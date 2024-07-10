MOUNTAIN VIEW PREPARATORY, BUILDING HOPE CELEBRATE OPENING OF NEW ACADEMIC BUILDING

1000 Students In Grades 7-12 To Benefit From Innovative Academic Model Focused on Career and Technical Education

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Spartanburg, a vision for the future of education has come to life. On July 8, 2024, Mountain View Preparatory (MVP) and the Spartanburg community celebrated the transformation of a once bustling 47,857 square-foot commercial office building into a dynamic educational institution.

Spartanburg's Mountain View Prep cut the ribbon on its new academic home on July 8, 2024.

This transformative renovation benefits 1000 students in Grades 7-12 with an innovative, academic model focused on career and technical education. The $12M renovation was made possible by Building Hope and Charter School Development Corporation (CSDC) through a joint venture which included funding from BlueHub Capital . This collaboration represents a significant investment in Spartanburg's educational landscape.

"Building Hope is proud to have been part of creating this new hub for learning and growth in the Spartanburg community," said Building Hope President and CEO William D. Hansen. "We are confident that Mountain View Preparatory will make a significant impact on the lives of its students by offering personalized career and technology pathways that prepare them for bright futures."

"At CSDC, we're committed to developing facilities that foster innovative educational models as seen through our partnership with Mountain View Prep," said CSDC Senior Vice President, Real Estate Rebecca Salvo. "We're proud to contribute to a project that seamlessly blends athletic excellence, college prep academics, dual enrollment, and CTE certifications. As MVP grows to serve 1,000 students, its state-of-the-art sports complex will become a hub for athletic excellence across South Carolina, amplifying the project's community impact."

Remarking on the deal, Karen Kelleher, President of BlueHub Loan Fund said, "We are thrilled to support Mountain View Prep with our partners, Building Hope and Charter Schools Development Corporation. BlueHub is committed to supporting high quality educational opportunities nationwide; Mountain View Prep will undoubtedly do just that, by providing students in the Spartanburg community with pathways to college and for career development."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included remarks from the school's founders, board representatives and Limestone Charter Association, the school's authorizer, followed by a tour of the newly renovated facility.

"We are incredibly proud of the new Mountain View Prep academic building," said Founder Traci Bryant-Riches, who spoke at the event. "This state-of-the-art facility reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch educational programs and opportunities that foster both academic and athletic excellence. This is only the first phase of our growth plan as we continue to build facilities that match the uniqueness and creativeness of our school model."

MVP is dedicated to career and technical education with a unique focus on sports and entertainment careers, presenting an innovative academic model for the Spartanburg community. Its mission is to shape the next generation of stars in the sports and entertainment industry. By combining academic rigor with a passion for athletics, MVP prepares students for lifelong careers in the broader sports and entertainment sectors. The school is currently accepting applications for enrollment. Learn more by visiting the school's website .

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services customized to their goals and school culture, visit www.buildinghope.org .

