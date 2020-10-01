Mountain View Staging announces summit.events, the digital experience platform custom built to thrive in the future of virtual and hybrid events

Summit.events specifically meets the needs of event planners with a solid streaming platform that is adaptable to the full range of digital experience situations, complete with a built-in production partner. Along with developers from Three29 and user interface designer Perfect Infinitives, MVS was able to leverage their event production and audio-visual technology experience into a user-friendly platform that offers a one-stop solution for virtual and hybrid events of any size.

"Zoom fatigue is real and we hear about it from our clients so we wanted to make the first virtual event platform that makes attendees want to binge watch a conference," said Peter Johnson, MVS President. "We wanted to make it easy for event planners to transition their events to virtual with a simple interface that covers all their needs in one place."

Unlike many of the virtual platform options available, summit.events includes MVS as a full-service production partner who can expand digital experiences beyond the screen view and into hybrid physical events in multiple venues with remote presenters and studio broadcasts all tied together.

"The next chapter in the digital brand experience is unfolding right now," said Ben Kristy, MVS Vice President of Production. "Our full-service option combines our production resources and a precise, familiar and flexible user interface and feature set in a class of its own. Summit.events is exactly what the industry needs to adapt event support now and in the future."

MVS partnered with developers from Three29, a leading Sacramento-based digital marketing and web development agency, and designer Perfect Infinitives, a creative design and technologies firm to ensure the platform user interface is easy to navigate and quick to deploy.

"The initial approach on creating the UI for Summit is simplicity. When running an event, there are a million things in your head already and trying to figure out software can be a chore," said John Nierras, Creative Director for Pi. "You want a UI that's easy to understand and intuitive for something that can be easily complex. After all, simplicity is complex enough."

Now that the platform is live, Three29 will continue to provide customization support for clients who desire their own look or functionality beyond the built-in options already included in summit.events.

"MVS hired us because they really appreciate our experience building leading-edge digital technology platforms and our ability to launch an entirely new platform that is scalable in months," said Kevin Howe, President and Founder of Three29. "We are excited to see where this platform goes from here and to continue to provide support for MVS and their clients."

To schedule a demo of summit.events or for more information please contact [email protected]

Feature list

-Created by event professionals

-Scalable for any size event

-Customizable

-Multitrack live HD streaming

-Unlimited video on demand

-Q&A

-Polling

-Advanced chat

-Full analytics capabilities

-Built-in registration

-Mobile optimized

-Simple, intuitive user interface

-Integrated production support

-User profiles

-Simulated live content

-Unlimited breakout rooms and sponsors

Multimedia links

Promotional video- https://youtu.be/8LTnU05xkTw

About Mountain View Staging

MVS is a full-service event production company with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. MVS uses the latest technology to enhance the attendee experience with interactivity to provide an engaging platform for their clients. Adapting to increased demand for virtual and hybrid events is a natural progression for a company that is already on the leading edge of the event industry.

Website URL: https://mvstaging.com/

About Three29

Three29 is a leading digital marketing and technology agency headquartered in Sacramento, California, with a focus on providing insights and innovations to grow clients' business. The 10-year old agency has capitalized billings of over $12 million with clients such as Facebook, Bogle Vineyards, Mountain View Staging, Mikuni Restaurant Group, Jiffy Lube, SAFE Credit Union and iHeartMedia.

Website URL: https://three29.com/

About Perfect Infinitives

Perfect Infinitives is a creative design and technologies studio firm that caters to the entertainment/visual industry for major brands. Founded in early 2013, Perfect Infinitives (Pi's) mission is to provide and deliver both visual and technical designs that are simply beautiful. Our founding principle is always, "Simplicity is Complex Enough." Pi's approach to design is harmonizing and simplistic. The three divisions: Entertainment, Events and Experimentation work in tandem to give each of our projects a story worth telling.

Contact: Robert Johnson

VP Operations, Mountain View Staging

801-489-7302

[email protected]

SOURCE Mountain View Staging

