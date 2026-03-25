The iconic soda brand is also teaming up with Rawlings® to drop a limited-edition Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® baseball glove

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batter up! As the official soft drink of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® is officially launching its 'Get a Baja for a Blast' product reward promotion. Starting with the first MLB game of the season tonight, home runs that travel 420 feet or more during the regular season unlock a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast® for fans nationwide.

Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® Knocks It Out of the Park With ‘Get a Baja for a Blast’ Fan Promotion for the 2026 MLB Season Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® and Rawlings®, the official glove of Major League Baseball, have teamed up to drop a limited-edition glove.

Baseball and Mountain Dew Baja Blast fans alike can visit www.BajaBlastHomeRuns.com to sign up, get the full offer terms, and add the Mountain Dew Baja Blast® Card to their mobile wallet. When a qualifying homer is hit during an MLB game anywhere across the country, you can use your pass to redeem your free soda the day after, up to five different times throughout the season. Fans can follow along at home by visiting the Baja Blast leaderboard at MLB.com, which updates in real time with every qualifying 420-foot homer, so no one's ever out of the loop or out of flavor.

In celebration of 'Get a Baja for a Blast,' Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® and Rawlings®, the official glove of Major League Baseball, have teamed up to drop a limited-edition glove that brings the bold color of Baja Blast to the ballpark. Crafted from premium Heart of the Hide® leather, the glove is wrapped in the iconic teal of Baja with rays of golden sunshine glimmering across the back that captures the vibrant spirit of the fan-favorite tropical lime flavor. The limited-edition glove is available for purchase on Rawlings.com for $399.99 beginning today.

"Baseball is built on big moments – big hits, big catches and big swings – and Mountain Dew Baja Blast is bringing the big sips to match," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for Mountain Dew, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "From rewarding 420-foot home runs with 'Get a Baja for a Blast' to teaming up with Rawlings on a limited-edition glove, we're giving fans more ways to celebrate the biggest home runs throughout the season."

"Rawlings has been part of baseball's biggest moments for over a century, and as two proud partners of Major League Baseball this season, teaming up with Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® to create something special for fans felt like a natural fit," said Michael Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, Rawlings Sporting Goods. "This glove brings together our premium craftsmanship and the bold energy of Baja Blast to celebrate one of baseball's most exciting seasons yet."

Sign up at www.BajaBlastHomeRuns.com to start scoring free Mountain Dew Baja Blast® and follow @MountainDew and @MLB for live updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes access to the boldest partnership of the season. This partnership is just in the first inning, stay tuned as Mountain Dew and MLB reveal more throughout the season.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball®, the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®, and the official glove of the Cosmic Baseball League®. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com.

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