As the official water sponsor of NOFWE, Mountain Valley Spring Water looks forward to providing America's "Best Tasting Water" for more than 7,000 festival goers. With a branded lounge area in the main exhibition hall and a number of conveniently located hydration stations, guests can grab-and-go between grand tastings and evenings on the promenade.

"We are going on our 5th year as the official hydrator for NOWFE's Chefs, winemakers, and foodies," said Kaitlin White, Marketing Manager. She added, "As Mountain Valley has been sourced and bottled for 147 years in the South, this upscale and popular New Orleans festival is a natural fit to showcase our spring and sparkling waters."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Three time winner of the title "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-valley-spring-water-official-water-sponsor-of-26th-new-orleans-food--wine-experience-300648129.html

SOURCE The Mountain Valley Spring Water