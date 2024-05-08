MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA TO HOST AN EXTRAORDINARY MUSICAL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY AMERICAN MASTERS FEATURING SAXOPHONIST BRANFORD MARSALIS WITH THE NORTH COUNTRY CHAMBER PLAYERS

The three-time Grammy award winner will join the North Country Chamber Players for a captivating musical journey spanning timeless classics by George Gershwin to contemporary compositions by Valerie Coleman.

WHITEFIELD, N.H., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce an exclusive musical performance on Sunday, July 14, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm EDT featuring the legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis, in collaboration with the esteemed North Country Chamber Players. This event promises to be a celebration of musical excellence, showcasing a dynamic program, both classic and contemporary, presented by American Masters.

Marsalis, a renowned composer, is a three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony and Emmy Award nominee. Recognized as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts and an ensemble player extraordinaire, he will join forces with the North Country Chamber Players to deliver an unforgettable performance. The program will feature works by iconic composers such as George Gershwin and Valerie Coleman, highlighting the richness and diversity of American musical heritage.

Audience members will have the opportunity to enjoy compositions such as Coleman's "American Vein" and "Maombi Asante," Ellen Taafe Zwillich's "Quintet," and Rufus Reid's "Cross Currents," alongside a captivating song medley from Gershwin.

"We are honored to welcome Branford Marsalis and the North Country Chamber Players to Mountain View Grand for what promises to be an extraordinary evening of musical excellence," said Lloyd Van Horn, Managing Director of Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa. "As a steadfast supporter of the arts, we take great pride in providing a platform for renowned artists to showcase their talents and enrich our community with their artistry. This event embodies our commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy and celebrating the transformative power of music."

In the spirit of accessibility and inclusivity, the North Country Chamber Players have adopted a "pay-what-you-wish" ticket pricing model for this event. While a ticket price of $25, payable at the door, is suggested, attendees are welcome to contribute any amount they wish, with no minimum ticket price required for entry. To secure seating, free online reservations are encouraged due to limited availability.

For more information and to reserve your tickets today, please book your overnight accommodations at www.mountainviewgrand.com and purchase event tickets by visiting Eventbrite.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is a timeless retreat set amid the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's legendary White Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the late 19th century, the resort has evolved from a family-run inn into a cherished grand hotel, encompassing 141 guest rooms and suites; signature seed-to-table experiences at Harvest Tavern; extraordinary pairings at 1865 Wine Cellar; indoor and outdoor pools; Tower Spa; a historic nine-hole golf course; and a working farm with educational programming and animal encounters. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, Mountain View Grand offers a luxury four-season escape within its expansive 1,700 acres of pristine landscape, inviting guests to explore and discover. In addition to fitness and wellness experiences, the resort also offers a host of engaging activities such as hiking, mountain biking, tennis, disc golf, cheesemaking, gardening classes, falconry, sleigh rides, and more. A game room and movie theater are also available for indoor entertainment. Mountain Adventure Camp, the resort's signature kids' club, offers crafts, cooking demonstrations, and guided excursions. Situated within three hours of four major airports, Mountain View Grand provides convenient access for guests looking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of nature. For more information about Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com, and follow Mountain View Grand on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NORTH COUNTRY CHAMBER PLAYERS

The North Country Chamber Players have been impacting the North Country of New Hampshire for more than 45 years. The Players present world-class chamber music concerts, on a pay-what-you-wish basis, and many free education and outreach programs for children and adults of every demographic at schools, community centers, summer camps, libraries, and local businesses throughout the North Country. As ambassadors for the arts, representing New Hampshire, the Chamber Players performed in a national tribute to the great Brazilian composer Hector Villa Lobos at New York City's Merkin Concert Hall, presented a nine-concert series, "An American Chamber Music Retrospective," under the auspices of the MacDowell Colony's Centennial Anniversary celebration, and have been the subject of feature articles in the New York Times, Boston Globe, and Ski Magazine.

