousands)








December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33





Net income

6,830

1.09

Dividends paid

(1,148)

(0.18)

Stock compensation

915

0.14

Share repurchases from stock compensation 

(30)

(0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

3,389

0.53





September 30, 2024

$

132,743

20.83

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.50% at September 30, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.29% at September 30, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025.  No shares were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at September 30, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% at September 30, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.  Net recoveries of $0.3 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.76% at September 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due, in part, to the payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023, an improvement in modeled economic projections, and inclusion of expected recoveries beginning in the third quarter of 2024.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 8 to 1 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas;  (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline;  (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial  service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income








Loans

$

21,131

20,542

19,015

$

61,518

52,936

Investment securities - taxable

1,100

1,112

1,274

3,534

3,886

Investment securities - tax exempt

29

29

39

88

117

Dividends and other

1,224

1,133

1,059

3,684

3,398



23,484

22,816

21,387

68,824

60,337

Interest expense








Savings

1,550

1,859

1,760

5,488

4,902

Interest bearing transaction accounts

4,178

4,175

2,487

12,001

7,512

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,319

4,302

4,351

13,480

10,825

Other time deposits

3,710

3,569

2,615

10,931

5,617

     Total deposits

13,757

13,905

11,213

41,900

28,856

Senior debt

347

405

405

1,157

1,042

Subordinated debt

164

164

163

493

493

FHLB advances

964

549

1,603

2,792

4,696



15,232

15,023

13,384

46,342

35,087










Net interest income

8,252

7,793

8,003

22,482

25,250










Recovery of credit losses

(1,282)

(499)

(411)

(2,250)

(385)










Net interest income after recovery of credit losses

9,534

8,292

8,414

24,732

25,635










Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

389

371

369

1,142

1,137

Bank owned life insurance

56

55

47

166

139

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

-

(8)

-

69

(9)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

57

(7)

(50)

30

(781)

Gain on sale of loans

12

29

7

39

21

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

-

-

(269)

30

(200)

Wealth management

193

217

158

611

479

Swap fees

-

-

145

51

365

Other

3

15

-

26

37



710

672

407

2,164

1,188

Noninterest expense








Compensation and employee benefits

2,904

3,005

3,148

8,902

9,807

Occupancy

780

643

568

2,011

1,740

Furniture and equipment

320

269

166

834

543

Data processing

955

608

536

2,009

1,597

FDIC insurance

371

364

286

1,119

874

Office

214

180

197

560

603

Advertising

121

102

127

323

392

Professional fees

441

551

421

1,591

1,325

Other noninterest expense

406

295

277

982

1,021



6,512

6,017

5,726

18,331

17,902










Income before income taxes

3,732

2,947

3,095

8,565

8,921










Income taxes

740

623

622

1,735

1,631










Net income

$

2,992

2,324

2,473

$

6,830

7,290










Earnings  per common share:








Basic

$

0.48

0.37

0.40

$

1.09

1.17

Diluted

$

0.48

0.37

0.40

$

1.09

1.17










Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

6,271,047

6,264,564

6,240,403

6,262,499

6,231,237

Diluted

6,279,212

6,270,308

6,243,630

6,271,068

6,240,119

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)













September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2024

2024

2023

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

13,796

$

19,122

$

21,193

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

72,112

95,238

47,688

Cash and cash equivalents

85,908

114,360

68,881










Investments available for sale

117,867

117,048

130,224

Equity securities

2,727

1,884

1,882

Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762

3,762

3,762










Loans receivable

1,472,498

1,472,130

1,452,871

Allowance for credit losses

(11,120)

(12,289)

(13,034)

Net loans receivable

1,461,378

1,459,841

1,439,837










Premises and equipment, net

61,715

58,676

52,397

Accrued interest receivable

5,622

5,707

5,479

Bank owned life insurance

10,134

10,078

9,968

Restricted stock

4,563

4,563

8,145

Deferred tax assets, net 

7,200

8,562

9,101

Other assets

10,156

5,940

8,094










Total assets

$

1,771,032

$

1,790,421

$

1,737,770










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing

$

268,563

$

285,446

$

243,750

Interest-bearing

1,027,431

1,021,998

912,422

Wholesale

255,739

247,329

315,862

Total deposits

1,551,733

1,554,773

1,472,034










FHLB borrowings

45,000

70,000

100,000

Senior debt, net

16,000

18,000

20,000

Subordinated debt, net

9,957

9,946

9,917

Accrued interest payable

3,482

3,142

2,258

Post-employment liabilities

3,319

3,350

3,414

Other liabilities

8,798

4,817

7,360










Total liabilities

1,638,289

1,664,028

1,614,983










Total shareholders' equity

132,743

126,393

122,787










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,771,032

$

1,790,421

$

1,737,770

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









2024

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,992

2,473

$

6,830

7,290

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

-

-

(69)

9

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(57)

50

(30)

781

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

-

269

(30)

200

Recovery of credit losses

(1,282)

(411)

(2,250)

(385)

Recovery of fraud loss

-

-

-

(100)

Software conversion expense

271

-

271

-

Tax effect of adjustments

279

24

551

(132)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,203

2,405

$

5,273

7,663







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.48

0.40

$

1.09

1.17

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

-

-

(0.01)

0.00

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01)

0.01

(0.00)

0.13

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

-

0.04

(0.00)

0.03

Recovery of credit losses

(0.20)

(0.07)

(0.36)

(0.06)

Recovery of fraud loss

-

-

-

(0.02)

Software conversion expense

0.04

-

0.04

-

Tax effect of adjustments

0.04

0.00

0.09

(0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.35

0.39

$

0.84

1.23







Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.67 %

0.58 %

0.51 %

0.58 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

0.00 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.01 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.06 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

Recovery of credit losses

-0.29 %

-0.10 %

-0.17 %

-0.03 %

Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

Software conversion expense

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.06 %

0.01 %

0.04 %

-0.01 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.40 %

0.61 %







Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)

9.17 %

8.19 %

7.22 %

8.08 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.07 %

0.01 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.17 %

0.17 %

-0.03 %

0.87 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 %

0.89 %

-0.03 %

0.22 %

Recovery of credit losses

-3.93 %

-1.36 %

-2.38 %

-0.43 %

Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.11 %

Software conversion expense

0.83 %

0.00 %

0.29 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.86 %

0.08 %

0.58 %

-0.15 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.75 %

7.97 %

5.58 %

8.49 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









2024

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.46 %

1.34 %

1.37 %

1.42 %

Software conversion expense

-0.02 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

0.01 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.45 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

1.43 %







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,992

2,473

$

6,830

7,290

Income taxes

740

622

1,735

1,631

Recovery of credit losses

(1,282)

(411)

(2,250)

(385)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,450

2,684

$

6,315

8,536







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.67 %

0.58 %

$

0.51 %

0.58 %

Income taxes

0.17 %

0.15 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

Recovery of credit losses

-0.29 %

-0.10 %

-0.17 %

-0.03 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.55 %

0.63 %

$

0.47 %

0.68 %







Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

20.83

18.78


Impact of AOCI per share

2.02

3.28


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.85

22.06


Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 














For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,427,693

21,131

5.89 %

$

1,386,818

19,015

5.44 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

28,814

489

6.75 %

28,935

492

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

115,964

1,100

3.77 %

131,461

1,274

3.84 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,244

37

3.44 %

5,301

49

3.69 %

Interest earning deposits

90,779

1,093

4.79 %

60,571

720

4.72 %

Other investments, at cost

5,429

131

9.60 %

8,982

339

14.97 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,672,923

23,981

5.70 %

1,622,068

21,889

5.35 %

Noninterest earning assets

107,583



88,162


Total assets

$

1,780,506


$

1,710,230












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

137,038

1,370

3.98 %

$

65,837

607

3.66 %

Savings accounts

218,956

1,550

2.82 %

259,887

1,760

2.69 %

Money market accounts

291,614

2,808

3.83 %

186,249

1,880

4.00 %

Retail time deposits

382,547

4,348

4.52 %

371,000

3,994

4.27 %

Wholesale time deposits

252,313

3,681

5.80 %

236,112

2,972

4.99 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

1,282,468

13,757

4.27 %

1,119,085

11,213

3.98 %












Senior debt

17,000

347

8.12 %

20,000

405

8.03 %

Subordinated debt

9,953

164

6.56 %

9,898

163

6.53 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

64,565

964

5.94 %

148,739

1,603

4.28 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,373,986

15,232

4.41 %

1,297,722

13,384

4.09 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

264,015



280,651


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,039



11,137


Total liabilities

1,650,040



1,589,510













Total shareholders' equity

130,466



120,720


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,780,506


$

1,710,230













Tax-equivalent net interest income

8,749



8,505












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

298,937


$

324,346













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

122 %



125 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.29 %



1.26 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.08 %



2.08 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate


(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average

       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.






(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 


       interest-earning assets








Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 














For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023



Average



Average




Outstanding 

Yield / 

Outstanding 

Yield / 



Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:









Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,423,285

61,518

5.77 %

$

1,340,148

52,936

5.28 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

29,104

1,035

4.75 %

27,425

1,384

6.75 %

Investments - taxable

119,110

3,534

3.96 %

135,649

3,886

3.83 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,222

111

3.52 %

5,380

148

3.68 %

Interest earning deposits

90,268

3,184

4.71 %

74,264

2,650

4.77 %

Other investments, at cost

6,118

499

10.89 %

11,077

749

9.04 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,672,107

69,881

5.58 %

1,593,943

61,753

5.18 %

Noninterest earning assets

105,609



82,531


Total assets

$

1,777,716


$

1,676,474












Interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

130,577

3,815

3.90 %

$

88,179

2,351

3.56 %

Savings accounts

239,298

5,487

3.06 %

289,039

4,902

2.27 %

Money market accounts

269,662

8,186

4.05 %

193,337

5,160

3.57 %

Retail time deposits

385,760

12,868

4.46 %

303,640

8,984

3.96 %

Wholesale time deposits

264,603

11,544

5.83 %

212,432

7,459

4.69 %

     Total interest bearing deposits

1,289,900

41,900

4.34 %

1,086,627

28,856

3.55 %












Senior debt

18,667

1,157

8.28 %

17,000

1,042

8.20 %

Subordinated debt

9,941

493

6.62 %

9,885

493

6.67 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,803

2,792

5.27 %

149,908

4,696

4.19 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,389,311

46,342

4.46 %

1,263,420

35,087

3.71 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

250,811



281,830


Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,527



10,902


Total liabilities

1,651,649



1,556,152













Total shareholders' equity

126,067



120,322


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,777,716


$

1,676,474













Tax-equivalent net interest income

23,539



26,666












Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

282,796


$

330,523













Average interest-earning assets to interest-









     bearing liabilities

120 %



126 %













Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.13 %



1.47 %













Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

1.88 %



2.24 %













(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate






(2)  Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average


       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.






(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 


       interest-earning assets








Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 







Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Adjusted Net Income



Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,324

1,515

(376)

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

8

(77)

666

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

7

20

90

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

-

(30)

55

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499)

(469)

1,382

Tax effect of adjustments

126

145

(573)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,966

1,104

1,244





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

0.37

0.24

(0.06)

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

-

(0.01)

0.11

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-

-

0.01

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

-

-

0.01

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.08)

(0.07)

0.22

Tax effect of adjustments

0.02

0.02

(0.09)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.31

0.18

0.20





Adjusted Return on Average Assets



Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.53 %

0.34 %

-0.09 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 %

-0.02 %

0.15 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 %

-0.01 %

0.01 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 %

-0.11 %

0.32 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 %

0.03 %

-0.13 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.44 %

0.25 %

0.29 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity



Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.46 %

4.92 %

-1.25 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.03 %

-0.25 %

2.21 %

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.02 %

0.06 %

0.30 %

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 %

-0.10 %

0.18 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.60 %

-1.52 %

4.59 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.41 %

0.47 %

-1.90 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.31 %

3.58 %

4.13 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets



Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings



Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,324

1,515

(376)

Income taxes

623

372

176

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499)

(469)

1,382

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,448

1,418

1,182





Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)



Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.53 %

0.34 %

-0.09 %

Income taxes

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 %

-0.11 %

0.32 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.55 %

0.31 %

0.27 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI



Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.83

19.46

19.33

Impact of AOCI per share

2.57

2.55

2.56

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.39

22.01

21.89

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results...
Mountain Commerce Bank Opens its Johnson City Financial Center

Mountain Commerce Bank Opens its Johnson City Financial Center

Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), is pleased to announce the opening of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics