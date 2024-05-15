MOUNTAIN HOUSE DEBUTS FRESH REBRAND, NEW FLAVORS TO FUEL APPETITE FOR THE OUTDOORS

New Direction Shines Spotlight on Delicious, Premium Freeze-Dried Meals, Broadening Appeal to New and Seasoned Outdoor Enthusiasts

ALBANY, Ore, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain House®, the #1 brand offering freeze-dried meals for outdoor adventure, is contemporizing its look and strengthening the brand's focus on premium taste with a holistic brand refresh across all marketing channels. Following consumer research and inspired by efforts to reach modern-day outdoor adventurers, the refresh includes new packaging showcasing the great-taste guarantee, two new flavors – Chicken Tikka Masala and Kung Pao Chicken – to respond to a growing interest in globally inspired comfort food preferences, a more informative website, and the brand's first marketing effort in decades.

A Mountain House top-seller, Beef Stroganoff with Noodles, featured in the brand's new ad campaign, Adventure Made Delicious. Mountain House's two new adventure meals pictured here, Chicken Tikka Masala (left) and Kung Pao Chicken (right)

To introduce an ever-growing outdoor community to the comfort and convenience of its freeze-dried meals, the market leader is also launching a national advertising campaign "Adventure Made Delicious."

"Since 1969, Mountain House has been a trusted food source for campers, backpackers, hunters, and anglers. Our meals are cooked in small batches, just like you would at home, then freeze-dried for a convenient, comforting, homemade option," remarks Craig Mickey, Chief Commercial Officer, Oregon Freeze Dry Food Division. "The aim of our refresh is to introduce Mountain House and our fool-proof, batch-made meals to a new generation of outdoor adventure seekers, and with our Taste Guarantee, show just how confident we are that our meals are delicious."

Consumer research revealed a rising consumer interest in freeze-dried meals, but also a knowledge gap. To address this, Mountain House is launching a new identity and packaging design that demystifies the category and attracts new shoppers. Appetizing food photography puts its delicious meals front-and-center and an unmatched Taste Guarantee, with an offer to swap for another meal if a consumer isn't satisfied, backs up the quality.

New Flavors Launch in Refreshed Packaging

To broaden product appeal to the "takeout" generation and address new comfort food preferences, Mountain House is introducing two new flavors, both made in the USA with real ingredients:

Chicken Tikka Masala – By popular request, tender chicken, green peas, cauliflower, and a hearty helping of rice mingle in a rich, creamy sauce made with the perfect blend of ten traditional spices. This gluten-free meal features 24g of protein per pouch and just the right amount of kick.

Kung Pao Chicken – Indulge in the epic flavors of your favorite takeout wherever your adventure leads. Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, bell peppers, tamari soy sauce, oyster sauce, and a dash of red pepper flakes combine with aromatic basmati rice for a crave-worthy dish. Featuring 32g of protein, this gluten-free meal is heavy on flavor and light on your pack.

The new varieties bring Mountain House's full lineup of freeze-dried Adventure Meals™ to 26 recipes, including bestsellers like Beef Stroganoff, Breakfast Skillet, and the newly reformulated Chicken & Mashed Potatoes in the brand's refreshed packaging.

Mountain House products can be found at retailers nationwide including REI, Bass Pro, Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's, Walmart, and Fred Meyer, as well as online at www.mountainhouse.com and amazon.com. New flavors have an MSRP of $11.50 per pouch (two servings); additional products range in price based on size and product offering.

Hi-Res Product, Packaging and Campaign Imagery Available

Credit: Mountain House

ABOUT MOUNTAIN HOUSE

Named after an Oregon restaurant on the slope of the Cascades that once welcomed outdoorspeople with warm meals after full days of adventure, Mountain House is the freeze-dried meal category leader. With its great taste, ease of use and reliability the brand has been helping backpackers, hikers, anglers and hunters stay out longer and go out further since 1969, offering comfort under any condition. Mountain House has a 55-year legacy proudly serving wholesome, delicious meals to the US military. All of its products are backed by a Taste Guarantee and a proven shelf life of 30 years. For more information and a complete list of products, visit www.mountainhouse.com.

SOURCE Mountain House®