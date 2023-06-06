MOUNTAIN RIDGE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE HIRE

Mountain Ridge Capital

06 Jun, 2023, 09:06 ET

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Ridge Capital (www.mountainridgecap.com), an asset-based commercial finance company, announced the hiring of Daniel Williams as a Managing Director of Business Development covering the Northeast region. Mountain Ridge seeks to provide creative asset-based financing solutions that commercial banks do not wish to provide or cannot provide. As a private direct lender to middle market businesses, Mountain Ridge does not have the restrictions that larger commercial banks do.

With a robust background in business development and deal structuring, Mr. Williams brings a wealth of experience to Mountain Ridge Capital. His proven track record in fostering strategic partnerships and driving business growth aligns seamlessly with the company's vision to expand its presence in the northeast. Williams' exceptional ability to identify opportunities, analyze market trends, and develop tailored financing solutions will further strengthen Mountain Ridge Capital's position as a trusted provider of asset-based lending services.

"Mountain Ridge Capital is thrilled to have Daniel Williams join our team," said Craig Winslow, President and Chief Credit Officer of Mountain Ridge Capital. "His strong relationships and deep understanding of our lending product, combined with his expertise in structuring complex financing deals, will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to support continued growth. We look forward to Daniel's contributions as we continue to provide innovative and flexible financing solutions to our clients. Our mission is to be a leading lender to middle market businesses that value speed, sophistication and flexibility. With the addition of Daniel we have built a world class originations team."

In his role as Business Development Officer, Williams will spearhead the company's efforts to build relationships with key stakeholders in the northeast. He will collaborate closely with the company's existing and prospective clients, offering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to their unique needs. By leveraging his industry insights, Williams will play a vital role in identifying investment opportunities and structuring deals that align with Mountain Ridge Capital's commitment to fostering business growth.

"I am delighted to join Mountain Ridge Capital and contribute to its mission of providing tailored asset-based lending solutions," said Daniel Williams. "I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside a team of experienced professionals and leverage Mountain Ridge Capital's robust platform to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Daniel will collaborate with the rest of the Mountain Ridge Capital team to provide all forms of credit to a wide variety of lower middle market companies across the country. The Mountain Ridge team has a strong history of building relationships, including company executives, investment bankers, turnaround consultants, other lenders and private equity groups, and if there are potential opportunities to explore, we welcome the opportunity to engage. Please see contact details below. 

Contact:
Daniel Williams
Managing Director
[email protected]
908-251-3580

About Mountain Ridge Capital
Mountain Ridge Capital provides highly customized asset-based revolvers and term loans to middle-market businesses and utilizes an industry agnostic approach to consider advancing against all types of collateral.  Mountain Ridge targets lending to privately-held, family-owned and private equity-backed businesses requiring liquidity to support business transitions, including turnarounds, restructuring, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control.  The Mountain Ridge platform was created in partnership with Arena Investors, LP (www.arenaco.com) in response to the growing demand for non-bank debt financing, which can be secured without unnecessarily slow and cumbersome bank committees, extended due diligence cycles, or lengthy legal processes.  MRC offers borrowers quick turnaround times and has a team of experts that understand all types of collateral, not just traditional A/R and inventory, which results in higher advance rates and more overall liquidity as compared to many traditional bank products.  See www.mountainridgecap.com for more information. 

