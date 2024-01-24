Mountain Commerce Bank Announces Promotions for Eight Key Team Members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As it completed 2023, Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), the Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank holding company and parent of Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), announced the promotions today of eight key MCB team members.

"As MCB continues to expand its team, we are ensuring that the right individuals are placed in key positions," Bill Edwards, President and CEO of Mountain Commerce Bank, said. "In today's operating environment that is increasingly essential. These individuals are vital in providing direction, leadership and the delivery of our pledge of Responsive Relationship Banking."

Kevin Horne, Executive Vice-President, Chief Credit Officer, Chief Operating Officer has been promoted to Chief Banking Officer. Horne will continue as Chief Credit Officer and manage all credit functions, loan operations and production. In addition, he will be responsible for Retail Banking, Compliance and IT. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending. Horne joined MCB in 2007 and has over 25 years of banking experience.

Tim Topham has been named executive vice president and regional president for East and Middle Tennessee. A graduate of Maryville College, Topham has over 40 years of banking experience, and has been with MCB since 2007. He will continue to manage the lending, deposit, investment, and treasury services for MCB's regional markets.

David Bright has been named executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. A graduate of Bob Jones University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a financial management professional for over 30 years, Bright joined MCB in 2020 as Chief Financial Officer. He will now have responsibility for finance and payroll, deposit operations, human resources and other administrative responsibilities in his new role as chief administrative officer.

Josh Marsh has been promoted to senior vice president and market president; he joined the Bank in 2022. With a bachelor's and a master's of business administration degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Marsh has more than 20 years of banking experience. He will manage the Bank's lending production in the Middle Tennessee area.

Tom Jensen, executive vice president and city executive has been named team leader for the Bearden Financial Center. Jensen, an experienced banker for over 35 years, holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; he joined MCB in 2007.

Connie French, senior vice president and senior relationship manager has been named team leader for the Bank's West Knoxville Financial Center. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, French has over 25 years of banking experience, and has been with MCB for over 14 years.

Brice Chapman senior vice president and relationship manager has been promoted to senior vice president, senior relationship manager and senior deposit officer. He began his career with MCB in 2007. Chapman holds a bachelor's degree from The Crown College in Powell, as well as his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. He has over 16 years of banking experience. He will focus on business and deposit growth in the Knoxville area.

Wesley Lemon, first vice president and assistant controller has been promoted to controller. Prior to joining MCB in 2021, he worked in financial audit. He holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Lemon has several years of experience in banking and finance.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, relationship minded individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

