Mountain Valley Spring Water Returns to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water—five-time gold medal winner at Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting and favorite of renowned chefs and foodies throughout the United States—is proud to announce their partnership with the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). The five-day event, showcasing the talents of eminent chefs, wine and spirits producers, and culinary personalities takes place February 19th through February 23rd at various locations throughout South Florida.

The Mountain Valley Spring Co. has delivered its authentic American natural spring water to home, office and retail customers throughout South Florida for more than 70 years. Mountain Valley will be the exclusive spring and sparkling water sponsor at 4 signature events at the Festival's North Venue hosted by celebrated chefs including Giada De Laurentiis, Dario Cecchini, Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri and Andrew Zimmern. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the brand's signature spring, sparkling and flavored sparkling waters and enter for a chance to win complimentary three-month, six-month and one-year home/office delivery. "Mountain Valley places a premium on the brand's relationships with discerning chefs and culinary tastemakers," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "We're thrilled to support this event and such an exceptional lineup of talent."

Now in its 19th year, the Festival attracts more than 65,000 guests annually to 100+ events. Proceeds from the Festival benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING WATER

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, AR., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871, bottled at the same spring location. Sourced from a natural spring originating from deep within a granite-based valley, the water is known for it its unique mineral content and crisp taste profile. International award-winning Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered directly to home and offices across the country and can be found in fine retailers, restaurants, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. DS Services, a subsidiary of the Cott Corporation, owns The Mountain Valley Spring Co.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

