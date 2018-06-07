Mountain Mike's Pizza Hires Powerhouse Communications

"Powerhouse came highly recommended due to their creative approach to PR and proven track record of generating positive results for restaurant franchises," said Chris Britt, who serves alongside Ed St. Geme as Co-CEO of Mountain Mike's. "With strong sales and an exciting pipeline of new store openings on the horizon, we're confident we've chosen the right partner to tell our story."

Celebrating 40 years of serving families delicious pizza created with dough made fresh every day, high quality ingredients and produce, Mountain Mike's has become known for its comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, signature pizzas and memorable dining experiences. Most locations feature an activity area with arcade games, big screen TVs, craft beer on tap and a salad bar, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and private parties.

"We're impressed with what Powerhouse has accomplished for other foodservice brands and know their expertise and creative energy will be an asset as we introduce the signature Mountain Mike's experience to pizza lovers around the country," added St. Geme.

Founded in 1968 in Palo Alto, California, the company currently franchises nearly 200 units throughout California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah, and is continuing to grow at a rapid pace using an area development franchise model. The brand is on schedule to open more than 20 new restaurants this year alone.

"Not only do we speak the language of all things restaurant and franchise, but we love the opportunity to make strong first impressions for our clients in new markets," said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. "Since being introduced to Mountain Mike's, we quickly understood why this restaurant has been the go-to spot for families over the past 40 years, and why there is high demand for a concept like this. We have many fun ideas for introducing Mountain Mike's to new guests and prospective franchisees and are looking forward to sharing their story!"

