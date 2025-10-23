Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC Files Formal Application Requesting FERC Authorization to Construct MVP Boost

Strong shipper interest, coupled with the capabilities of state-of-the-art compression technology, has enabled the proposed MVP Boost project to increase available capacity to 600 MDth/d, up from 500 MDth/d contemplated in the open season.

The upsized 600 MDth/d of capacity is fully subscribed by investment-grade utility customers in the Southeast, underscoring strong, demand-driven growth for reliable natural gas supply.

The proposed project minimizes potential environmental impacts by utilizing workspaces previously approved by FERC for the MVP Mainline.

A new compressor station is proposed on land owned by Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC and immediately adjacent to the MVP Mainline right-of-way in Montgomery County, Virginia.

Pending regulatory approval, construction is targeted to start in the winter of 2026- 2027, with an in-service date targeted for mid-2028.

CANONSBURG, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand for more capacity on the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) Mainline system, Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, today formally applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for authorization to build the "MVP Boost" project. MVP Boost is a proposed expansion of the MVP Mainline's capacity, adding compression at three existing compressor stations in West Virginia and constructing a new compressor station in Virginia. The project is designed to provide timely, cost-effective access to the growing demand for natural gas for use by local distribution companies, industrial users, and power generation in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC will construct and own the proposed MVP Boost project. The joint venture is comprised of affiliates of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT); NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE); Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED); AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA); and RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO). EQT owns a significant interest in the joint venture and, as operator of the MVP Mainline, will operate the proposed project's facilities. As proposed, and pending regulatory approval, construction of the MVP Boost facilities is targeted to start in the winter of 2026-2027, with a full in-service date targeted for mid-2028.

The MVP Mainline, a 303-mile interstate natural gas transmission pipeline system that spans from Wetzel County, West Virginia, to Pittsylvania County, Virginia, entered operation in June 2024 and achieved its full operational capacity of 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) in January 2025. In April 2025, it was recognized in a joint report by the FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation for its critical role in helping to avoid supply curtailments during winter weather events and periods of record demand. In June and July 2025, Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC conducted an open season to gauge shipper interest in MVP Boost, which was initially anticipated to increase capacity on the MVP Mainline by 500 thousand dekatherms per day (Mdth/d).

The MVP Boost open season received over 1 Bcf/d of shipper interest from investment grade counterparties, leading Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC to increase the additional capacity provided through MVP Boost to 600 Mdth/d, as described in today's application filing to the FERC. Upon completion, MVP Boost will leverage the tested and approved capabilities of the MVP Mainline system to safely transport up to 2.6 Bcf/d for domestic use. As a demand-driven project, MVP Boost is fully subscribed by investment-grade utilities in North Carolina and Virginia through binding, long-term contracts that ensure reliable offtake.

"The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a proven, world-class asset that has provided American families and businesses with greater access to the low-cost, reliable and clean energy needed to power modern life," said Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO of EQT. "The proposed MVP Boost project is an efficient, high-value expansion that will amplify the benefits of this critical energy infrastructure system to our nation's economy and national security."

The MVP Boost project leverages the MVP Mainline's existing footprint to the greatest extent practicable, with all proposed work in West Virginia to be performed within areas previously approved by the FERC for the MVP Mainline's construction and operation. In Virginia, the MVP Boost project involves the proposed construction of a new compressor station on land owned by Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC in Montgomery County, Virginia. The parcel is immediately adjacent to the existing MVP Mainline. The addition of modern, high-efficiency compressor units in both states will provide the horsepower needed to support the increased capacity enabled by the MVP Boost project, while continuing to operate within the maximum allowable operating pressure that the pipeline was designed, tested and approved to safely operate. All of the proposed new compression will incorporate state-of- the-art emissions reduction technologies and will be powered by a fraction of the natural gas being transported by the MVP Mainline, thereby reducing potential environmental impacts and costs associated with building electric infrastructure in remote regions to power station sites.

MVP Boost is also expected to generate significant and meaningful benefits to West Virginia and Virginia and the communities closest to the proposed facilities. An economic impact analysis performed by FTI Consulting estimates the MVP Boost project will generate:

$450 million in spending on equipment, materials, services and labor

$127 million in federal, state and local tax revenues during construction

$149 million in new annual federal, state and local tax revenues during operation

140 jobs created in West Virginia and 60 jobs created in Virginia during construction

The MVP Boost application and resource reports, along with maps of proposed facilities, will be available on the MVP Boost website ( www.mvpboost.info ). Instructions on how to access these and other project-related documents online will also be available at public libraries in the localities where project facilities are proposed to be built.

About MVP Boost

MVP Boost is a proposed addition of compression on the existing MVP Mainline, a 303-mile interstate natural gas transmission pipeline system that spans from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia. MVP Boost is subject to approval and regulatory oversight by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC will construct and own the proposed MVP Boost, which is a joint venture comprised of affiliates of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT); NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE); Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED); AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA); and RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO). MVP Boost was designed to increase capacity on the existing MVP Mainline for the transportation of lower-carbon natural gas from the prolific Marcellus and Utica shale regions to the growing demand markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. Targeting a full in-service in mid-2028, an affiliate of EQT Corporation, the largest interest owner, will operate the project facilities as it does the MVP Mainline. From planning and development, to construction and in-service operation, the MVP Boost team is dedicated to the safety of its communities, employees, and contractors, and to the preservation and protection of the environment. Visit www.mvpboost.info .

