Mountain Valley Spring Water Official Water Sponsor of Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Event

100% of the proceeds redeemed from ticket sales for the multi-course dinner and live auction benefit No Kid Hungry's work to end childhood hunger in America.

Premium Mountain Valley Spring Water is the perfect pairing for the exceptional menu prepared by the chefs, with the spring and sparkling water being enjoyed by up to 250 guests throughout the evening.

"We firmly believe in the mission of this great organization and are proud to help support their important work," says Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing.

