Mountain Lake Lodge, Site of Iconic 'Dirty Dancing' Movie, Hosts FOX Celebrity 'The Real Dirty Dancing' Competition Premiering Feb. 1st

"We are elated for a national audience to discover that Mountain Lake Lodge is a real destination steeped in history and offers today's guests a special experience, whether they are Dirty Dancing aficionados, hikers or mountain bikers, or just want to relax and get away," said Heidi Stone, President and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. "FOX and the producers of the series – Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television – were all a pleasure to work with and have created a truly outstanding and unique reality show that is fun, sentimental and heartwarming."

Commented Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, "'The Real Dirty Dancing' provides a special opportunity to bring audiences back to where the magic all began 35 years ago. Viewers will be delighted to see familiar scenes and backdrops at this iconic Virginia property, while they watch their favorite stars relive some of the most memorable moments from the film."

Highlights of resort venues used for The Real Dirty Dancing scenes inspired by the movie and its beloved characters include: Stone Lodge, the cast's central gathering place with a great stone hearth and magnificent mountain views; the adjoining Harvest Restaurant and Patio, where main characters "Johnny" and "Baby" saw each other for the first time; The Gazebo for salsa lessons, and Baby's Cabin, the fictional Houseman family home.

Now, The Real Dirty Dancing viewers can actually transport themselves back to Kellerman's with Mountain Lake Lodge's popular themed "Dirty Dancing Weekends." Guests are immersed in activities inspired by the movie, from dance lessons and guided tours of film locations, to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the original film. In addition, throughout 2022, "Kellerman's Film Package" celebrates Dirty Dancing with any two-night stay. It includes a welcome cocktail in a souvenir Kellerman's glass, screening of the movie, themed scavenger hunt, $200 dining credit, and exclusive gift bag complete with a Kellerman's beach towel. The March 4 to 6 Film Package also offers a complimentary "Paint and Sip" activity.

For Dirty Dancing Weekend and Kellerman's Film Package information, and general reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

The Real Dirty Dancing runs four consecutive Tuesday evenings in February. Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, it features eight celebrity contestants – Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love.

"'Dirty Dancing' is such an important part of Virginia's cinematic history, and we can't wait for folks to rediscover the timeless allure that Virginia and Mountain Lake Lodge hold with 'The Real Dirty Dancing,'" concluded Andy Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office.

Video Courtesy of FOX

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge