Mountain Commerce Bank Welcomes Amy Cantrell as Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), the Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank holding company and parent of Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), announced Amy Cantrell has joined MCB.

Amy Cantrell joined the MCB team as senior vice president and chief compliance officer in 2023. In her role as chief compliance officer, she supports Mountain Commerce Bank's Compliance Management System throughout the institution. In December 2023, she was named chief risk officer, she is responsible for managing, identifying, evaluating, reporting and overseeing the bank's risks.

During her banking career, Ms. Cantrell has worked in multiple areas of banking. She has more than 20 years of banking and compliance experience. Cantrell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Warren Wilson College and earned the CRCM (Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager) designation in 2016 from the American Bankers Association.

Bill Edwards, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to have Amy join our team.  She has a vast knowledge of bank services, policies, procedures and regulations, and brings with her years of experience."

Her office is located in the Bank's Operations Center in Gray, Tennessee.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, relationship minded individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

See the link where you can access and download a photograph of the employee noted in this news release. https://www.mcb.com/staffimages/AmyCantrell/AmyCantrell-portrait-highres.jpg

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

