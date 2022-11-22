Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB) Breaks Ground in Johnson City for State-of-the-Art Financial Center

Major construction project caps a flurry of local activity for MCB, including relocation of its Operations Center and introduction of new Interactive Teller Machine (ITM)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), broke ground at a ceremony on Monday, November 14 for its new Johnson City Financial Center. Construction of the two-story, full-service banking facility at 109 Memory Gardens Road will begin this month and is anticipated to open in mid-2024.

From left: Wayne Woods, Burleson Construction; Melissa Haines, FVP, Branch Administrator & Security Officer; Kevin W. Horne, Director; Samuel L. Widener, Director; Wendell C. Kirk, Director; Tim A. Topham, Director; Tom Weems, Thomas Weems Architect; James Hanson, Burleson Construction; Paige Janeway, Interior Concepts; Frank Wood, Director; Bob Cantler, Johnson City Chamber President & CEO; William E. “Bill” Edwards, Mountain Commerce Bank President & CEO

"The new financial center will create a significant presence in Johnson City for Mountain Commerce Bank," said Bill Edwards, MCB President and CEO, "and will provide a warm and inviting space for our clients to interact with their personal bankers."

The new building will feature a touch-screen technology station for account access, along with traditional teller stations and night depository. The center will serve the financial needs of all MCB clients—individual, professional, small business, and commercial—offering a wide range of transactional and deposit products and services, in addition to personal and business loans, and individual investment services.

Johnson City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Cantler opened the groundbreaking ceremony with comments, followed by MCB's Edwards. In addition to local business representatives, MCB's board and its executive and senior management teams were present. They were joined by the project's architectural firm Thomas Weems Architect, general contractor Burleson Construction, and interior design firm Interior Concepts.

"I am pleased to begin construction of our new state-of-the-art financial center. It is the next step in MCB's strategy, "Edwards said. "We have had great success from very modest beginnings, which is evidence that banking is a relationship business. We are excited that our financial center will anchor a visible gateway to Johnson City."

Separately, construction has begun on MCB's new combination Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) and drive-thru at the southwest corner of Boones Creek Road and Browns Mill Boulevard, adjacent to the eventual Johnson City financial center.

"An ITM—sometimes referred to as a video remote teller—offers an ATM-like interface but with a video screen that will enable MCB customers to speak directly to a service representative in real time," explained Edwards. "Clients can perform simple cash transactions or engage in deeper, more personalized banking tasks. It will give our customers choice, access and convenience." MCB anticipates the ITM will be up and running in the second quarter of 2023.

The bank is also relocating its Johnson City operations center from Boone Ridge Drive to a new 24,000-square-foot building being constructed at 50 Gray Commons Circle. That move is anticipated to take place at the end of next month.

In 2006, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank, acquired Erwin National Bank with locations in Erwin and Unicoi. Today, the bank serves middle and east Tennessee with branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

