Mountain Ridge Capital Provides $25 million total credit facility for a manufacturer and distributor of action sports products

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Ridge Capital ("MRC") is pleased to announce the closing of a $25 million senior secured credit facility for a west coast-based leading manufacturer and distributor of action sports products. MRC's facility was used to refinance the debt of a national commercial bank and will be used going forward to achieve company growth and operational objectives. The incremental liquidity and structural flexibility MRC were able to provide up and above the prior debt arrangement was a crucial value-add for the borrower.

Jay Fabian, Managing Director at MRC stated, "MRC occupies a crucial role in the middle market as credit continues to tighten and borrowers are seeking more flexible alternatives that provide incremental liquidity and more creative solutions. In this instance, the enhanced liquidity that MRC provided will allow the borrower to capitalize on its robust backlog and execute its growth plan. We look forward to a long, productive partnership with the borrower."

Livingstone Partners served as investment bank/advisor on this transaction.

About Mountain Ridge Capital

Mountain Ridge Capital provides highly customized asset-based revolvers and term loans to middle-market businesses and utilizes an industry agnostic approach to consider advancing against all types of collateral. Mountain Ridge targets lending to privately-held, family-owned and private equity-backed businesses requiring liquidity to support business transitions, including turnarounds, restructuring, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. The Mountain Ridge platform was created in partnership with Arena Investors, LP (www.arenaco.com) in response to the growing demand for non-bank debt financing, which can be secured without unnecessarily slow and cumbersome bank committees, extended due diligence cycles, or lengthy legal processes. MRC offers borrowers quick turnaround times and has a team of experts that understand all types of collateral, not just traditional A/R and inventory, which results in higher advance rates and more overall liquidity as compared to many traditional bank products. See www.mountainridgecap.com for more information.

