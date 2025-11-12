Mountain Vector Energy Celebrates Its Cufflink Platform Resulting in Record-Breaking Growth in 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Vector Energy, a national leader in energy and water optimization for large organizations, is proud to announce a landmark year of growth and innovation in 2025. The company has quadrupled its bookings, tripled the square footage of facilities managed, and doubled its annual SaaS revenue, driven by the rapid adoption of its proprietary AI-enabled analytics platform, Cufflink.

Cufflink® Logo

Cufflink, which is patented for real-time analysis and reporting of utility usage and spend, has become a cornerstone of Mountain Vector's success. By enabling actionable energy intelligence across customers' largest areas of spending including electric, gas, water, and solar, Cufflink empowers clients to make fast, data-informed decisions that reduce waste and save money. The platform's privately networked AI capabilities automate anomaly detection and reporting.

Mountain Vector also launched Cufflink Vision, a breakthrough AI solution designed to eliminate manual data entry of customer utility bills. Organizations using Cufflink Vision have on average a 98% reduction in utility bill data entry time, shrinking from 10-20 hours a month to just minutes.

Cufflink is deployed in a range of sectors, including utility, education, healthcare, and industrial facilities, reflecting the broad applicability of the technology.

"Our growth this year reflects the trust our partners place in our Cufflink technology and our team," said Steve Kiziuk, CEO of Mountain Vector Energy. "Our vision is to bring energy management into the modern era through connected, intelligent, and user-driven technology to make people's lives better."

To support this expansion, Mountain Vector Energy has welcomed several new team members:

Kylie Griffiths, Technical Project Manager, brings expertise in project execution, mathematics and software development.





Melody Harwood, Software Engineer, joins the team to accelerate development of Cufflink's AI-enabled analytics with a background in mathematics and software development.





Erika Edgerly, Chief Financial Officer, will lead financial strategy as the company scales its partner impact.

These strategic hires reflect Mountain Vector's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer success.

With over 1000 facilities, 11,500 connected devices, 5000 utility accounts, and nearly 90 million square feet directly managed, Mountain Vector Energy continues to shape the future of energy and water management. For more information, please visit cufflinkos.com.

SOURCE Mountain Vector Energy