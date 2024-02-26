Mountain View Medical Laboratory Announces Rebranding to Gnosis

After 10 years in business, company rebrands to expand service offering.

HEMET, Calif. , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain View Medical Laboratory, a leading and established lab backed by a decade of experience in providing a comprehensive range of testing solutions, today announced a complete rebranding to become "Gnosis."

For 10 years, Mountain View Medical Laboratory (MVML) has been a trusted provider of clinical lab services in Riverside County, California. The laboratory offers providers, patients, and partners a range of services including routine blood work, pharmacogenomics, infectious disease testing, and toxicology utilizing high complexity urine drug testing.

Gnosis is proud to offer the same great care Mountain View Medical Laboratory always has, now with expanded services and more innovative expertise. The organization will cater to a larger population, by uniting two state-of-the-art laboratories in Hemet and Orange, California. Gnosis has also expanded their network of in-network payor contracts, encompassing most major insurance payors and providers, including participation with Medicare/Medicaid.

"This in-network initiative solidifies our commitment to providing accessible testing solutions to our partners and patients alike," said Matt Collins, CEO at Gnosis. "Our commitment to better patient care goes beyond financial consideration, it is about fostering collaboration and broadening our reach to support a wider spectrum of patients."

Enhanced services from Gnosis include:

State-of-the-art technology platforms for accurate and rapid turnarounds

Interoperability with provider Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems

Fast integrations with most popular provider EMRs

A full-featured provider portal

Dedicated client success team standing by for all customer service needs

Daily specimen pickup and courier services

Gnosis is the product of seasoned leaders and top professionals in laboratory, public health, and community care services. Executive team members include:

Matt Collins, President - a seasoned entrepreneur recognized for his expertise in business innovation and strategic scaling. Before assuming leadership at Gnosis, Matt successfully directed the operations of a COVID-19 testing service provider and laboratory that served over eight million patients. He oversaw a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, where he orchestrated comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Safedin "Sajo" Beqaj, Ph.D., HCLD, CC(ABB), Medical Laboratory Director - Dr. Sajo Beqaj is board certified in molecular pathology and genetics and licensed as a Bioanalyst and High Complexity Laboratory Director. He has been practicing as a laboratory director since 2005. Doctor Beqaj, served as a technical director and was part of the initial management team for several well-known laboratories in the clinical lab industry including PathGroup, Nashville, TN; DCL Medical Laboratories, Indianapolis, IN, Pathology, Inc, Torrance, CA, and Mountain View Medical Laboratory, Hemet, CA.

For more information on Gnosis, please visit https://gnosisdx.com/ .

About Gnosis, Powered by Mountain View Medical Laboratory

Gnosis is a full service, state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with locations in Hemet, Orange, and Palo Alto, California. For over 10 years, their laboratories have offered providers and patients a comprehensive range of services, including routine blood work, pharmacogenomics, infectious disease testing, and toxicology utilizing high complexity urine drug testing. To learn more, please visit https://gnosisdx.com/

