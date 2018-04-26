As America's original premium spring water, with 147 years of craft and history, the brand's roots are deeply rooted in southern culture. Adding White Peach to its stable of delicious sparkling waters is another nod to the region, where peaches remain a staple crop and a favorite of many in the South.

Director of Marketing, Stephan Williams said, "Flavored sparkling water continues to climb beyond sales expectations for the entire category, and consumers are digging deeper into a wide array of variations being offered. We found that there was a gap in the segment where stone fruits are underrepresented; our new White Peach fills the void, and just in time for top summer seasonality. We believe this will be a huge hit with all Mountain Valley fans."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Three times named "Best-Tasting Water Bottled Water," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-valley-spring-water-introduces-new-sparkling-white-peach-300637602.html

SOURCE Mountain Valley Spring Water