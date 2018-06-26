As the official water sponsor of Telluride, Mountain Valley Spring Water will be served at meals and water stations throughout the festival. The premium American water brand for over 145 years, Mountain Valley was named best tasting American bottled water three times at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting.

"We are excited to be back at the Telluride Wine Festival. It is truly an opportunity for us to shine," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "Mountain Valley water is the perfect pairing option for chefs and foodies who want to elevate their tasting experience."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Three time winner of the title "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-valley-spring-water-official-water-sponsor-of-37th-annual-telluride-wine-festival-300672757.html

SOURCE The Mountain Valley Spring Water