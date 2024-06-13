MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA INTRODUCES EXCITING NEW SUMMER EVENTS, PACKAGES, AND SPECIAL OFFERS

The historic 1,700-acre retreat in New Hampshire's famed White Mountains announces new event programming, expanded offerings, and packages

WHITEFIELD, N.H., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Set amid the stunning peaks of the White Mountains, Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa launched its lineup of summer events, activities, packages, and special offers. This season, guests can indulge in a variety of outdoor thrills, family fun, and engaging farm experiences, making this four-seasons retreat the perfect destination for summer excitement.

Summer Events

Celebration is in the air at Mountain View Grand this summer. The resort will celebrate Father's Day with a host of events designed to honor and delight dads. The weekend will begin with "Donuts With Dad," offering complimentary donuts, coffee, and juice. Throughout the weekend, fathers will be invited to golf for free when accompanied by their children, providing an opportunity for family bonding on the resort's scenic course. In addition to golfing, a range of family-friendly activities are available to make this Father's Day one to remember.

This 4th of July weekend, Mountain View Grand will host an Independence Day celebration. The weekend will include poolside relaxation, family lawn games, pickleball and tennis, and Teen Movie Nights. On July 6, the festivities ramp up with an enchanting animal parade; Red, White, and Blue BBQ; and a spectacular fireworks display.

Interactive Farm Experiences and Outdoor Adventures

With more than 1,700 acres, Mountain View Grand provides ample opportunities for exploration and adventure. Guests can hike and mountain bike various trails and take part in educational programming at Mountain View Farm. Some highlights include Meet the Farmer, an interactive session with the resort's farmer to learn more about the animals and gain insights into farm life; Chicken Chats, an engaging program that lets guests gather fresh eggs and enjoy the charming antics of the farm's feathered residents; and Llama + Goat Experience, a fun meet-and-greet with furry friends and a picnic lunch.

Special Offers

Mountain View Grand is also rolling out several special offers to enhance the summer fun. The Weathervane Theatre Experience includes a complimentary dessert when dining at Harvest Tavern or Bar either before or after a show at the theater. Guests simply present their ticket stub or online receipt to take advantage of the offer, available June through October.

Now that Mountain View Golf Course is open for the season, golf enthusiasts can benefit from the daily special—Twilight Tee Time. From Sunday through Wednesday, starting at 3pm, guests can play nine holes for only $28, golf cart included. Female golfers can also take advantage of Ladies Nine & Wine Night on Tuesdays in which two golfers play 18 holes for just $60. After the game, ladies presenting their golf receipt at the Club House receive a complimentary appetizer. Both offers are available through Columbus Day. The resort will also offer monthly spa specials for guests to enjoy.

New Packages

This summer, Mountain View Grand is unveiling a variety of new packages designed to cater to every type of traveler. Whether guests are seeking family fun, a spa retreat, a golfing escape, or another memorable experience, there is a perfect package for them to save on their getaway. Highlights include the resort's Third Night Free package, allowing guests to extend their stay; Locals Offer, in which New Hampshire residents enjoy 20 percent off the best available rate and receive a $100 resort credit; and Family Package, which comes with a $200 resort credit that can be used for a host of activities suitable for all ages.

For more information about new packages and special offers at Mountain View Grand or to book your stay, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com or call (855) 837-2100.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is a timeless retreat set amid the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's legendary White Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the late 19th century, the resort has evolved from a family-run inn into a cherished grand hotel, encompassing 141 guest rooms and suites; signature seed-to-table experiences at Harvest Tavern; extraordinary pairings at 1865 Wine Cellar; indoor and outdoor pools; Tower Spa; a historic nine-hole golf course; and a working farm with educational programming and animal encounters. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, Mountain View Grand offers a luxury four-season escape within its expansive 1,700 acres of pristine landscape, inviting guests to explore and discover. In addition to fitness and wellness experiences, the resort also offers a host of engaging activities such as hiking, mountain biking, tennis, disc golf, cheesemaking, gardening classes, sleigh rides, and more. A game room and movie theater are also available for indoor entertainment. Situated within three hours of four major airports, Mountain View Grand provides convenient access for guests looking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of nature. For more information about Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com, and follow Mountain View Grand on Facebook and Instagram.

