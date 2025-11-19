Mountain Life Announces Nevada, New Mexico, and Rhode Island Expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Life Insurance Company is pleased to announce that it is now operational in the states of Nevada, New Mexico, and Rhode Island.

With the awarding of its latest license by the states of Nevada and New Mexico, the company now offers its range of products to customers in 22 states. Mountain Life looks forward to welcoming its first agents and customers in The Silver State, The Land of Enchantment, and The Ocean State!

About Mountain Life Insurance:

Established in 1972, Mountain Life remains committed to serving its policyholders from its Home Office in Lexington, Kentucky. The company offers life insurance and annuity policies across 22 states.  With a reputation for customer service for over 50 years, Mountain Life is dedicated to creating value for its policy holders through operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustainable business practices.

For more information please visit https://mountainlife.com or contact Michael Noyes, Sales Vice-President at [email protected].

