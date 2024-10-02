MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA UNVEILS HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES AND EXCLUSIVE PACKAGES

Outdoor adventures, celebratory dining experiences, and holiday-themed events make this season merry and bright

WHITEFIELD, N.H., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa recently debuted its lineup of festive holiday activities, celebrations, and exclusive seasonal packages, inviting guests to experience the magic of the season in New Hampshire's White Mountains. From outdoor adventures to family entertainment, there is something for everyone to enjoy during the upcoming holidays.

Holiday Celebrations to Savor

Mountain View Grand will be hosting a series of festive dining experiences. Guests can savor a bountiful Thanksgiving buffet featuring seasonal favorites, a decadent Christmas morning buffet, and two spectacular New Year's Eve events, each featuring lavish buffets and a dazzling fireworks display. A casino-themed New Year's Eve Gala will include a cocktail reception, live DJ entertainment, and a Champagne toast at midnight. For the family, there is a neon, glow-in-the-dark themed affair with dancing and entertainment for all ages.

Seasonal Adventures and Entertainment

Guests of Mountain View Grand can enjoy an array of winter activities, such as ice skating, snowshoeing, tubing, and cross-country skiing. With 1,700 acres to explore, the resort transforms into a winter wonderland with a host of seasonal programming.

Carriage & Sleigh Rides : The resort offers cozy and nostalgic rides through the beautiful, wintry landscape, providing the perfect way to enjoy the season's charm.

: The resort offers cozy and nostalgic rides through the beautiful, wintry landscape, providing the perfect way to enjoy the season's charm. Annual Tree Lighting : A cherished tradition at Mountain View Grand, this festive event brings the holiday spirit to life with the lighting of the resort's Christmas tree.

: A cherished tradition at Mountain View Grand, this festive event brings the holiday spirit to life with the lighting of the resort's Christmas tree. Weathervane Theatre Holiday Programming : Guests can delight in seasonal theater productions at the resort.

: Guests can delight in seasonal theater productions at the resort. New Year's Eve Fireworks Display: The holiday season concludes with a dazzling fireworks show on New Year's Eve, lighting up the sky to welcome in the new year.

Exclusive Holiday Packages

Mountain View Grand is offering a selection of holiday packages designed to make the season ever merrier.

Snow Much Fun Package : Guests can enjoy a 25% discount on stays between November 1, 2024 , and March 31, 2025 , making it more affordable to plan a winter getaway.

: Guests can enjoy a 25% discount on stays between , and , making it more affordable to plan a winter getaway. Journey to the North Pole Package : This family-friendly escape includes breakfast and tickets to board the Journey to the North Pole train, which transports guests to Santa's workshop in Lincoln, New Hampshire , for a meet and greet with Santa himself.

: This family-friendly escape includes breakfast and tickets to board the Journey to the North Pole train, which transports guests to Santa's workshop in , for a meet and greet with Santa himself. Rocks Estate Christmas Tree Package: Perfect for those looking for a bit of help in bringing the holiday spirit home, this package features a wagon ride to find the perfect Christmas tree, a wreath for the door, and daily breakfast.

Winter Wonderland Express Kicks Off the Holiday Season

The holiday celebrations at Mountain View Grand begin with the Winter Wonderland Express ($53 for those 13 and up, $27 for children two to 12) on November 30, from 3:00pm to 7:30pm. The event features a carriage ride through the snow-covered grounds. Guests can decorate cookies and ornaments and even create their own Reindeer Treat Bags. Next, comes a special dinner in the Crystal Ballroom, followed by the Andrew Silver Variety Show, which promises to enchant all ages. The evening will include Carol-Ring, a performance by the United Community Handbell Ensemble and conclude with the annual tree lighting ceremony.

For more information or to book a holiday getaway at Mountain View Grand, please visit www.mountainviewgrand.com or call (855) 837-2100.

