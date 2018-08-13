Mountain Valley Spring Water Named Official Water Sponsor for Fayetteville Roots Festival

Fayetteville Roots Festival is a five-day, intimate, urban music and food festival taking place August 22 - 26, 2018 in Northwest Arkansas. The festival features over 10 music stages and multiple culinary stages and events. This year's festival features nationally known and up-and-coming regional talent including Gillian Welch, Turnpike Troubadours and Josh Ritter. The festival is dedicated to showcasing the music, food, entertainment and people that make this region of the Ozarks so unique.

As the official water sponsor, Mountain Valley will be offering America's premium spring water throughout the festival's culinary and musical events.

"We're proud to partner with the Fayetteville Roots Festival " said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "Our brand is ingrained in the Arkansas community and we are deeply committed to supporting musical and food experiences that are rooted in our unique American culture."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the original American premium spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today in the Ouachita Mountains, which gives the water its unique mineral content and taste profile. Mountain Valley Spring Water was named Best-Tasting American Bottled Water three times by the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. The water is delivered to homes and offices across the country and can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

