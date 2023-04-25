Mountain Trip Celebrates 50 Years of Guiding Excellence

TELLURIDE, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Trip, one of the most experienced and professional guide services in North America, celebrates 50 years of progression, from exploring big walls in Alaska and guiding all Seven Summits to establishing a base in Southwest Colorado.

Over the last 50 years, Mountain Trip has been honored to provide stewardship, assist in rescues and claim other notable accomplishments. Founded in 1973 by Gary Bocarde, what started as one person's climbing trip to Alaska has turned into a journey for thousands of people all over the world. Today Mountain Trip has helped more climbers reach the summit of Denali than any other expedition leader and has grown into a world-class guide service, with 70 guides operating around the globe, under the current leadership of co-owners Todd Rutledge and Bill Allen.

"Alaska is where it all began and will always be at the heart of what we do," said Bill Allen, co-owner with Mountain Trip. "But we also enjoy exploring new places and creating once-in-a-lifetime trips for our clients." Allen is Mountain Trip's most experienced Denali guide with more than 30 expeditions on the mountain. Allen has climbed all Seven Summits three times, including Mount Everest. In 2022, he received the Department of Interior's Citizen Bravery Award.

Mountain Trip has helped thousands of clients achieve new heights of personal growth by providing progressive education. Their approach focuses on developing physical and mental strength, technical skills, and stewardship for wild places, while progressing through terrain to tackle larger objectives.

"One of the best parts of mountain guiding is working with our clients to develop long-term goals and a plan to achieve them," added Todd Rutledge, co-owner of Mountain Trip. "There are no shortcuts, but the journey can be extremely enjoyable, and you will learn about yourself along the way."

Mountain Trip organizes international expeditions and customized trips to the world's seven highest peaks:

Kilimanjaro treks for climbers of all abilities

Expeditions to Mount Everest and Cho Oyu

Himalayan treks to experience the culture of Nepal

Aconcagua Ameghino Valley route expeditions

Climb the elusive Carstensz Pyramid

Mount Elbrus for climbers of all levels

Mount Vinson, Antarctica

Summit Denali

Celebrate Mountain Trip's 50th anniversary by following regular trip reports at mountaintrip.com . Please direct media inquiries to Theresa Blake-Graven at [email protected].

About Mountain Trip

Mountain Trip is the only guide service in Colorado that can take you from the San Juan Mountains to the Seven Summits. Since 1973, Mountain Trip has built a reputation as a world class guide service by leading more Denali expeditions than any other company, climbing Mount Everest and the Seven Summits, and leading courses and adventures in Colorado's iconic San Juan Mountains, including the Ouray and Telluride Via Ferratas. Mountain Trip acquired Peak Mountain Guides in 2021, broadening its reach throughout the Southwest. Mountain Trip is an accredited business of the America Mountain Guides Association (AMGA).

