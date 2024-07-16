Mountain Commerce Bank Opens its Johnson City Financial Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), is pleased to announce the opening of its much-anticipated Johnson City Financial Center (109 Memory Gardens Road, Johnson City, Tennessee). The financial center officially opened its doors on Monday, July 1. It is Johnson City's second location adding to its Bristol Highway office which will remain open. A smooth transition is planned for our existing customers and we look forward to serving our new customers. Additionally, plans are underway for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting scheduled for Thursday, August 22.

"We look forward to providing broader access for our clients with this state-of-the-art financial center," states Bill Edwards, president, and chief executive officer. "This presents a wonderful opportunity for our Johnson City team to support their clients with all their business and personal needs, and to broaden their presence in Johnson City, Jonesborough, Gray, and the surrounding counties."

The stately two-story Corporate Center / Branch Banking facility is located in a prime location at exit 17 off I-26 for easy access. The new financial center was designed to support current and future growth in the Tri-Cities market.

Edwards mentioned that customers at MCB will continue to have a personal relationship with a dedicated banker who is readily accessible. The banker will know the customers on a first-name basis, provide distinctive service, understand their needs and provide what Edwards refers to as Responsive Relationship Banking.

At MCB's Johnson City financial center, a wide range of personal and business banking products and services are offered including deposits, loans, mortgage products, wealth management, financial planning and investments. In addition, for convenience, MCB's new combination interactive teller machine (ITM) and drive-thru as well as the night depository is located at the southwest corner of Boones Creek Road and Browns Mill Boulevard, adjacent to the Johnson City financial center and is open to serve both individuals and businesses.

New and prospective customers are invited to stop by MCB's Johnson City Financial Center on Thursday, August 22, 2024, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served. The ribbon cutting will take place around 11:00.

For more information about MCB, including the Johnson City Financial Center hours of operation, call (423) 262-5888 or visit MCB.com.

MCB traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through seven branches located in Brentwood, Knoxville, Johnson City, Erwin and Unicoi.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

