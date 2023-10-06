Mountain Ridge Capital Provides $25 million total credit facility for a manufacturer and distributor of action sports products

News provided by

Mountain Ridge Capital

06 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Ridge Capital ("MRC") is pleased to announce the closing of a $25 million senior secured credit facility for a west coast-based leading manufacturer and distributor of action sports products.  MRC's facility was used to refinance the debt of a national commercial bank and will be used going forward to achieve company growth and operational objectives.  The incremental liquidity and structural flexibility MRC were able to provide up and above the prior debt arrangement was a crucial value-add for the borrower.

Jay Fabian, Managing Director at MRC stated, "MRC occupies a crucial role in the middle market as credit continues to tighten and borrowers are seeking more flexible alternatives that provide incremental liquidity and more creative solutions.  In this instance, the enhanced liquidity that MRC provided will allow the borrower to capitalize on its robust backlog and execute its growth plan.  We look forward to a long, productive partnership with the borrower."

Livingstone Partners served as investment bank/advisor on this transaction.

About Mountain Ridge Capital
Mountain Ridge Capital provides highly customized asset-based revolvers and term loans to middle-market businesses and utilizes an industry agnostic approach to consider advancing against all types of collateral.  Mountain Ridge targets lending to privately-held, family-owned and private equity-backed businesses requiring liquidity to support business transitions, including turnarounds, restructuring, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control.  The Mountain Ridge platform was created in partnership with Arena Investors, LP (www.arenaco.com) in response to the growing demand for non-bank debt financing, which can be secured without unnecessarily slow and cumbersome bank committees, extended due diligence cycles, or lengthy legal processes.  MRC offers borrowers quick turnaround times and has a team of experts that understand all types of collateral, not just traditional A/R and inventory, which results in higher advance rates and more overall liquidity as compared to many traditional bank products.  See www.mountainridgecap.com for more information.

Contact:
Mountain Ridge Capital
Jay Fabian
Jay.Fabian@mountainridgecap.com

SOURCE Mountain Ridge Capital

Also from this source

Mountain Ridge Capital Provides $30 million total credit facility for a Midwest-based designer and manufacturer of footwear

Mountain Ridge Capital ("MRC") is pleased to announce the closing of a $30 million senior secured credit facility for a Midwest-based designer and...

MOUNTAIN RIDGE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE HIRE

Mountain Ridge Capital (www.mountainridgecap.com), an asset-based commercial finance company, announced the hiring of Daniel Williams as a Managing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.