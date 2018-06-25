Mountain Valley Spring Water Official Water Sponsor of Inaugural Made South's Great Slider Showdown

MADE SOUTH's Great Slider Showdown features ten of the best chefs in the Southeast competing to make the best slider. Each chef will be using a different protein in the creation. Featured proteins will come from a variety of regional farms including Black Hawk Farms in Princeton, Ky., Southern Natural Farms in Knoxville, Tenn., and Springer Mountain Farms in Mount Airy, Ga. Guests will also get to sample plant-based, Impossible Burger.

The competition will be judged by Alton Brown ("Good Eats," "Cutthroat Kitchen," Iron Chef America"), Maneet Chauhan, Robby Melvin and Tricia Sereno.

The winning chef will be awarded $3000 cash, a brand new Golden's Cast Iron Cooker, and an automatic entry into the 2018 World Chef Challenge!

In addition to the delicious sliders prepared by the competing chefs, guests at the event can also enjoy complimentary Mountain Valley Spring Water, cocktails created by Buffalo Trace and Eli Mason.

Proceeds from the event benefit GraceWorks, Williamson County's nonprofit community resource center.

"We're proud to partner with MADE SOUTH for their very first slider showdown," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "The event brings together some of the best chefs today so the judges have their work cut out for them."

