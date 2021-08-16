Mountain Valley Spring Water Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Sweepstakes

The Mountain Valley 150th Anniversary Sweepstakes is now open through October 31, 2021 with monthly drawings for the 150 prizes. For details about prizing and entry information for the sweepstakes, visit www.mountainvalleyspring.com.

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic premium American natural spring water. The iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871, bottled at the same spring location. Sourced from a natural spring originating from deep within a granite-based valley, the water is known for its unique mineral content and crisp taste profile. International award-winning Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered directly to homes and businesses across the country, and can be found in fine retailers, restaurants, natural grocers and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring Water is a brand of Primo Water North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Primo Water Corporation.

