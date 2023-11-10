Mountain Commerce Bank Opens its West Knoxville Financial Center

News provided by

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

10 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), is pleased to announce the opening of its much-anticipated West Knoxville Financial Center (9950 Kingston Pike). The financial center opened its doors on October 30 which replaces our Cedar Bluff location which closed on October 27.  A smooth transition is planned for our existing customers and we look forward to serving our new customers.  Plans are underway for a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 7.

"We look forward to providing broader access for our clients with this state-of-the-art financial center," states Bill Edwards, president, and chief executive officer. "This is such a great opportunity for our Knoxville team to assist their clients with all their business and personal needs as well as expand our reach into West Knox County."

The stately three-story building is situated on 2.69 acres in a prime location and located at a stop light, for easier access. It has a large atrium, a three-lane drive-thru, and ample parking to make the customer experience easier.

To that end, Edwards said, MCB customers will still have their personal relationship with an extremely accessible, dedicated banker—one they know on a first-name basis who also knows them and understand their banking needs which Edwards defines as Responsive Relationship Banking.

A wide array of personal and business banking products and services – including deposits, loans, financial planning, and investments – are available at MCB's newest Knoxville financial center.

New and prospective customers are invited to stop by MCB's West Knoxville Financial Center on Thursday, December 7, between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served, and the ribbon cutting will take place around 4:00.

For more information about MCB, including the West Knoxville Financial Center hours of operation, call (865) 694-5701 or visit MCB.com.

The bank serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Knoxville, Johnson City, Erwin and Unicoi.

MEDIA PHOTO OPPORTUNITY:
SOfficially open for business since Monday, October 30, Mountain Commerce Bank will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new financial center at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

EDITOR:
Below is a link to access and download photographs of the Mountain Commerce Bank location noted in this news release.

Entrance:

https://www.mcb.com/MCB-WestKnoxville/WestKnox-larger.jpg

Lobby:

https://www.mcb.com/MCB-WestKnoxville/MCB-WestKnox-Lobby2.jpg

https://www.mcb.com/MCB-WestKnoxville/MCB-WestKnox-Lobby.jpg

Meeting Room:

https://www.mcb.com/MCB-WestKnoxville/MCB-WestKnox-Meeting-Room.jpg

Drive-thru:

https://www.mcb.com/MCB-WestKnoxville/MCB-WestKnox-DriveThru.jpg

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI." 

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

