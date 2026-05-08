MountAIn disrupts Edge AI landscape to Deliver Cloud-Grade Computer Vision Stack on Alif Semiconductor's Ensemble and Balletto Processors

GRENOBLE, France and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 2026 CES Innovation Award, MountAIn enables frictionless deployment of high-precision AI models fully optimised for Alif's ultra-low-power hardware to eliminate the need for power-hungry chipsets.

Python developers can now slash development time from 12 months to minutes while achieving a 3x reduction in memory usage to run computer vision models.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/mountain-and-alif-semiconductors/9397851-en-ai-cloud-computing-balletto-processors

This AI Camera Works Without Power or 5G | MountAIn at CES 2026 Speed Speed MountAIn IBEX Core

MountAIn SAS, an award-winning AI orchestration company and 2026 CES Innovation Award honoree, today announced a strategic partnership with Alif Semiconductor to revolutionize Computer Vision at the extreme edge.

The combined hardware-software solution is engineered to serve high-demand mass markets, enabling the next generation of smart cameras, smart glasses, smart factories, health tech, and smart home appliances.

Historically, device manufacturers and developers faced a frustrating trade-off: use expensive, power-hungry MPUs to run complex vision AI, or settle for limited AI performance on cost-effective MCUs. MountAIn's proprietary "AI Booster" middleware is acting as an intelligent bridge, orchestrating Alif's internal processors to maximize speed (FPS) while compressing memory usage by 3x.

A Game-Changer for the Edge AI Ecosystem

For Device Manufacturers (OEMs/ODMs): MPU Power at MCU Economics

Ultra-Low Power: Manufacturers can now integrate vision models into battery-powered devices operating under a strict 100 mW power envelope.

Manufacturers can now integrate vision models into battery-powered devices operating under a strict 100 mW power envelope. Uncompromised Precision: Deliver cloud-equivalent model resolution and accuracy directly on the edge, without the traditional cost or thermal penalties.

For AI Developers: From Python to Silicon in Just One Click

Developer Democratization: Python-centric AI specialists can seamlessly deploy models directly to Alif MCUs

Python-centric AI specialists can seamlessly deploy models directly to Alif MCUs Months to Minutes: MountAIn's single-click compiler completely eliminates the firmware bottleneck

"The Edge AI industry has been forced to choose between expensive, power-hungry MPUs and cost-efficient MCUs" said Vincent Huard, CEO of MountAIn. "We believe that 'Embedded AI' shouldn't require a PhD in firmware optimization. We are on a mission to Deliver cloud-grade vision at MCU economics and to unlock entirely new use cases."

"To truly democratize Edge AI and scale it across billions of smart devices, developers need hardware that delivers extreme efficiency without sacrificing capability," said Reza Kazerounian, President and Co-Founder of Alif Semiconductor. "By pairing MountAIn's 1-click software infrastructure with the native power of our Ensemble and Balletto processor families, we are giving the market exactly that."

MountAIn and Alif Semiconductor will be present at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, May 11-13, 2026.

Contacts:

David Nahmani

[email protected]

Alexandra Kazerounian

[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvgAMsjovfk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975023/MountAIn_IBEX_Core.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975035/MountAin_and_Alif_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MountAIn; Alif Semiconductor