MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA DEBUTS MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR RENOVATION AND ENHANCED RESORT EXPERIENCE

New Hampshire's White Mountains set the scene for an elevated guest experience with a transformative update, family-friendly programming, new spa and wellness offerings, and an exclusive summer package

WHITEFIELD, N.H., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, a charming retreat nestled amid the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's famed White Mountains, has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that redefines the resort experience. Blending thoughtful enhancements to the lobby, guest rooms, and restaurants with meticulous preservation of historical details and classic architectural elements, it's a transformation that will carry Mountain View Grand into the future while honoring its cherished heritage.

The elegant refresh also extends beyond physical improvements, with a new Tower Spa menu and wellness offerings, family-friendly programming, and an exclusive summer package. It all marks yet another memorable chapter in the illustrious history of Mountain View Grand, today a fully reimagined all-season resort recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Inspired by the landscape

Capturing the essence of the New Hampshire countryside, each element of the renovation draws upon the rustic beauty and natural splendor of the surrounding landscape for inspiration. From the stylish ambiance of the new grand lobby and lounge areas to the redesigned setting of both the Club House and Harvest Tavern, every step of the guest experience will evoke a sense of warmth, connection, and sophistication. Guest rooms have also been enhanced with sumptuous textures and modern amenities to provide a renewed sense of comfort and luxury; all now feature a butler pantry and curated minibar offerings including artisan snacks, locally brewed beers, and top-shelf selections for those seeking indulgence.

Family fun, reimagined

"As stewards of Mountain View Grand's rich heritage, we're thrilled to embark on this journey weaving the threads of our storied past into an exciting new chapter," said Lloyd Van Horn, Managing Director of Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa. "Taking advantage of our expansive 1,700-acre natural playground, we're launching new family-friendly programming just in time for summer. From Dive-in Family Movie Nights to Meet the Farmer Tours to Family Yoga, every activity is designed to create memories and inspire a sense of wonder. We invite families to join us in embracing the spirit of adventure and discovery."

The resort's diverse array of activities also features offerings such as Campfire Stories, where captivating tales of New Hampshire's wildlife and history come to life under the stars; wholesome fun at a working farm with a petting zoo and educational programming including Chicken Chats and a Llama + Goat Experience; and other pursuits including disc golf, pickleball, and more.

New family offer

To help families make the most of their time at Mountain View Grand, the resort is introducing the Summer Summit Family Escape. This exclusive package includes a $250 resort credit, providing the flexibility to explore a wide range of activities and amenities from family experiences to spa treatments and dining.

New wellness offerings

Already elevated, a new restorative menu takes the Tower Spa experience to new heights on the top floor of the resort. The new signature Earth Healing Therapies draw inspiration from the natural world, utilizing botanicals, minerals, and energy from the earth to nourish, rejuvenate, and restore vitality. Harnessing the healing properties of clay and the nurturing essence of the plants flourishing in Mountain View Grand's gardens, the spa team has curated a diverse range of treatments designed to enhance holistic well-being.

The resort is also introducing innovative wellness programming that seamlessly integrates with its natural setting, such as invigorating outdoor yoga sessions, tranquil meditation programs, and forest bathing. Each experience is thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in nature's healing embrace.

"Our vision at Mountain View Grand is to build upon the resort's legacy as a seasonal retreat with the best of the region's famous offerings—from the incredible fall-foliage experiences to winter play and summer activations for everyone in the family," said Ameesh Agarwal, President of Bsafal, which, together with Argo Real Estate, has owned Mountain View Grand since 2022. "This has always been a place to connect in nature and with each other, and we're proud to be writing the next chapter."

For more information about Mountain View Grand, or to book your stay, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com or call (855) 837-2100.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is a timeless retreat set amid the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's legendary White Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the late 19th century, the resort has evolved from a family-run inn into a cherished grand hotel, encompassing 141 guest rooms and suites; signature seed-to-table experiences at Harvest Tavern; extraordinary pairings at 1865 Wine Cellar; indoor and outdoor pools; Tower Spa; a historic nine-hole golf course; and a working farm with educational programming and animal encounters. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, Mountain View Grand offers a luxury four-season escape within its expansive 1,700 acres of pristine landscape, inviting guests to explore and discover. In addition to fitness and wellness experiences, the resort also offers a host of engaging activities such as hiking, mountain biking, tennis, disc golf, cheesemaking, gardening classes, sleigh rides, and more. A game room and movie theater are also available for indoor entertainment. Situated within three hours of four major airports, Mountain View Grand provides convenient access for guests looking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of nature. For more information about Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com, and follow Mountain View Grand on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Heather Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa