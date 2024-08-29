MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA PARTNERS WITH WISE & WELL TO INTRODUCE NEW WELLNESS WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTING TOWER SPA'S RE-IMAGINED SPA PHILOSOPHY AND MENU

The Autumn Grounding Wellness Retreat is scheduled for October 10 – 13

WHITEFIELD, N.H., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, nestled in the heart of the majestic White Mountains, is excited to announce our Autumn Grounding Wellness Retreat, an exclusive wellness weekend slated to take place from October 10 to 13 in collaboration with Wise & Well, a renowned female-founded and -led luxury wellness company. The partnership promises an immersive experience dedicated to health, wellness, and personal growth. Participants will also be among the first to experience the new philosophy and spa menu at Tower Spa.

"We are thrilled to team up with Mountain View Grand to offer a transformative wellness weekend," says McKenzie Wisdom, founder of Wise & Well. "Our mission has always been to help individuals craft their lives around well-being, and this partnership allows us to provide a nourishing and restorative holistic retreat experience amid the breathtaking beauty of the White Mountains."

Weekend Highlights:

Signature Wise & Well Activities: Participants are invited to take part in a variety of wellness offerings, including an Opening Grounding Circle, which creates a sacred space to begin the retreat journey. The experience involves drawing oracle cards to gain profound insights, practicing light meditation and visualizations to calm the mind, and setting personal intentions to enhance focus. The retreat will also include a class to help participants establish their core values, empowering them to live with greater purpose and authenticity. Other activities include Vinyasa Yoga and a Transformational Breathwork session.

Spa Treatments: The retreat will include a spa treatment at Tower Spa, the resort's top-floor oasis of tranquility, featuring 12 spacious treatment rooms and stunning views of the surrounding peaks. Participants will choose from either a 50-minute Vitamin C15 Brightening Facial or a 50-minute Classic Mountain Massage.

Furry Friends: Participants will have the opportunity to connect with the resort's resident llamas and goats during a guided morning hike, adding an extra touch of joy to their experience.

Daily Nutritious Meals: Guests will enjoy expertly crafted meals designed to nourish the body and delight the palate, using the freshest local ingredients.

Luxury Accommodations: Retreat guests will experience unparalleled comfort in exquisitely designed guestrooms and suites, where every detail is crafted to offer an unforgettable stay.

Introducing Mountain View Grand's New Spa Philosophy, Treatment Menu, and Retreats

Drawing inspiration from the mountain landscape and the 1,700 acres upon which the resort calls home, Tower Spa harnesses the healing properties of the earth's clay and the plants flourishing in its on-site gardens. A new restorative menu elevates the spa experience with signature Earth Healing Therapies, such as the Purifying Earth Wrap, Mountain Meadow Scrub, and more. Each relies on botanicals, minerals, and energy from the earth to nourish, rejuvenate, and restore vitality. Nutrient-rich facials nurture the skin, while a host of massages incorporate mindful touch and intention to awaken the senses and deliver a profound sense of relaxation and renewal.

The resort has also launched a series of retreats designed to address various life stages. For those looking to enhance their physical and emotional health, there is the Path to Well-Being or Peak Pursuits Adventure Retreat for Men. The Blissful Bonding Retreat is designed for couples seeking to reignite their passion for each other. The Bundle of Joy Babymoon Retreat helps parents-to-be relax and prepare emotionally for welcoming their little one, while Peaks & Play Family Retreat offers the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and quality time with family.

Pricing for the Autumn Grounding Wellness Retreat starts at $2,851.42 for accommodations in a Classic Queen; $1,259.67 for each additional guest. Maximum occupancy is two per room. Rates are based on availability. There is a limited supply. Price adjustment is based on room type when booking. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their spot.

For more information about Mountain View Grand and reservations, please visit www.mountainviewgrand.com or call (855) 837-2100.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is a timeless retreat set amid the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's legendary White Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the late 19th century, the resort has evolved from a family-run inn into a cherished grand hotel, encompassing 141 guest rooms and suites; signature seed-to-table experiences at Harvest Tavern; extraordinary pairings at 1865 Wine Cellar; culinary delights at Veranda; indoor and outdoor pools; Tower Spa; a historic nine-hole golf course; and a working farm with educational programming and animal encounters. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, Mountain View Grand offers a luxury four-season escape within its expansive 1,700 acres of pristine landscape, inviting guests to explore and discover. In addition to fitness and wellness experiences, the resort also offers a host of engaging activities such as hiking, mountain biking, tennis, disc golf, and more. A game room and movie theater are also available for indoor entertainment. Situated within three hours of four major airports, Mountain View Grand provides convenient access for guests looking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of nature. For more information, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com, and follow Mountain View Grand on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT WISE & WELL

Wise & Well is a female-founded and led wellness company specializing in designing and hosting curated luxury wellness retreats and experiences. Each retreat is meticulously crafted to foster new pathways to personal growth while restoring the body, mind, and spirit. By encouraging deep connections with oneself, others, and nature, these retreats empower individuals to transform their lives. The Wise & Well experience is renowned for its attention to detail, commitment to offering the highest level of service and luxury, and delivering truly transformative experiences. For more information about Wise & Well, visit wiseandwellcollective.com.

