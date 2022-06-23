Mountain Ridge Capital Announces Launch of Commercial Finance Business with Backing from Arena Investors

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Ridge Capital ("MRC"), an asset-based commercial finance company, announced its official launch. Strategically backed with equity from Arena Investors, LP ("Arena Investors"), Mountain Ridge Capital is focused on originating, underwriting and managing asset-based commercial loans from $5 million to $30 million in commitment size.

Mountain Ridge Capital provides highly customized asset-based revolver and term loans to lower middle-market businesses and utilizes an industry agnostic approach to consider advancing against all types of collateral. MRC targets lending to privately held family owned and private equity backed businesses requiring liquidity to support business transitions, including turnarounds, restructuring, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. The MRC platform was created in response to the Country's growing demand for non-bank debt financing, which can be secured without unnecessarily slow and cumbersome bank committees, extended due diligence cycles, or lengthy legal processes. MRC offers borrowers quick turnaround times and has a team of experts that understand all types of collateral, not just traditional A/R and inventory, which results in higher advance rates and more overall liquidity as compared to many traditional banks products.

Craig Winslow will lead Mountain Ridge Capital as President and Chief Credit Officer. He comes to MRC with deep domain expertise in asset-based lending and a proven track record with over 23 years of creating unique working capital structures to help borrowers finance their liquidity needs, mergers or dividends to owners. Prior to launching MRC, Winslow spent 23 years at GE Capital holding various senior roles underwriting and managing asset-based loans for some of their largest clients.

"Mountain Ridge Capital is thrilled to begin this journey, with the support from Arena Investors, as a customer-focused asset-based lender," explained Winslow. "Our unique approach to stressed and unstressed situations alike position us at an exciting and growing place in today's lending market."

About Mountain Ridge Capital

Mountain Ridge Capital ("MRC") is a nimble, relationship-focused lender offering liquidity to businesses in any industry and for a multitude of purposes. With an emphasis on originating, underwriting, and managing asset-based commercial loans from $5 million to $30 million in commitment size, MRC provides highly customized revolver and term loans to lower middle market businesses. See www.mountainridgecap.com for more information.

About Arena Investors

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of April 2, 2022, and a team of over 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

