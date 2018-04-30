Mountain Valley Spring Water Official Water Sponsor of 21st Annual Nantucket Wine & Food Festival

The 21st Annual Nantucket Wine & Food Festival comes to life on the island of Nantucket, just 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, MA, on Wednesday, May 16th through Sunday, May 20th. Regarded as one of the most celebrated wine and food events in the country, NWFF gives guests a tiny island experience with a lot of heart. This five-day event has been going strong for 21 years, and is truly a culmination of all things culinary, attracting global enthusiasts, sponsors, and critics, as well as capturing the adoration of locals.

As the official water sponsor of NWFF, Mountain Valley Spring Water will have convenient water stations set up and attend key events as the palate cleanser of choice. The premium American water brand is a three time Berkeley Springs Water award winner, for "best tasting bottled water"; tried and true for over 147 years.

"The Nantucket Wine and Food Festival is a great showcase for Mountain Valley Spring to be a part of," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing.

He added, "Chefs all across the country have known for a long time that Mountain Valley is a perfect pairing option, and we are very excited to see our expansion in the New England area off to such a great start.

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Three time winner of the title "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation. https://www.mountainvalleyspring.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-valley-spring-water-official-water-sponsor-of-21st-annual-nantucket-wine--food-festival-300639156.html

SOURCE Mountain Valley Spring Water

Related Links

https://www.mountainvalleyspring.com

