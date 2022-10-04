Mountain Warfare Market to grow by USD 1.76 Bn by 2026, Rise in Cross-border Criminal Activities to Boost Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mountain Warfare Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.76 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 8.45% according to Technavio. The rise in cross-border criminal activities, the surge in military investments, and electronic warfare systems gaining traction will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of battle tanks, the need for trained personnel for operations, and logistic challenges in high-altitude areas will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mountain Warfare Market 2022-2026

Mountain Warfare Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mountain Warfare Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mountain Warfare Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

BEML Ltd.

China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd.

Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG

DRDO

General Dynamics Corp.

Hanwha Corp.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Mountain Warfare Market Regional Analysis

Type

Infantry fighting vehicles



The infantry fighting vehicles market share will expand significantly in the mountain warfare market. During the forecast period, the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) sector is anticipated to maintain its market dominance. The main reason for this is the rise in demand for IFVs, which have the tactical benefit of providing direct fire support in addition to carrying infantry troops.



Armored personal carriers



Armored cars



Utility vehicles

Geography

Europe



Europe will account for 50% of market growth. The main European markets for mountain warfare are Germany and the United Kingdom. This region's market will grow more quickly than the South American regions' markets. Over the forecast period, the region's rapidly rising military expenditures will support the expansion of the mountain warfare market in Europe.

will account for 50% of market growth. The main European markets for mountain warfare are and the . This region's market will grow more quickly than the South American regions' markets. Over the forecast period, the region's rapidly rising military expenditures will support the expansion of the mountain warfare market in .

North America



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Mountain Warfare Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mountain warfare market report covers the following areas:

Mountain Warfare Market size

Mountain Warfare Market trends

Mountain Warfare Market industry analysis

Mountain Warfare Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist mountain warfare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mountain warfare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mountain warfare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mountain warfare market vendors

Mountain Warfare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, BEML Ltd., China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd., Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, DRDO, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Pelican Products Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Lockheed Martin Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Infantry fighting vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Infantry fighting vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Infantry fighting vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Infantry fighting vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Infantry fighting vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Armored personal carriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Armored personal carriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Armored personal carriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Armored personal carriers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Armored personal carriers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Armoured cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Armoured cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Armoured cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Armoured cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Armoured cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Utility vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Utility vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Utility vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Utility vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Utility vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 97: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 BEML Ltd.

Exhibit 101: BEML Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: BEML Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BEML Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: BEML Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 DRDO

Exhibit 105: DRDO - Overview



Exhibit 106: DRDO - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: DRDO - Key offerings

10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 108: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 116: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 121: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Pelican Products Inc.

Exhibit 126: Pelican Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Pelican Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Pelican Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 129: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 134: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

