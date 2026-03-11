Mountain Lake Lodge Announces New Executive Leadership and Key Team Promotions

Spencer Priest, Consulting General Manager

Spencer Priest brings more than 25 years of hospitality and tourism leadership experience to Mountain Lake Lodge. Known for his strategic, community-minded approach to guiding iconic properties, Spencer's operational expertise, revenue strategy, and sustainable growth philosophy make him the ideal leader to guide the Lodge and Conservancy into this next chapter. His civic leadership as former Chairperson of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees further demonstrates his dedication to stewardship and community impact.

Key Team Promotions

Mountain Lake Lodge is also proud to recognize several well-deserved promotions within its team, reflecting the depth of talent and dedication that defines the property.

Lyndsi Hale, Assistant Hotel Manager

Lyndsi's connection to Mountain Lake Lodge runs deep. She has worked across nearly every corner of the property, from front office and housekeeping to sales, marketing, marketing, spa, retail, and recreation, giving her a uniquely comprehensive perspective on what makes the lodge thrive. In this expanded role, Lyndsi bridges operations and growth, champions the lodge's teams, and ensures guests enjoy the authentic, heart-filled experiences that define the Mountain Lake Lodge difference.

Chelsea Edwards, Director of Food & Beverage

Chelsea brings creativity, energy, and strong community ties to the lodge's culinary program. She leads the Food & Beverage team alongside Matt Gilmer and Chef Brady Stevens, elevating guest satisfaction and building meaningful regional partnerships.

Jeremiah McKendree, Director of Retail, Recreation & Spa

Jeremiah's passion for experience-driven programming and commitment to teamwork have strengthened some of the lodge's most guest-facing outlets on the mountain. His creativity and dedication continue to enhance both engagement and growth across his areas.

Essential Leadership

Mountain Lake Lodge also recognizes two leaders whose expertise is essential to everything the property does.

Marsha Stevers, Director of Finance & Human Resources

Marsha provides diligence, structure, and financial stewardship to the work behind the scenes, ensuring the Lodge and Conservancy operate with stability, accountability, and strong support for both teams and guests.

Rick Farrell, Director of Facilities

Rick oversees all maintenance, landscaping, and infrastructure across the lodge's 2,600-acre property, including the Wastewater Treatment Plant. His leadership ensures the mountain itself remains safe, beautiful, and well cared for.

Together, this leadership team reflects the strength, experience, and heart guiding Mountain Lake Lodge forward. A proud member of Historic Hotels of America and widely recognized as the filming location of the beloved 1987 classic DIRTY DANCING©, Mountain Lake Lodge has served as a cornerstone of Southwest Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains hospitality since 1851. Under this leadership, the lodge continues building on the legacy that makes the mountain so special.

For more information about Mountain Lake Lodge, visit mtnlakelodge.com.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge