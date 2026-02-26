Mountain House is a Thriving California City with New Amenities, Top-Rated Schools, Rapid Growth and New Communities on the Way

Newest City in San Joaquin County Builds Momentum with Expanding Parks, Top Schools, Aquatic Center, and Local Business Growth

The Lakes at Mountain House Master-Planned Community is Launching its Newest Neighborhood for Sale in March

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Mountain House, one of the state's newest and fastest-growing communities, is celebrating a season of momentum. Mountain House is enjoying strong community growth, new amenities, and the unveiling of new home opportunities at The Lakes at Mountain House, a premier master-planned community in the heart of the city.

Incorporated in 2024, Mountain House was built from the ground up with intention: to be a place where people truly belong. With beautiful tree-lined streets that connect to parks and trails, neighbors who know each other's names, and schools walking distance from homes, Mountain House is a community of connection. The Northern California city has grown to a population of approximately 30,000 since its incorporation.

"Our focus remains on thoughtful planning, strong infrastructure, and maintaining the cleanliness and safety that residents value," said Steve Pinkerton, City Manager of Mountain House. "We are proud of the strong sense of community in Mountain House. With so much ahead, the city is well positioned for a future defined by smart planning, community pride, and expanding opportunity."

Families are drawn to Mountain House as much for the community feel as for the top-rated schools. Lammersville Unified School District consistently ranks among California's top districts, providing exceptional opportunities for students from transitional kindergarten through high school. Mountain House schools have earned California Distinguished School designations, California Gold Ribbon Awards, and a reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and student achievement that draws families from across the region. The soon-to-open Pombo Elementary School within The Lakes will be the 10th school in Mountain House.

"Mountain House continues to evolve as one of Northern California's most desirable places to live," said Nick Arenson, Homebuilding President of Rurka Homes and Managing Director of Altamont Development, developer of The Lakes. "The Lakes represents the next chapter in the growth of Mountain House, offering beautifully designed homes within walking distance to parks, trails and future amenities, all set within a community that prioritizes connection and quality of life. We look forward to debuting new homes for sale next month."

Campelli at Lakehaven by Rurka Homes is the newest neighborhood in The Lakes and will open for sale in March. Campelli homes are surrounded by scenic waterways, walking trails, and thoughtfully designed parks and open spaces, with homes that showcase modern floorplans, energy-efficient features, and high-end amenities.

The second phase of Central Park is underway, adding new playgrounds, gathering areas, and recreational features. Future plans include a stunning aquatic center, outdoor amphitheater for concerts and community events, baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, and pickleball courts.

Conveniently located just 24 miles from Pleasanton and 55 miles from San Jose, Mountain House offers a rare combination of small-town community and big-city accessibility. It is bordered by Tracy, the second most populated city in San Joaquin County.

"Within a short drive from East Bay cities, you could be living in a community like Mountain House that gives you a lot more for your money and has high-end amenities, lakes, a great town center, a library, Olympic-sized pools coming soon and tennis courts," said Mani Sandhu, Board Member of Mountain House Developers. "You might pay a lot more in other cities for these offerings."

For more information about Mountain House, visit: mountainhouseca.gov

For more information about home sales at The Lakes, visit: mountainhouseliving.com

About Mountain House Developers, LLC

Mountain House Developers, LLC (MHD) is the master developer behind Mountain House and The Lakes at Mountain House, bringing together parks, trails, schools, and lifestyle amenities within a carefully planned framework that supports modern community living. MHD collaborates with renowned homebuilders to deliver a range of neighborhoods and home designs that reflect the community's long-term vision. As the community continues to grow, MHD remains focused on creating places that make it easy for residents to connect, stay active, and enjoy a more balanced day-to-day life.

